Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 1, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

CARRIE'S BACK!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Get ready to clink your cosmos! Sarah Jessica Parker looks white hot while filming the sequel to last summer's hit, Sex and the City: The Movie, in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

EX-FACTOR

Credit: Agent 47/WENN

Friendly exes? Sure, they announced their split over Twitter recently, but

Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth are very much living up to their promise to "remain friends," checking out

a movie together at The Grove in West Hollywood on Monday.

3 of 15

TWEETY ROCKS OUT

Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Giving Tweety Bird some real street cred, Rihanna poses with the famous animated yellow canary at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PITCHING IN

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Audrina Patridge throws the first ball at Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers game, where the hometeam faced off

against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And that's not all she's been lobbing: Patridge had some harsh words for her Hills costar Heidi Montag, calling her singing career "disappointing."

Advertisement

5 of 15

RUNNERS' WORLD

Credit: Photonews/Splash News Online

A color-coordinated Tom Cruise and marathon runner Katie Holmeskeep the pace during a jog through the Royal Botanical Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

6 of 15

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: Dzilla/Bauer-Griffin

Kristen Stewart covers her Joan Jett mullet with a brunette wig on the Vancouver set of Eclipse on Monday. The third installment of the Twilight series, directed by David Slade, will hit theaters next summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

READY, JET, GO!

Credit: Scott A/Matingas/Bauer-Griffin

Where's she headed? Jessica Simpson, who was recently filming her new reality show The Price of Beauty in Tokyo,

prepares for a chic departure at Los Angeles International Airport on

Monday.

See more stars and

their airport style.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

THE SWEET LIFE

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

Courteney Cox and David Arquette help launch The Cheesecake Factory's Drive Out Hunger bus tour benefiting Feeding America in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. With the help of Cox's Cougartown and Scrubs costars, the famous spouses collected canned goods for the hunger-relief organization.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SAFETY FIRST

Credit: Centro Niemeyer/Reuters/Landov

Reporting for duty! Architecture enthusiast Brad Pitt makes his way around the construction site for the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Centre, an urban renewal project in the industrial city of Aviles, Spain, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

GRILLIN' & CHILLIN'

Credit: Fame Pictures

After celebrating her 22nd birthday at a rooftop bash last week, it's back to work for Blake Lively, who flashes a smile on the Boston set of her latest film, the Ben Affleck-directed drama The Town, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

CONCERTED EFFORT

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Joined by New York Governor David Paterson, Beyoncé and Jay-Z step out in New York City on Monday to announce plans for Answer the Call, a 9/11 benefit concert headlined by the rapper. The hip-hop star told reporters he hopes the event will raise $1 million for the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

CROWD PLEASERS

Credit: Moti Milrod/AP

Madonna and boyfriend Jesus Luz – who's featured in the singer's latest music video – attract a crowd while leaving a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday. Madonna is ending her epic Sticky & Sweet Tour in the coastal city on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TRAVELING MAN

Credit: Big Pictures/Bauer-Griffin

Taking cover with a familiar trucker hat, a solo David Beckham makes a low-key arrival Monday to London's Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

'RUMER' PATROL

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Fresh off her 21st birthday celebration, Rumer Willis stops by the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Monday to promote her new movie, Sorority Row.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

COFFEE MATES

Credit: GSI Media

Look who's getting a caffeine boost! A well-shaded Adam Sandler stops at a CVS in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday to pick up popular coffee maker, Mr. Coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff