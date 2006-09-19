Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 19, 2006
CLAY NATION
Clay Aiken greets his fans in Times Square after his appearance Tuesday on Good Morning America. The American Idol star performed songs from his new album, A Thousand Different Ways, which hits stores Tuesday.
AFTERNOON PICK-ME-UP
Eva Longoria is swept up in the moment with beau Tony Parker when he surprises her Monday on the L.A. set of her new film How I Met My Boyfriend's Dead Fiancée. The Desperate Housewife has been moonlighting in the comedy as a ghost meddling in her living boyfriend's new relationship.
DANGEROUS CURVES
Beyoncé plays tourist as she hits the winding streets of Monaco for a shopping excursion on Monday.
TIARA GIRLS
Denise Richards may wear the shinier crown, but her little princess Sam, 2, gets the lofty seat during an outing in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.
FREE AT LAST
Tyra Banks, along with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham and some shiny, not-so-happy members of the Blue Man Group, celebrates the launch of The CW network in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. America's Next Top Model will officially kick off the network's programming on Wednesday.
HEY, MR. TAMBOURINE
Jude Law, who spent several months in Louisiana while filming All the King's Men, feels the rhythm as he and local jazz man Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews kick off the festivities during a New Orleans benefit concert for musicians affected by Hurricane Katrina on Monday.
SWEET EMOTION
Rocker Steven Tyler and tour promoter girlfriend Erin Brady take their romance from day to night Tuesday in New York City with a stroll and smooch on Fifth Avenue and an appearance later at the Ambassadors of Rock tour – headlined by Mötley Crüe – at the Hard Rock Café.
FLAME ON
Adam Sandler is all suited up and ready for duty on the New York City set of his movie I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry on Tuesday. The funnyman plays a fireman who pretends to be gay and in a relationship with his coworker (played by Kevin James) in order to receive domestic partnership benefits.
WELL RESTED
All recovered from her packing and unpacking on Sunday, Jessica Simpson starts her New York City stay fresh-faced and ready to go Monday.
BEGINNER'S LUCK
Kristin Cavallari can't believe her luck as she scores a sweet seat at the poker table next to surfer Kelly Slater at the Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night at The Montage Resort in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Sunday.
RIDIN' HIGH ... AND LOW
Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Jason Lewis have some free wheelin' fun as the tandem pedal-pushers switch things up during a bike ride in Venice, Calif., on Sunday.
LIKE MOTHER ...
Heather Locklear and look-alike daughter Ava, 8, have everything in the bag Sunday after a toy-store run in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
HEAR HER NOW?
Paris Hilton may come in loud and clear on her telephone, but otherwise ...? The singer looks to amp up her vocal prowess with some microphones while out in the L.A. area recently.
A SPORTING PAIR
William H. Macy embraces his competitive edge – wife Felicity Huffman – at the 20th annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday, where the Housewife got off to the races alongside David Duchovny, Jon Cryer and fellow Wisteria Lane resident James Denton.
RUNNING 'MAN'
Trust the Man star Duchovny take a cue from Jake Gyllenhaal – spandex! – and gets into gear at the Nautica Malibu Triathlon.
VESTED INTEREST
Ashley Olsen – ever the fashionista – goes into unsleeved territory, wearing a tailored suit vest Saturday during a SoHo shopping expedition. Among her stops: the chic store Space Mercer.