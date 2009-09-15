Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 15, 2009

By People Staff

GIFT OF GAB

After cohosting The View – and flaunting a new doKate Gosselin returns to her New York hotel Tuesday with a souvenir: an autographed picture of Taylor Swift for her daughters. The

country star appeared alongside Gosselin on the talk show.

DARING DIVAS

Pop music's reigning queens Madonna and Lady Gaga (sporting the same dress as Miss Piggy!) attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2010 fashion show at the New York State Armory on Monday.

HAPPY GO LUCKY

Looks like she's still going strong after her big VMA night! A smiling Taylor Swift steps out for coffee – and, later, a bite at storied sundae shop Serendipity – with her family on Monday in New York.

JOIN THE CLUB

Gossip Girl may have returned on Monday night – but Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr weren't staying home to watch the premiere! The costars (and real life couple) went clubbing Monday night at Avenue in New York.

LOVE MATCH

There may be lots of action on the courts – but Ashley Olsen just can't keep her eyes off beau Justin Bartha while watching the final day of the U.S. Open in New York on Monday along with sister Mary-Kate Olsen and another male friend.

CUDDLE UP

Are they still going strong? AnnaLynne McCord cozies up to Kellan Lutz during a party Sunday at new club Simyone Lounge in New York. The pair were also recently spotted getting friendly at a poolside bash in Las Vegas.

PERFECTLY POLISHED

Who needs a touch-up? Kim Kardashian adds the finishing touch to her look backstage Monday at the Jill Stuart 2010 collection show during New York Fashion Week.

HOST WITH THE MOST

After her first day of guest hosting on The View, reality star Kate Gosselin returns to her New York City hotel Monday flanked by bodyguard Steve Neild. The embattled mom told viewers on the show she suffered a "meltdown" this weekend over her estranged husband Jon's recent antics.

SIGN & DRIVE

She's on the move! Victoria Beckham makes a pit stop to sign a few autographs from the comfort of her car Monday in New York City.

NEWLYWED BLISS

Singer Christina Milian and new husband, producer The Dream, feel the love in Rome on Monday after reportedly throwing a second, private wedding ceremony in the Italian capital.

DO THE WAVE

Also enjoying a Monday out in Rome? Julia Roberts, who's continuing work on her latest film, Eat, Pray, Love, on location in Europe.

GLAMOUR GIRL

After hitting her show's premiere party in hot pink the night before, Mischa Barton continues her colorful trend with a bright gown on the New York City set of The Beautiful Life on Monday.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Jennifer Garner finds herself entertained alongside costar Rob Lowe during a news conference for their latest film, The Invention of Lying, during the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. The comedy, which costars Tina Fey and British funnyman Ricky Gervais, hits theaters Oct. 2.

By People Staff