Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 20, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

KNOX OUT

Credit: Flynet

While protective partner Brad Pitt films World War Z, Angelina Jolie spends quality time with son Knox during a family trip to Legoland in Windsor, UK, on Tuesday.

DRIVEN DIVA

Credit: Splash News Online

After celebrating estranged husband Marc Anthony's birthday, Jennifer Lopez goes back to work – and gets behind the wheel! – on the Palm Beach, Fla., set of her new movie, Parker, on Monday.

GREENER PASTURES

Credit: Araya Diaz/WireImage

He's so "money"! A suited-up and scruffed-up Brad Pitt flashes his game-winning smile at the premiere of his latest movie, Moneyball, in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. The flick, which is based on the true story of Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane, opens Friday.

SHE’S SO FLY!

Credit: National Photo Group

Kate Winslet basks in the glory of her recent Emmy win (for her role in HBO's miniseries Mildred Pierce) as she makes her way through LAX on Monday.

BUMP IT UP

Credit: Fame Pictures

Baby what? Jessica Biel shows off her on-screen pregnant belly Monday on the New York City set of her new movie New Year's Eve.

MODEL REFLECTION

Credit: Serg Alexander/WireImage

Tyra Banks greets eager fans for another signing of her new young adult novel Modelland at a Miami Neiman Marcus on Monday.

LADIES MAN

Credit: Broadimage

After a glamorous date night at Sunday's Emmy Awards, Mad Men's Jon Hamm keeps close to his lady loves – girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt and shepherd-mix pup Cora – during a stroll through his Los Feliz, Calif., neighborhood Monday.

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Jim Smeal / BEImages

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Taylor Swift accepts the Academy of Country Music Jim Reeves International Award at the 5th Annual ACM Honors Monday night in Nashville.

CITY WALK

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Jessica Alba and her smiling sweetie, 3-year-old daughter Honor, stay in step during a mommy-and-me outing Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.

POWER WALK

Credit: Splash News Online

Mariah Carey continues to shed the baby weight, this time trading in her canine personal trainers for a human one (not pictured) during a workout Monday in New York City.

ALL-STAR MEN

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After receiving Charlie Sheen's blessing at the Emmy's, Two and a Half Men's Ashton Kutcher and Angus T. Jones come out to support costar Jon Cryer Monday at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.

FULL FRONTAL

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Fashionable fans Kanye West, Sienna Miller, Gemma Arterton and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley show their appreciation for Burberry's spring 2012 collection at London's Kensington Gardens on Monday.

TOP OF THE MORNING

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Demi Lovato signs autographs for fans after a Monday morning visit to GMA to promote her new album Unbroken.

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: Splash News Online

Also in N.Y.C. on Monday: Kendra Wilkinson, who makes a red-hot appearance on the Today show, where she chatted about her latest book and the new season of Kendra!, premiering Sept. 25 on E!

QUEEN OF HEARTS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Pippa Middleton, the world's most famous maid of honor, stays fashionably sweet for fall in her heart-patterned top and matching earrings while making her London work commute on Monday.

WORKOUT SHOUT-OUT

Credit: Splash News Online

LeAnn Rimes is up and at 'em Monday, staying hydrated after a workout at her L.A. gym. "I'm just so excited my man's show debuts tonight," she Tweeted of husband Eddie Cibrian's NBC series, The Playboy Club.

By People Staff