Newlywed David Harbour Grabs a Coffee in N.Y.C., Plus Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated September 14, 2020 11:15 AM

1 of 108

Put a Ring On It

LRNYC/MEGA

David Harbour is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday for the first time since tying the knot with Lily Allen over the weekend.

2 of 108

On Top of the World

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Drew Barrymore celebrates the launch of her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday at The Empire State Building in New York City. 

3 of 108

Go Big or Go Home

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Tyra Banks makes a red hot entrance on her first night as host during the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Monday. 

4 of 108

Flower Power

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner is seen carrying a bouquet as she gets into her car on Monday in Los Angeles.

5 of 108

‘Check’ Her Out

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo turns heads in a black-and-white checkered minidress on Monday in L.A.

6 of 108

Out and About

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

New mom Nikki Bella chats on the phone after stopping by Whole Foods on Monday in L.A. 

7 of 108

Stocking Up

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

John Legend picks up some groceries on Monday in Los Angeles.

8 of 108

Surf’s Up

BACKGRID

Joel Edgerton hits the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. 

9 of 108

Glitz & Glamour

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe steals the spotlight as she arrives at the Antebellum Rooftop Cinematic Experience at The Grove on Monday in L.A.

10 of 108

Team Tennis

Backgrid

Pete Wentz hits the tennis court with friends in L.A. on Monday.

11 of 108

Bring It On

Sam Payne/Broadimage

Anne Heche is seen outside of Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Sunday in L.A.

12 of 108

A-List Arrival

Jason Davis/Getty

Luke Bryan takes the mic at virtual radio row during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center on Monday in Nashville.

13 of 108

Puppy Playtime

The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale takes his pup to the tennis courts on Monday in L.A.

14 of 108

Quiet On Set!

Backgrid

Emily VanCamp is spotted on set filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Monday in Atlanta.

15 of 108

Studio Strut

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Normani heads to a recording studio in L.A. on Saturday to work on her debut album. 

16 of 108

Win Big

Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka holds up her championship trophy after winning the 2020 U.S. Open on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

17 of 108

Dog Days of Summer

LRNYC/MEGA

Justin Theroux wears some Shakira merch while walking his dog on Sunday in N.Y.C.

18 of 108

Model Behavior

Mike Coppola/Getty

Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

19 of 108

Lady Who Lunches

BACKGRID

Julianne Hough grabs lunch with her parents in Studio City, California on Saturday. 

20 of 108

Whatever Floats Your Boat

SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco wins The Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge on Saturday in Monaco. 

21 of 108

Nice Ride

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Zara Tindall rides at the Cornbury House International Horse Trails in Oxfordshire, U.K. on Saturday.

22 of 108

Stocking Up

Michael Simon

Candace Cameron Bure returns from a grocery run, stocking up on her favorite StarKist Creations, in L.A. on Tuesday. 

23 of 108

Fun in the Sun

Brown Bear Visuals for Heineken

Matt James and Tyler Cameron cheers to a great time with Heineken while watching the U.S. Open in Jupiter, Florida.

24 of 108

Drew Crew

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hold hands during an outing in Los Angeles.

25 of 108

Chic Cate

Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett looks gorgeous in Armani Prive at the closing ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

26 of 108

Rainbow Paris

TheImageDirect.com

Paris Hilton is spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris.

27 of 108

Northern Lights

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Deadmau5 performed at the Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

28 of 108

Lady in Red

TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a matching set during her stroll in New York City.

29 of 108

Beach Day

Coastline Images/Splash News

Ireland Baldwin was spotted in Malibu, wearing a pink zebra print bikini and denim top.

30 of 108

Movie Star

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Frances McDormand attended the drive-in premiere of her latest film Nomadland in Los Angeles.

31 of 108

Sweet Kisses

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jane Lynch posed with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

32 of 108

Big Apple Eats

TheImageDirect.com

Maya Hawke dines with a music producer pal in New York City.

33 of 108

Game, Set, Match

Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale flashes a smile during a tennis match with a friend on Friday in Studio City, California.

34 of 108

City Stroll

Dia Dipasupil/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Friday.

35 of 108

Clean Up Crew

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project, an ongoing environmental commitment focused on clean land, wildlife conservation and clean water efforts, on Wednesday in L.A.

