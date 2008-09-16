Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 15, 2008
HIS SWEET 16
Brother Joe got a motorcycle and sidecar for his 19th birthday, but what did Nick Jonas get for his 16th? The youngest JoBro – who recently said he'd be open to a romance with a non-famous fan – spends his b-day Tuesday in low-key style by taking a walk with his pup near his Toluca Lake, Calif. home.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Look familiar? Britney Spears, who recently announced details about her upcoming album, Circus, indulges in a frothy treat at one of her old haunts – Starbucks! – Monday in Los Angeles.
'GIRL' FRIENDS
Kate Hudson (in Sophia Kokosalaki) keeps the jokes coming with her My Best Friend's Girl costars Dane Cook and Jason Biggs at the romantic comedy's Hollywood premiere on Monday. And when it comes to offscreen romance, the actress told PEOPLE "she'd love to be "surprised and [do] something fun or something different" on her perfect date.
HOLDING PATTERN
Gwyneth Paltrow gets a tender handle on 2-year-old son Moses during a walk through London on Monday. Later, Mommy got dressed up to celebrate pal Jemima Khan's fashion line for Azzaro at Harry's Bar.
CALL TO ACTION
Drew Barrymore stays busy behind the camera Monday as she shoots her directorial debut, the roller-derby comedy Whip It! in Austin. The newly single actress also costars with Ellen Page and Juliette Lewis in the Texas-set film.
MAKING A 'SPLASH'
The Hills star Lauren Conrad makes a social stop Monday to celebrate the unveiling of Sony VAIO's My Graphic Splash, a new collection of limited-edition computer notebooks, at New York City club Mansion.
STAR ARRIVAL
A solo Lindsay Lohan steps out Monday at a premiere party for the new season of Ugly Betty at High Bar in New York City. The actress will appear in five episodes of the ABC show, which returns Sept. 25.
JUST FOR LAUGHS
Though his movie's no laughing matter, Samuel L. Jackson yuks it up with pal Will Smith Monday at the New York City premiere of his thriller Lakeview Terrace. In it, Jackson plays an L.A. cop determined to force out the interracial couple (played by Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson) who move next door to him.
STYLE STAR
The sidewalk is her runway! Tyra Banks works her best supermodel pose as she makes a glam entrance Monday at Cosmopolitan's Fun Fearless Phenom Awards in New York City, where the America's Next Top Model host was honored for her style.
DOUBLE DUTY
Marcia Cross has her hands full while balancing her 18-month-old twins Eden and Savannah after a Sunday outing at a Santa Monica, Calif., playground. The actress returns to Wisteria Lane when Desperate Housewives premieres Sept. 28.
WALKING TALL
Katie Holmes takes some stylish steps through New York City Monday as she makes her way to rehearsal for her Broadway show, All My Sons. Previews for the Arthur Miller revival begin Sept. 18.
ROLL WITH IT
Naomi Watts is on a roll as she strolls Monday with 13-month-old son Alexander back home in Sydney, Australia. Despite her burgeoning baby bump, the actress has yet to confirm her second pregnancy.
HAVE A HEART
Mischa Barton – who recently split with rocker beau Taylor Locke – keeps her spirits up (and her heart in her hands) Monday at the Temperley London runway show during London Fashion Week.
SHOW & TELL
Ciao! Pamela Anderson shows off her curves at a press event Monday to promote her E! reality show Pam: Girl On The Loose in Rome, Italy.
SMART SHOPPER
British singer Lily Allen loads up on luxury goods from Yves Saint Laurent, enjoying a solo shopping spree through London's fashionable Sloane Street on Monday.