Star Tracks - Tuesday, September 12, 2006

Tom Cruise, son Connor and fiancée Katie Holmes hit the field at the Washington Redskins-Minnesota Vikings football game in Landover, Md., on Monday. It was a bit of business and pleasure: The actor's production company recently signed a financing deal with Redskins owner Dan Snyder. The day before, Cruise and his family hit the Six Flags in Largo, Md., after the park closed and spent the evening riding bumper cars, go-carts and roller coasters Joker's Jinx and Wild One.