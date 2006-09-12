Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 12, 2006
IN THE BAG
Lindsay Lohan is one happy shopper as she goes on a caffeinated spree Monday on London's tony Kensington Church Street, where the actress reportedly dropped a5,000 at Arrogant Cat boutique. She then stopped by celebrity-fave Topshop, emerging three hours later wearing some of her new purchases – a cropped red leather jacket and knee-high boots.
COURT OF APPEAL
Kate Winslet makes a red-carpet splash (in Dolce amp Gabbana) at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her movie All the King's Men on Sunday. Later, she and costar Jude Law (who brought along girlfriend Sienna Miller) shared a close-up moment before the screening.
GAME PLAN
Tom Cruise, son Connor and fiancée Katie Holmes hit the field at the Washington Redskins-Minnesota Vikings football game in Landover, Md., on Monday. It was a bit of business and pleasure: The actor's production company recently signed a financing deal with Redskins owner Dan Snyder. The day before, Cruise and his family hit the Six Flags in Largo, Md., after the park closed and spent the evening riding bumper cars, go-carts and roller coasters Joker's Jinx and Wild One.
FASHION BEAT
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore pay rapt attention to the runway action at the Marc Jacobs show on Monday. Kutcher isn't just a spectator at Fashion Week: He's reportedly covering several shows for Harper's Bazaar.
COLOR SCHEME
Kate Bosworth shows her blue attitude (in Jill Stuart) at the designer's spring 2007 show at the New York Public Library. Later that night, the actress – who's reportedly been nursing a sore throat – turned up in black-and-white splendor at a Marc Jacobs after-party, where she gave the designer a silent thumbs up.
LEATHER & LACE
Jessica Simpson sports some extreme boots not made for walking as she marches in to dine Monday at West Hollywood eatery Orso.
BANANA SPLIT
Kate Hudson takes a back seat to her happy Ryder, 2, as mom and son ride the waves in Maui on Sunday. Hudson is due back to work in October, when she begins shooting the period drama A Dream of Red Mansions.
SHUTTERED IN
Nicole Kidman maintains a flowery outlook Saturday in Rome, where the actress filmed an advertising campaign for the television station Sky Italia.
REGULAR JOE
Jennifer Garner, whose husband Ben Affleck has been, well, garnering all the buzz lately for his film Hollywoodland, goes on a solo java run in her Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood on Sunday.
'KISS'-ING UP
A dapper Zach Braff gets a grip on costar Jacinda Barrett at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of their movie The Last Kiss on Sunday. The romantic comedy also stars The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson.
FAST-FOOD FIX
It's a brown-bag lunch day for Nicole Richie and boyfriend Brody Jenner, who stopped into a Malibu hamburger stand on Friday.
SLOW & STEADY
While her fellow Desperate Housewife Marcia Cross has already gotten hitched and is expecting her first child, Nicollette Sheridan takes it nice and easy with fiancé Michael Bolton as the couple heads to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday. Bolton told PEOPLE recently, "We don't have a wedding date…. We're just trying to carve out time for ourselves."
STREET STYLE
The stars may be flocking to the tents at New York's Fashion Week, but Orlando Bloom staged his own runway show Friday on the streets of the Big Apple, wearing a new pork pie hat he purchased at a midtown hat emporium.
GETTING JUICED
Hilary Duff and her undercover beau Joel Madden fuel up for a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Among their stops: a visit to the Louis Vuitton boutique and Tiffany amp Co.
ONE OF THE GUYS
Wilmer Valderrama shows his team spirit with spinal cord-injured patients at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, Calif., where the actor recently showed his competitive edge in a game of wheelchair basketball. The actor is an ambassador for the Christopher Reeve Foundation.