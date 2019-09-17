Julia Roberts Is in the Hot Seat in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 17, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Sitting Pretty

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Julia Roberts takes the mic on Monday for the first episode of The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM in Los Angeles.

2 of 87

Big Hugs

Rachel Murray/Getty

Zach Galifianakis and Jon Hamm attend Netflix’s special screening of Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Monday in L.A.

3 of 87

Hot Date

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Between Two Ferns premiere on Monday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

4 of 87

Welcome to Her Haus

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga gets all dressed up on Monday night for the launch of her Haus Laboratories makeup line at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

5 of 87

Sister, Sister

Dave Benett/Getty

Gigi and Bella Hadid hang on Monday night at the LOVE & YouTube London Fashion Week party sponsored by Perriet-Jouet and hosted by Katie Grand and Derek Blasberg at Decimo at The Standard.

6 of 87

Blonde Moment

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the London Fashion Week party on Monday night, a newly blonde Kendall Jenner.

7 of 87

TV Team

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Terry Crews and Fran Drescher get together on Monday night at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here event at NeueHouse Hollywood.

8 of 87

Opening Remarks

Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Prince William speaks at the Monday re-opening of the BAFTA exhibition space in London.

9 of 87

Three's Company

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Val Chmerkovskiy, an injured Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend Monday night’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars in Hollywood following Christie’s injury and Sailor’s last-minute inclusion in the show.

10 of 87

Got the Moves

Jim Dyson/Getty

Tyler, The Creator performs live on stage at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Monday night.

11 of 87

Relevant Info

Rich Polk/Getty

World Cup champs Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan kick off the second annual Relevance Conference, hosted by Xandr, at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday. 

12 of 87

What a Kiss

James Devaney/GC

Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz film scenes for their new series Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.

13 of 87

Booking It

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/Getty

David Hasselhoff stands in front of the East Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany, at a presentation of the Audible original audio book Up Against The Wall – Mission Mauerfall, out Oct. 3, on Tuesday.

14 of 87

Take a Bow

Janet Mayer/Splash

Jordin Sparks smiles during the curtain call for Waitress on Broadway after joining the cast for a limited engagement on Monday night.

15 of 87

Fair Game

Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Eddie and Hannah Redmayne make it a date on Monday at the Sarabande Foundation at LAPADA Art and Antiques Fair in London.

16 of 87

Having a Cow

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Martha Stewart has a Jersey Cow named after her during her homecoming tribute at Stew Leonard’s supermarket opening on Monday in Paramus, New Jersey.

17 of 87

On the Run

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nicholas Cage and lookalike son Weston Coppola Cage attend the premiere of Running with the Devil at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

18 of 87

Label Maker

Dave Benett/Getty

Jaden Smith launches his label ERYS PRESENTS: EVERYTHING BAD FOR YOU in the Men’s Designer Street Room at Selfridges London on Tuesday.

19 of 87

School Ties

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy surprise students for the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack Event at Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Monday.

20 of 87

Patterns on Patterns

Isabel Infantes/PA/GEtty

Lucy Boynton and Ben Platt get together on Monday at a special screening of their new Netflix series, The Politician, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

21 of 87

Red Lip Realness

Ricky Vigil M/GC

Lily James attends the Burberry show on Monday as part of London Fashion Week. 

22 of 87

Burberry Best

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Burberry show in London on Monday, new couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid.

23 of 87

Smiles for Miles

Richard Buxo/Splash

A beaming Tom Hiddleston visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Monday.

24 of 87

Walk the Walk

Splash

Another day, another walk around New York City on Monday for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup.

25 of 87

Tea Time

Presley Ann/Getty

Kelly Lynch and Anjelica Huston get together as Champagne Bollinger and Asprey London host a high tea and champagne soirée with Lynch and Carlota Espinosa at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

26 of 87

Kat & Dogs

Host Kat Graham mans the mic on Saturday at Mercy for Animals’ 20th Anniversary and Annual Hidden Heroes Gala at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

27 of 87

A Big 'Relief'

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Paris and Pierce Brosnan hit the red carpet at the Fashion for Relief London 2019 show on Saturday at The British Museum in London.

28 of 87

Back in Action

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also at Fashion for Relief on Saturday: Naomi Campbell, who sizzles on the red carpet.

29 of 87

Guitar Hero

Taylor Hill/Getty

A denim-clad Sheryl Crow takes the stage on Sunday during the 2019 KAABOO Del Mar Festival in California.

30 of 87

Animal House

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Andrew Rannells wins a prize on Saturday at Hilarity for Charity’s County Fair hosted by Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen at The Row in L.A.

31 of 87

'Fair' Game

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Also at Hilarity for Charity’s County Fair on Saturday, the hosts with the most, Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen.

32 of 87

Field Day

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Zara Tindall walks hand-in-hand with daughter Mia as they attend day 3 of the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in London on Sunday.

33 of 87

Fierce Fashion

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Christina Aguilera and Billy Porter give good face on Sunday at the JW Anderson spring/summer 2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

34 of 87

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Splash

Wendy Williams makes a splash on Monday while arriving to her New York City studio.

35 of 87

'Pitch' Perfect

Jackie Brown/Splash

Mariska Hargitay is joined by husband Peter Hermann and kids August, Amaya and Andrew on Friday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets game at N.Y.C.’s Citi Field.

36 of 87

Fab Five Fabulousness

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown get all dressed up for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A. on Saturday.

37 of 87

Golden Girl

Amy Sussman/Getty

Also on the Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet on Saturday, Jane Seymour.

38 of 87

Party People

Charley Gallay/Getty

Meanwhile, Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen hit the 2019 Netflix Creative Arts Emmys afterparty at Hotel Figueroa on Saturday night in L.A.

39 of 87

Sharing a Secret

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim and son Zander hang on Sunday at the opening night of Derren Brown: Secret in N.Y.C.

40 of 87

Family Affair

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David Beckham and kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper make their usual appearance at Victoria Beckham’s London Fashion Week show on Sunday, flanked by Emmanuelle Alt, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

41 of 87

City Limits

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Judith Light heads to New York City on Sunday for the Tribeca TV Festival screening of Transparent.

42 of 87

Peachy Keene

Roy Rochlin/Gett

Also at the Tribeca TV Festival over the weekend, Lucy Hale, who debuts her new show Katy Keene.

43 of 87

Sunday Smiles

gotpap phamous2/Bauer-Griffin/GC

A smiling Selma Blair makes her way through a farmers market in L.A. on Sunday.

44 of 87

Making 'Contact'

Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby attend the Selby’s x Contact London Fashion Week dinner at the Mortimer House on Friday.

45 of 87

Sunny Selfie

Disney Junior/Eric Liebowitz

Cheese! Mickey Mouse and ESPN’s Alex Rodriguez team up for a selfie on Sunday ahead of the Mets game at N.Y.C.’s Citi Field in celebration of Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, premiering on Monday, Oct. 14.

46 of 87

Premiere Pals

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Jim Allison, Katie Couric and Bill Haney get together on Sunday at the Dada Films and Cinema Society premiere of Jim Allison: Breakthrough at The Landmark at 57 West in N.Y.C.

47 of 87