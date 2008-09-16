Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 15, 2008

HIS SWEET 16

Credit: Flynet

Brother Joe got a motorcycle and sidecar for his 19th birthday, but what did Nick Jonas get for his 16th? The youngest JoBro – who recently said he'd be open to a romance with a non-famous fan – spends his b-day Tuesday in low-key style by taking a walk with his pup near his Toluca Lake, Calif. home.

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: Fame Pictures

Look familiar? Britney Spears, who recently announced details about her upcoming album, Circus, indulges in a frothy treat at one of her old haunts – Starbucks! – Monday in Los Angeles.

'GIRL' FRIENDS

Credit: NPX/Starmax

Kate Hudson (in Sophia Kokosalaki) keeps the jokes coming with her My Best Friend's Girl costars Dane Cook and Jason Biggs at the romantic comedy's Hollywood premiere on Monday. And when it comes to offscreen romance, the actress told PEOPLE "she'd love to be "surprised and [do] something fun or something different" on her perfect date.

HOLDING PATTERN

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

Gwyneth Paltrow gets a tender handle on 2-year-old son Moses during a walk through London on Monday. Later, Mommy got dressed up to celebrate pal Jemima Khan's fashion line for Azzaro at Harry's Bar.

CALL TO ACTION

Credit: Ashley Love / Splash News Online

Drew Barrymore stays busy behind the camera Monday as she shoots her directorial debut, the roller-derby comedy Whip It! in Austin. The newly single actress also costars with Ellen Page and Juliette Lewis in the Texas-set film.

MAKING A 'SPLASH'

Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

The Hills star Lauren Conrad makes a social stop Monday to celebrate the unveiling of Sony VAIO's My Graphic Splash, a new collection of limited-edition computer notebooks, at New York City club Mansion.

STAR ARRIVAL

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

A solo Lindsay Lohan steps out Monday at a premiere party for the new season of Ugly Betty at High Bar in New York City. The actress will appear in five episodes of the ABC show, which returns Sept. 25.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Though his movie's no laughing matter, Samuel L. Jackson yuks it up with pal Will Smith Monday at the New York City premiere of his thriller Lakeview Terrace. In it, Jackson plays an L.A. cop determined to force out the interracial couple (played by Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson) who move next door to him.

STYLE STAR

Credit: Ray Filmano / WENN

The sidewalk is her runway! Tyra Banks works her best supermodel pose as she makes a glam entrance Monday at Cosmopolitan's Fun Fearless Phenom Awards in New York City, where the America's Next Top Model host was honored for her style.

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Marcia Cross has her hands full while balancing her 18-month-old twins Eden and Savannah after a Sunday outing at a Santa Monica, Calif., playground. The actress returns to Wisteria Lane when Desperate Housewives premieres Sept. 28.

WALKING TALL

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INF

Katie Holmes takes some stylish steps through New York City Monday as she makes her way to rehearsal for her Broadway show, All My Sons. Previews for the Arthur Miller revival begin Sept. 18.

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Snapper Media / Splash News Online

Naomi Watts is on a roll as she strolls Monday with 13-month-old son Alexander back home in Sydney, Australia. Despite her burgeoning baby bump, the actress has yet to confirm her second pregnancy.

HAVE A HEART

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Mischa Barton – who recently split with rocker beau Taylor Locke – keeps her spirits up (and her heart in her hands) Monday at the Temperley London runway show during London Fashion Week.

SHOW & TELL

Credit: Cosima Scavolini/LaPresse/ZUMA Press

Ciao! Pamela Anderson shows off her curves at a press event Monday to promote her E! reality show Pam: Girl On The Loose in Rome, Italy.

SMART SHOPPER

Credit: WENN

British singer Lily Allen loads up on luxury goods from Yves Saint Laurent, enjoying a solo shopping spree through London's fashionable Sloane Street on Monday.

