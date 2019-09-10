Keanu Reeves Takes John Wick to Tokyo, Plus Serena Williams, Miley Cyrus & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 10, 2019 06:00 AM

In the Zone

Jun Sato/WireImage

Keanu Reeves gets into character at the Japan premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Tuesday in Tokyo.

From the Court to the Carpet

Jim Spellman/Getty

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian step out together for The Game Changers New York City premiere on Monday. 

Buttoned Down

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Miley Cyrus steps out in a rocker-chic all-black look for the Tom Ford spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday at Nom Wah Tea Parlor. 

Well Suited

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Also at the Tom Ford show: The Goldfinch’s Ansel Elgort. 

Day Date

SplashNews.com

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas head out after enjoying a rooftop lunch date at Restoration Hardware in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Milestone Moment

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Melissa McCarthy receives a sad clown portrait of host Ellen DeGeneres during her 20th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.

Happy Hello

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Meryl Streep waves to the crowd at the premiere of The Laundromat during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

Matching Moment

Ernesto Distefano/Getty

Ford v Ferrari costars Christian Bale and Matt Damon get suited up for the film’s premiere cocktail party hosted by RBC during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

Thumbs Up

George Pimentel/Getty

Jon Bernthal poses with fans at the Ford v Ferrari premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

Such Jokesters

George Pimentel/Getty

Joker producer Bradley Cooper and actor Robert De Niro are all smiles on the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

Taika's Time

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is honored with the TIFF Ebert Director award during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

Fashion Faces

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse pose together at the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. during New York Fashion Week on Monday. 

Who's Calling?

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller gets caught up on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Giving Back

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Misty Copeland gives out backpacks during the Vera Bradley x Blessings in a Backpack event on Monday at Gregory Jocko Jackson School in Brooklyn, New York.

Glitzy Gal

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Paris Hilton poses backstage at The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical Fashion Show on Monday at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre in N.Y.C.

On the Road

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kurt Russell goes for a ride in L.A. on Monday sporting a fully grown beard, cargo shorts and sneakers.

Heads Up!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay shows off her football skills in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Bonded Costars

Oliver Palombi/MEGA

Daniel Craig poses with No Time to Die costar Léa Seydoux in Matera, Italy, on Monday.

Homeward Bound

BACKGRID

Katie Holmes flashes a smile as she arrives outside of her N.Y.C. home on Monday.

She's Got Drive

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez greets fans from atop a double-decker bus in N.Y.C. on Monday to promote her new movie, Hustlers.

You Are What You Eat

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Serena Williams showcases her Wheaties box on Monday during the Real Talk with Two Female Champions Inspiring the Next Generation event during New York Fashion Week.

Looking Up

John Lamparski/Getty

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker have a moment on Monday during a visit to Extra at the Levi’s store in New York City’s Times Square.

It's Almost Here!

David M. Benett/WireImage

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech attend the world premiere of the Downton Abbey movie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Monday.

Laugh Alike

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney are totally in sync on Monday after getting massages in N.Y.C.

Movie Madness

Michael Hurcomb/Variety/Shutterstock

Judy stars Finn Wittrock and Renée Zellweger get close on Monday in the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

Breakfast Date

Neil Mockford/Getty

Sam Smith visits Tom & Daisy at KISS Breakfast at Bauer Radio Studios in London on Monday.

Flower Power

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Linda Cardellini arrives at the Carolina Herrera fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

Going Green

Bill Skarsgard grabs a green juice in New York City on Monday.

Sing Along

Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Maureen McCormack, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland sing The Brady Bunch hit “Sunshine Day” with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen during Cohen’s “Deep and Shallow” interview special with the cast on Monday in N.Y.C.

Fashion Forward

Joe Schildhorn & Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Emily Blunt looks radiant at the Tory Burch spring/summer 2020 Fashion Show on Sunday at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C.

Friendly Neighbors

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Costars Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks pose together at a panel discussion for their film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday during the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Party Posse

George Pimentel/Getty

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunite at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Saturday.

Fan Love

J. Countess/GC Images

Sarah Paulson signs autographs for fans on the streets of Toronto on Sunday during the starry film festival.

Endless Elegance

Amy Sussman/Getty

Nicole Kidman beams at The Goldfinch premiere during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

Getting Comfortable

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key lounges around at AT&T On Location during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at the Hotel Le Germain.

A-List Arrival

George Pimentel/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the And We Go Green premiere on Sunday at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto.

Hollywood Hunks

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson look sharp at Entertainment Weekly’s The Must List party during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. 

Drop the Beat

KIDZ BOP

Steph Curry treats daughters Riley and Ryan to a Kidz Bop concert on Saturday at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Carpet Candid

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Tyler Posey and Ariel Winter arrive at the 11th annual Burbank International Film Festival closing night on Sunday at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.

It's Showtime

Paras Griffin/Getty

Usher performs during the 10th annual ONE Musicfest on Sunday at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

Baggage Claim Bypass

SplashNews.com

Rihanna arrives at N.Y.C.’s John F. Kennedy airport toting only a micro-purse as her hand luggage on Sunday.

Chew on This

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Neil Patrick Harris hands out treats at the Quaker Chewy food truck in New York City over the weekend to celebrate wholesome snacking and the brand’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.

Have Mercy

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Costars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson chat after a special screening of their Warner Bros. film Just Mercy on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

In the Bag(s)

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Katy Perry flies under the radar in a baseball cap and sunglasses while running errands on Sunday in L.A.

Laughs on You

Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty

Ireland Baldwin sits by her father and the star of the night during the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin on Saturday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Look Back at It

The Image Direct

Rita Ora breaks it down during her performance at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday.

Changing Tides