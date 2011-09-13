Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 13, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BEACH BEAUTY

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Blake Lively bares her sexy legs during a sunset stroll Monday on the L.A. set of her new movie, Savages.

ON THE MEND

Credit: Todd Seligman/WireImage

She may have suffered a few bumps and bruises, but a happy and healing Reese Witherspoon brings good cheer to a pal's birthday party in L.A. on Monday.

GAME BOYS

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Are you ready for some football? Marc Anthony and Will Smith celebrate the kickoff of the sport’s season Monday, hitting the stands to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins 38-24 in Miami Gardens, Fla. aa

LOVE ALL

Credit: Ramey

Mom-to-be Beyoncé Knowles finds a strong shoulder to lean on, thanks to hubby Jay-Z, during the U.S. Open tennis finals in Flushing, N.Y., on Monday.

CURVES AHEAD

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Christina Hendricks flaunt their fabulous figures while working the red carpet for their upcoming comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, Monday night in N.Y.C. The flick hits theaters Friday.

PEACE-FUL RIDE

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Startraks

Peace out! Hugh Jackman shows off his skills on a folding mini-bike Tuesday on the streets of London.

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Larry Marano/FilmMagic

Touchdown! Fergie shows her Miami Dolphins pride in a teal minidress while chatting with fans on the orange carpet at Sun Life Stadium on Monday.

GLEEK CHIC

Credit: Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Chris Colfer show off their sophisticated styles at the Fox Fall Party on Monday in Los Angeles.

PARTY PEOPLE

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow cozies up to rocker Lenny Kravitz during a shindig celebrating the musician's latest album, Black and White America, Monday night in London.

ON A ROLL

Credit: Fame

Ryan Reynolds makes for one sexy undead Monday while filming scenes on the Charlestown, Mass., set of R.I.P.D., in which he plays a slain cop seeking revenge.

BUSINESS ATTIRE

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Madonna turns heads by showing off her conservative style Monday at the Toronto Film Festival press conference for W.E., the drama the pop icon wrote and directed centering on King Edward VIII's romance with American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

POP ART

Credit: Justin Campbell/Startraks

Rapper Nicki Minaj and Vogue editor Anna Wintour make for colorful front-row fixtures at the Carolina Herrera show on Monday as part of New York Fashion Week.

ROYAL CHARITY

Credit: Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty

It's good cause for a thumbs-up! America-bound Prince Harry shows his enthusiasm after closing a record-breaking trade at financial firm BCG Partners while taking part in a 9/11 London fundraiser on Monday.

HAUTE DOG

Credit: INF

Lady Gaga works up an appetite on Monday while posing for an otherworldly photo shoot in New York's Central Park.

LOS TURISTAS

Credit: Ramey

Halle Berry and her sightseeing buddy, 3-year-old daughter Nahla, enjoy their views while vacationing in Majorca, Spain, with the actress's beau Olivier Martinez (not pictured) on Monday.

TALKING SHEATH

Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca

Kim Kardashian continues to take N.Y.C. by storm on Monday, heading to Rachel Roy's spring 2012 runway presentation. "I love supporting other female designers that dress 4 a woman's curves!," she Tweeted after the show.

By People Staff