Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 13, 2011
BEACH BEAUTY
Blake Lively bares her sexy legs during a sunset stroll Monday on the L.A. set of her new movie, Savages.
ON THE MEND
She may have suffered a few bumps and bruises, but a happy and healing Reese Witherspoon brings good cheer to a pal's birthday party in L.A. on Monday.
GAME BOYS
Are you ready for some football? Marc Anthony and Will Smith celebrate the kickoff of the sport’s season Monday, hitting the stands to watch the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins 38-24 in Miami Gardens, Fla. aa
LOVE ALL
Mom-to-be Beyoncé Knowles finds a strong shoulder to lean on, thanks to hubby Jay-Z, during the U.S. Open tennis finals in Flushing, N.Y., on Monday.
CURVES AHEAD
Costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Christina Hendricks flaunt their fabulous figures while working the red carpet for their upcoming comedy, I Don't Know How She Does It, Monday night in N.Y.C. The flick hits theaters Friday.
PEACE-FUL RIDE
Peace out! Hugh Jackman shows off his skills on a folding mini-bike Tuesday on the streets of London.
FAN FAVORITE
Touchdown! Fergie shows her Miami Dolphins pride in a teal minidress while chatting with fans on the orange carpet at Sun Life Stadium on Monday.
GLEEK CHIC
Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Chris Colfer show off their sophisticated styles at the Fox Fall Party on Monday in Los Angeles.
PARTY PEOPLE
Gwyneth Paltrow cozies up to rocker Lenny Kravitz during a shindig celebrating the musician's latest album, Black and White America, Monday night in London.
ON A ROLL
Ryan Reynolds makes for one sexy undead Monday while filming scenes on the Charlestown, Mass., set of R.I.P.D., in which he plays a slain cop seeking revenge.
BUSINESS ATTIRE
Madonna turns heads by showing off her conservative style Monday at the Toronto Film Festival press conference for W.E., the drama the pop icon wrote and directed centering on King Edward VIII's romance with American divorcée Wallis Simpson.
POP ART
Rapper Nicki Minaj and Vogue editor Anna Wintour make for colorful front-row fixtures at the Carolina Herrera show on Monday as part of New York Fashion Week.
ROYAL CHARITY
It's good cause for a thumbs-up! America-bound Prince Harry shows his enthusiasm after closing a record-breaking trade at financial firm BCG Partners while taking part in a 9/11 London fundraiser on Monday.
HAUTE DOG
Lady Gaga works up an appetite on Monday while posing for an otherworldly photo shoot in New York's Central Park.
LOS TURISTAS
Halle Berry and her sightseeing buddy, 3-year-old daughter Nahla, enjoy their views while vacationing in Majorca, Spain, with the actress's beau Olivier Martinez (not pictured) on Monday.
TALKING SHEATH
Kim Kardashian continues to take N.Y.C. by storm on Monday, heading to Rachel Roy's spring 2012 runway presentation. "I love supporting other female designers that dress 4 a woman's curves!," she Tweeted after the show.