    Kelly Clarkson Gets Her Walk of Fame Star, Plus Angela Bassett, Travis Scott and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

    By People Staff
    Published on September 20, 2022 06:00 AM
    The Originals

    Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul pose for photographers as Clarkson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

    Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including American Idol's Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.

    Life or Death

    Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre
    Bruce Glikas/Getty

    Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.

    Look Mom I Can Fly

    Hip-hop legend Travis Scott took the stage at Zouk Nightclub, and shared with the crowd his excitement about returning return to the epic venue after his last surprise visit.
    Resorts World Las Vegas

    Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

    Who You Gonna Call?

    Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette attend Cinespia’s screening of ‘Ghostbusters’ at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios 09/17/2022
    Kelly Lee Barrett

    Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of Ghostbusters at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.

    Paris Match

    Renee Fleming’s Cities that Sing: Paris – NYC Premiere Kelsey Grammer, Renée Fleming 09/18/2022
    Madison McGaw/BFA.com

    Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris on Sept. 18.

    Royal We

    Lorde at 2022 Primavera Sound LA. 09/16/2022
    Ismael Quintanilla III

    Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

    Velvet Crush

    Drake
    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

    Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

    All Dressed Up

    Rami Malek
    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

    Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

    Green Machine

    Dua Lipa
    Guillermo Legaria/Getty

    Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.

    Job Well Done

    Rob Riggle Max Greenfield
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty

    Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

    So Golden

    Coi Leray
    Denise Truscello/Getty

    Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

    Say Yeah!

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs
    Daniel Boczarski/Getty

    Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.

    Sister, Sister

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
    Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

    Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City.

    Birds of a Feather

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week September 2022 at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
    David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

    Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17.

    Viva Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Michael B. Jordan attends Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA)
    Jerritt Clark/Getty for Hennessy USA

    Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.

    Commanding the Stage

    ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer and songwriter Boy George performs live during Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on September 17, 2022 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
    Jim Bennett/Getty

    Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

    Selfie Time

    UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as Jennifer Lopez joins Grameen America's “Raising Latina Voices” to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on September 17, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen)
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Limitless Labs x Grameen

    Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.

    Bright and Beautiful

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at the Grove on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty)
    Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty

    Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

    Girls' Night Out

    *EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
    MEGA/BACKGRID

    Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami, after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant on Sept. 16.

    Flower Child

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
    Carlos Alvarez/Getty

    Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Sept. 17 in Spain.

    Sugary Sweet

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
    Gerardo Mora/Getty

    Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

    Pretty in Pink

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
    JB Lacroix/Getty

    Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 17 in Spain.

    Sing It

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on September 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)
    Robin Little/Redferns

    BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on Sept. 16 in London.

    Important Conversations

    Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick in conversation with Baratunde Thurston discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand. 09/15/2022
    Kim Fox courtesy of Propper Daley

    Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick chat with Baratunde Thurston during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022 in L.A. on Sept. 15.

    Pink Lady

    Sherri Shepherd attends SiriusXM's Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM's Bevy Smith on September 16, 2022 in New York City.
    Noam Galai/Getty

    Sherri Shepherd hops on the Barbiecore trend for a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 16 in N.Y.C.

    Lacy Lady

    Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Emma Watson gets all dressed up for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

    Warm Embrace

    JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each others arms while looking at a new house with JoJo's parents in Los Angeles on Thursday stepping out for the first time after going public about their relationship the day before. JoJo and Avery looked at a house with JoJo's parents and brother and it looked like they might be considering moving in together.
    Garrett Press/MEGA

    JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each other's arms while out in L.A. on Sept. 16.

    In Concert

    Hailee Steinfeld attends a private event at the Kendrick Lamar Concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Presley Ann/Getty

    Hailee Steinfeld arrives to the Kendrick Lamar concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 15 in L.A.

    Sip Service

    Dan Levy Sips The Original Margarita with Cointreau at an poolside Soiree.
    Courtesy of Cointreau

    Daniel Levy sips the original margarita with Cointreau at a poolside party in L.A.

    On the Dot

    Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at the Grove on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.
    Mark Von holden/Invision for The LEGO Group/AP Images

    Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

    Legends Only

    RIAA HONORS: PIONEERS OF HIP-HOP HIGHLIGHTS GRANDMASTER FLASH, MC LYTE WASHINGTON, DC (September 15, 2022)
    Daniel Swartz

    MC Lyte and Grandmaster Flash arrive at the RIAA Honors Pioneers of Hip-Hop event celebrating their careers in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15.

    Sit Back and Relax

    Bruno Mars & Baha Mars Ambassador Flamingo in The Bahamas on September 5th, 2022
    Courtesy of Baha Mar

    Bruno Mars kicks back with a pink new pal and a drink featuring his SelvaRey Rum at Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

    Field of Dreams

    Angel City co-founder Kara Nortman, Angel City lead investor Alexis Ohanian, Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham owner Eli Manning, and Angel City Co-Founder Julie Uhrman stand on the field pre-match at Red Bull Arena.
    Angel City FC

    Angel City FC co-founder Kara Nortman, lead investor Alexis Ohanian, co-founder Natalie Portman, National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham minority owner Eli Manning and Angel City co-founder Julie Uhrman hang on the field ahead of the Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

    Blazer of Glory

    EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine looks dapper while stepping out with a friend in Los Angeles
    TheImageDirect.com

    A dapper Chris Pine hangs out in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

    Film Forum

    Penelope Cruz arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival
    Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

    Penélope Cruz greets the crowd outside the Maria Cristina Hotel as the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival kicks off in Spain on Sept. 16.

    That's a Wrap

    *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Mariah Carey looks stylish in NYC as we catch her in a pink dress with a Louis Vuitton blanket over her
    Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

    Mariah Carey wraps up in designer threads while on a walk in New York City on Sept. 15.

    It's a Date

    Edward Burns and Christy Turlington attend as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
    Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

    Ed Burns and Christy Turlington make a rare red carpet appearance on Sept. 15 for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in N.Y.C.

    Light the Night

    Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
    Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

    Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

    Bright Spot

    Jodie Turner-Smith attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
    JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

    Also at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C., a stunning Jodie Turner-Smith.

    A Leg Up

    Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

    Close Quarters

    Jenny Mollen and Busy Phillips attend Jenny Mollen In Conversation with actress Busy Phillips at 92NY
    Jason Mendez/Getty Images

    Jenny Mollen and Busy Philipps share a hug on Sept. 15 ahead of a Q&A at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

    Hot Wheels

    *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and musician Jared Leto wears a stylish Gucci x Adidas track jacket while otu for a sunset CitiBike ride along Manhattan’s Hudson River Park
    BrosNYC / BACKGRID

    Jared Leto goes for a spin in New York City's Hudson River Park on Sept. 15.

    Means to an End

    Evan Ross and Paris Jackson attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

    Evan Ross and Paris Jackson put their heads together on Sept. 15 for the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood.

    Star in Stripes

    Rosario Dawson arrives as PANGAIA celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up and 1 million tree milestone with an intimate dinner
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PANGAIA

    Rosario Dawson arrives to clothing brand PANGAIA's celebration of its Los Angeles pop-up and sustainable efforts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15.

    Skin You're In

    Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the unveiling of the new Kiehl’s flagship in the East Village
    Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

    Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the opening of the renovated East Village Kiehl's flagship store in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

    Bump, There It Is

    Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
    Taylor Hill/Getty

    Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

    Happy Face

    Ben Affleck is seen on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

    Supper Club

    Kate Beckensale THUR the 15th at The Supper Suite during the Toronto Film festival to promote her new film Prisoners Daughter 09/15/2022
    Photagonist.ca

    Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

    Happy Now?

    Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in Los Angeles. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in L.A.
    Garrett Press/MEGA

    Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

    Red Alert

    Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
    Gotham/GC Images

    Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

    Bird in the Hand

    Taron Egerton attends the screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD at The Edition. BLACK BIRD is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 September 2022
    Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

    Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

    Party On

    Coco Rocha at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York 09/13/2022
    Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

    Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

    Speaker of the House

    George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
    Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

    George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

    Mom on the Move

    Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic

    Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

    Winning Smile

    Quinta Brunson is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show
    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

    Sister Act

    Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage at Tom Ford Spring 2023 RTW runway show
    Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

    Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

    Seeking Revenge

    Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

    Sarah Sparkles

    Sarah Michelle Gellar
    PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

    Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

    Tea Time

    Kim Kardashian Is 'Happily Single' After Pete Davidson Split, But Admits 'I Need to Meet a Lawyer'
    The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

    James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

    Red Carpet Couple

    Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
    Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

    Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

    Back at It

    AEROSMITH MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE LAS VEGAS STAGE WITH THEIR RESIDENCY “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”;
    Ross Halfin

    Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

    Mommy Dearest

    Cameron Crovetti, Naomi Watts and Nicholas Crovetti arrive for Prime Video's "Goodnight Mommy" New York premiere
    Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

    Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

    We Have a Winner!

    Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Mayyas
    Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

    The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

    Reality TV Love

    Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli backstage at Blended Festival in Nashville, TN on September 10. Horstmann performed a DJ set at the two-day music, wine and culinary festival presented by My Wine Society.  Photo Credit: Alex Vargas
    Alex Vargas

    Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

    Silver Lining

    Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke attend the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
    Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

    Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

    Devil in the Details

    Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

    Front-Row Fabulous

    Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario, and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

    Power Pose

    Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
    Gotham/WireImage

    Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

    Coffee Walk

    Jennifer Garner is seen on September 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

    Water World

    Ted Danson attends Oceana's 2022 New York Gala at The Rainbow Room on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
    Santiago Felipe/Getty

    Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

    Perfect Pairing

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
    MediaPunch/Shutterstock

    Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

    Caped Crusader

    Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
    Dave Kotinsky/Getty

    Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

    Fitness Fashion

    Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark’s NYFW debut at “The Skin You Gym In Studio”
    Craig Barritt/Getty

    Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark's NYFW debut at "The Skin You Gym In Studio" on Sept. 10.

    Dressed to Impress

    Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

    Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

    Come Together

    Miranda Kerr, Edward Enninful, and Orlando Bloom attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

    Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

    Zac Is Back

    Zac Efron attends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
    Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

    Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

    Grand Entrance

    THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Tennis player Serena Williams arrives on Tuesday
    Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

    Total Twinning

    Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the screening of "The Silent Twins"
    Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

    Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

    Kissing Crew

    Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row
    Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

    Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

    Take the Cake

    (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jennifer Hudson poses with her birthday cake while also celebrating the debut of her new daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
    Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

    Family Act

    Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

    Model Moment

    Heidi Klum is seen on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
    BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

    Glitter Gal

    ana de armas
    Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

    Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

    Hair Apparent

    Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde"
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

    Feeling Super

    - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Hoechlin is seen for the first time in his new season 3 Superman suit
    KRed / BACKGRID

    Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

    Hi Times

    Elisabeth Moss is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
    RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

    Lady in Red

    Viola Davis visits SiriusXM Studio on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
    Santiago Felipe/Getty

    Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

    To the Nines

    EMMA WATSON CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF PRADA PARADOXE 09/12/2022
    Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

    Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

    Booking It

    Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
    Santiago Felipe/Getty

    Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

    Shop 'Til You Drop

    Santa Monica, CA - 13 Sept 2022 - Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop
    Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

    Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

    Big Surprise

    Rapper Xzibit Teams Up with Fire TV for “Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave” to Surprise 92 Year Old LA Rams Super Fan Lewis Lazarus, Sept 13 2022
    Michael Simon

    Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.