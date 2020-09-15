Newlywed David Harbour Grabs a Coffee in N.Y.C., Plus Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Put a Ring On It
David Harbour is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday for the first time since tying the knot with Lily Allen over the weekend.
On Top of the World
Drew Barrymore celebrates the launch of her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday at The Empire State Building in New York City.
Go Big or Go Home
Tyra Banks makes a red hot entrance on her first night as host during the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Monday.
Flower Power
Jennifer Garner is seen carrying a bouquet as she gets into her car on Monday in Los Angeles.
‘Check’ Her Out
Olivia Culpo turns heads in a black-and-white checkered minidress on Monday in L.A.
Out and About
New mom Nikki Bella chats on the phone after stopping by Whole Foods on Monday in L.A.
Stocking Up
John Legend picks up some groceries on Monday in Los Angeles.
Surf’s Up
Joel Edgerton hits the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.
Glitz & Glamour
Janelle Monáe steals the spotlight as she arrives at the Antebellum Rooftop Cinematic Experience at The Grove on Monday in L.A.
Team Tennis
Pete Wentz hits the tennis court with friends in L.A. on Monday.
Bring It On
Anne Heche is seen outside of Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Sunday in L.A.
A-List Arrival
Luke Bryan takes the mic at virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on Monday in Nashville.
Puppy Playtime
Gavin Rossdale takes his pup to the tennis courts on Monday in L.A.
Quiet On Set!
Emily VanCamp is spotted on set filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Monday in Atlanta.
Studio Strut
Normani heads to a recording studio in L.A. on Saturday to work on her debut album.
Win Big
Tennis champ Naomi Osaka holds up her championship trophy after winning the 2020 U.S. Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Dog Days of Summer
Justin Theroux wears some Shakira merch while walking his dog on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Model Behavior
Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Lady Who Lunches
Julianne Hough grabs lunch with her parents in Studio City, California on Saturday.
Whatever Floats Your Boat
Princess Charlene of Monaco wins The Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge on Saturday in Monaco.
Nice Ride
Zara Tindall rides at the Cornbury House International Horse Trails in Oxfordshire, U.K. on Saturday.
Stocking Up
Candace Cameron Bure returns from a grocery run, stocking up on her favorite StarKist Creations, in L.A. on Tuesday.
Fun in the Sun
Matt James and Tyler Cameron cheers to a great time with Heineken while watching the U.S. Open in Jupiter, Florida.
Drew Crew
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hold hands during an outing in Los Angeles.
Chic Cate
Cate Blanchett looks gorgeous in Armani Prive at the closing ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Rainbow Paris
Paris Hilton is spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris.
Northern Lights
Deadmau5 performed at the Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Lady in Red
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a matching set during her stroll in New York City.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin was spotted in Malibu, wearing a pink zebra print bikini and denim top.
Movie Star
Frances McDormand attended the drive-in premiere of her latest film Nomadland in Los Angeles.
Sweet Kisses
Jane Lynch posed with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Big Apple Eats
Maya Hawke dines with a music producer pal in New York City.
Game, Set, Match
Gavin Rossdale flashes a smile during a tennis match with a friend on Friday in Studio City, California.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Friday.
Clean Up Crew
Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project, an ongoing environmental commitment focused on clean land, wildlife conservation and clean water efforts, on Wednesday in L.A.