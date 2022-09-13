Katie Holmes Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Better Call Saul Cast, Natalie Portman, Brendan Fraser and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on September 13, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 94

Casually Cool

Katie Holmes sighting in Soho, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2022
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes goes street style chic in New York City on Sept. 12.

02 of 94

Brunch Bunch

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton AMC Networks Emmy Brunch, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton get together on Sept. 11 at AMC's pre-Emmys brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

03 of 94

Major Moment

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attends the "Carmen" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Unique Nicole/Getty

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at The Supper Suite premiere party of his Sony Pictures Classics film Carmen on Sept. 11.

04 of 94

Whale of a Time

Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Whale's Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 11.

05 of 94

Cheer Leader

Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain gets the crowd going at The Good Nurse premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

06 of 94

Glow On

Gabrielle Union Daytime Beauty Awards
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union stuns at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

07 of 94

Perfect Pair

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a moment on Sept. 11 at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

08 of 94

Nailed It

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga commands the stage on Sept. 10 during her Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

09 of 94

Well Suited

Julianne Hough is seen on September 11, 2022 in New York City
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough makes the crosswalk the catwalk on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

10 of 94

Sweater Weather

Gigi Hadid attends the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid epitomizes cozy at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store at 12 Mercer Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11.

11 of 94

Jam Session

Pearl Jam Performs Live At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pearl Jam performs at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 10 in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series.

12 of 94

Happy to Be Here

Hayden Panettiere arrives for the "Emmy Nominees Night" event hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA in West Hollywood
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere has a laugh at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

13 of 94

Cast Reunion

Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney attend the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch

The White Lotus stars (and Emmy nominees!) Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney reunite at the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

14 of 94

Living Legend

Legendary musical icon Diana Ross performed to a sold out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort
AC Photo

Diana Ross performs to a sold-out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9.

15 of 94

Shimmer and Shine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

16 of 94

Shades of Cool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row

Doja Cat showcases her out-of-this-world style at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

17 of 94

Best of Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

18 of 94

Dapper Dude

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

19 of 94

Fashion Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI)
Sean Zanni/Getty for FENDI

Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.

20 of 94

Palling Around

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain, Noah Emmerich and Eddie Redmayne pose together during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

21 of 94

Wintour Is Coming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hall Des Lumieres on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

22 of 94

Rock Star Status

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 09: Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 09, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous festival Rock in Rio returns after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty

Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

23 of 94

Sing It

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on September 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Timothy Norris/Getty

Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

24 of 94

Awards Darling

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

25 of 94

Glam Gal

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Jury President Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

26 of 94

'Bros' for Life

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Costars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner get close during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

27 of 94

Laugh It Out

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Austin Scott and Tyler Perry share a laugh during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

28 of 94

Green Glow

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist party
Shutterstock

Sanaa Lathan from Paramount+ Canada's On the Come Up strikes a pose during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

29 of 94

Grand Entrance

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

30 of 94

Girls Rule

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega attend "The Woman King" Photo Call on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

31 of 94

Host with the Most

Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.

32 of 94

Costar Crackup

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood at the Variety Studio, Presented by King's Hawaiian - Day 1 at the St. Regis Hotel on Friday, September 9th 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood share a moment on Sept. 9 at the Variety studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival.

33 of 94

Theater Buffs

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union get glammed up for the premiere of The Inspection during the Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8.

34 of 94

Loved Up

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long pack on the PDA after a dinner date in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long stay connected on Sept. 8 while out in N.Y.C.

35 of 94

Weird Vibes

Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

36 of 94

Glamour Girl

Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Toronto premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: costar Evan Rachel Wood.

37 of 94

Fashionable Friends

Ciara and La La Anthony attend the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Ciara and La La Anthony help kick off New York Fashion Week at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

38 of 94

Mom & Me

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton 'Gutsy' TV series premiere
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton crack up on Sept. 8 at the New York City premiere of their new series Gutsy.

39 of 94

Holding Court

Maria Sharapova and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2022 US Open
Gotham/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Maria Sharapova arrive at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

40 of 94

Hangin' Tough

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1705 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid and host Jimmy Fallon pose together
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Jimmy Fallon pause for a photo during her visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

41 of 94

Back in the Saddle

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne hits the stage on Sept. 8 during halftime of the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

42 of 94

Spooky Season

Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis are ready for scares at the Halloween Horror Nights opening night celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 8.

43 of 94

Tall Tale

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of The Handmaid's Tale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

44 of 94

Pumped Up

Oliver Ston attends the photocall for "Nuclear" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

As the Venice International Film Festival winds down in Italy, director Oliver Stone arrives to the premiere of Nuclear on Sept. 9.

45 of 94

Teenage Dream

K-Pop band 'Seventeen' is seen in New York City
John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Dino of K-pop group Seventeen hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 following the band's final Be the Sun US tour stop in Newark, New Jersey, earlier in the week.

46 of 94

Peace Keeper

Gigi Hadid is seen on September 08, 2022 in New York City
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid shares good vibes while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

47 of 94

Black Tie Guy

Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Brad Pitt attends the red carpet premiere of Blonde at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

48 of 94

Such Stars

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart (L) and US actress Jeri Ryan arrive to Paramount+ Star Trek Day held at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 8, 2022
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan make their arrival to Paramount+'s Star Trek Day at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

49 of 94

Magic Mic

Singer Avril Lavigne performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on September 7, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Mauricio Santana/Getty

Avril Lavigne performs at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.

50 of 94

Listening In

Taylor Kitsch recording his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ which will premiere Thursday, September 15
Audible

Taylor Kitsch records his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ, which premieres next Thursday, Sept. 15.

51 of 94

So Much to Say

Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide

Jon Hamm stands tall at his Confess, Fletch premiere at the West Hollywood EDITION on Sept. 7.

52 of 94

It's a Date

George Clooney and Amal Clooney leaving their hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the 'Trouble in Paradise' London Premiere
Neil Mockford/GC Images

George and Amal Clooney have a glam date night at the Ticket to Paradise afterparty in London on Sept. 7.

53 of 94

On the Nose

tom hanks, rita wilson
Jesse Grant/Getty

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks keep it coordinated at the Pinocchio world premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 7.

54 of 94

To a Tee

Ben Affleck flying solo from Burbank aAirport
MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

A solo Ben Affleck arrives at Burbank Airport in California on Sept. 7.

55 of 94

Quiet on the Set

Eddie Murphy joins fellow cast members for return of epic Beverly Hills Cop in "Axle F" film set
APEX / MEGA

Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Eddie Murphy (not pictured) on the Los Angeles set of the latest Beverly Hills Cop on Sept. 7.

56 of 94

Photo Finish

Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas attend the photocall for "Blonde" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Blonde stars Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas bring the smiles for their film's Venice International Film Festival photo call on Sept. 8 in Italy.

57 of 94

No Sweat

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto is spotted out with a friend in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Jared Leto makes a style statement on Sept. 7 while out in New York City.

58 of 94

Fashionable Friends

Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone and Coco Rocha pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Designer Christian Siriano is joined by pals Alicia Silverstone and Coco Rocha at his New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 7.

59 of 94

In Good Hands

Alessandra Ambrosio visits the Empire State Building
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun with a faux King Kong at the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

60 of 94

Room to Grow

Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s 'Growing Up' at NeueHouse Hollywood
Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Brie Larson joins the real-life stars of Disney+'s Growing Up at the series premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 7.

61 of 94

Game On

Simu Liu and Ronnie 2K, Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing at 2K attend the NBA 2K23 Influencer Launch Event
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Simu Liu and Ronnie 2K, Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing at 2K, attend the NBA 2K23 launch event at Rolling Greens in L.A. on Sept. 7.

62 of 94

Sparkle Motion

Nicole Scherzinger attends the first ever mixed reality drag show, Meta's Queens of the Metaverse
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Meta

Nicole Scherzinger attends the first ever mixed-reality drag show, Meta's Queens of the Metaverse, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 7.

63 of 94

Too Cool

Evan Mock + Alton Mason + Taylor Hill AG Hosts Intimate Dinner In SoHo With Taylor Hill And Evan Mock
Jason Weiss/BFA

Evan Mock, Alton Mason and Taylor Hill host an intimate dinner to celebrate AG's fall 2022 campaign in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 7.

64 of 94

Triple Threat

Julia Roberts and George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney pose for the media at the world premiere of the movie 'Ticket To Paradise' at the Odeon Luxe theater in Leicester Square in London, Britain, 07 September 2022
HUGO PHILPOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have a ball on Sept. 7 at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise.

65 of 94

True Romance

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness attend "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Hugh Jackman plants one on wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Son in Italy.

66 of 94

Blonde Ambition

Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby attend "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby get close at the premiere of The Son at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7.

67 of 94

International Love

Jonathan Scott, left, and Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dreamin' Wild' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy Film Festival 2022 Dreamin' Wild Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 07 Sep 2022
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jonathan Scott steps out in support of Zooey Deschanel on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Dreamin' Wild in Italy.

68 of 94

What's Cookin?

Snoop Dogg's Cookout BBQ Invitation - Gala Music on Sept. 3, 2022
Gala Music and Isné Bobo Nuyent

Snoop Dogg greets admirers over the weekend at his cookout, hosted by Gala Music, in Inglewood, California.

69 of 94

Walk the Walk

EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise arrives with a smile to an airport in northern England on Sept. 6.

70 of 94

Jet-Set Style

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks grabs her seat at the Marc Cain fashion show on Sept. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany.

71 of 94

Curtain Call

Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lea Michele receives a standing ovation on Sept. 6 as she steps into the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl.

72 of 94

Layered Up

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party
Janet Jackson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Janet Jackson is all dressed up on Sept. 6 at the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards afterparty in N.Y.C., in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where she accepted the ICON of the Year award before performing at the afterparty.

73 of 94

Shore Thing

Mila Kunis
Garrett Press/MEGA

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) ride some waves in Santa Barbara, California, together over Labor Day Weekend.

74 of 94

Bright Stuff

Queen Latifah 'End of the Road' film premiere
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah has some fun with photographers on Sept. 6 at the End of the Road movie premiere in L.A.

75 of 94

Silk Sonic

Regina Hall is seen in Manhattan on September 06, 2022 in New York City
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Regina Hall shines on Sept. 6 while out in N.Y.C.

76 of 94

On the Run

Stanley Tucci poses for photographers upon his arrival at the London premiere of the film 'See How They Run'
Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Stanley Tucci hits the red carpet at the London premiere of See How They Run on Sept. 6.

77 of 94

Aussie Pride

Naomi Watts is seen attending the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Gotham/GC Images

Naomi Watts roots for fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios during his match against Karen Khachanov at the US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

78 of 94

Kiss Kiss

Ana de Armas arrives during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Ana de Armas. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Ana de Armas greets photographers with a bacio as she arrives to the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

79 of 94

Mom and Me

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during the Mother / Daughter Challenge an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton have some fun with host Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6 while visiting The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

80 of 94

Fine Print

Heidi Klum is seen on September 06, 2022 in Los Angeles
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum rocks head-to-toe leopard print while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 6.

81 of 94

Dream Team

Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph share a smooch on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

82 of 94

Happy to Be Here

Thandiwe Newton
Francois G. Durand/Getty

Thandiwe Newton smiles for the cameras on Sept. 6 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

83 of 94

Came to Play

Prince Harry
Joshua Sammer/Getty

Prince Harry takes his turn at the mic on Sept. 6 at a press conference for next year's Invictus Games Dusseldorf in Germany.

84 of 94

London Law

Iris Law
Dave Benett/Getty

Iris Law shows off her so-cool style on Sept. 6 at a dinner to celebrate the launch of new wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss at The Twenty Two in London.

85 of 94

In the Genes

Danny Devito
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy head to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. for a chat on Sept. 6.

86 of 94

Feeling Hi

StarTracks 9/6
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper arrival to the Sept. 6 taping of Good Morning America in New York City.

87 of 94

The Countdown Is On

StarTracks 9/6
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany.

88 of 94

Make It a Double

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

89 of 94

In Your Eyes

StarTracks 9/6
Action Press/MediaPunch

Rachel Brosnahan has a stare-down with photographers on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

90 of 94

The Walking Dead

StarTracks 9/6
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt get close at a photo call for Dead for a Dollar at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

91 of 94

Spin City

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa go for a ride in New York City on Sept. 6.

92 of 94

Red Stripe

StarTracks 9/6
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tilda Swinton smiles at the photo call for The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

93 of 94

Cute Kiss

StarTracks 9/6
Backgrid

Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan and their dog make a happy trio during a Labor Day walk in N.Y.C.

94 of 94

Dream On

StarTracks 9/6
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Brett Morgen and Courtney Love hit the Moonage Daydream premiere in London on Sept. 5.

Related Articles
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn
TV Stars Spent the Weekend Celebrating Ahead of the Emmys: See All the Fun Party Photos!
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cool in Venice, Plus Erykah Badu, Sigourney Weaver, Timothée Chalamet and More
Anne Hathaway attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado
Anne Hathaway Goes West, Plus Cate Blanchett, Brandi Carlile and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Gets Chatty in London, Plus Kat Graham, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet and More
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gigi and Bella Hadid Crack Up in N.Y.C., Plus Seal & Leni Klum, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya and More
Gabrille Union
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Vacation in Spain, Plus Regina Hall, Alessandra Ambrósio and More
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Olivia Rodrigo Puts on a Show at the VMAs in Brooklyn, Plus Jennifer Hudson, Brad Pitt and More
Simu Liu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Simu Liu Looks Marvel-ous at the Met Gala in N.Y.C., Plus Jojo Siwa, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and More