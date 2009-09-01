Star Tracks: Tuesday, September 1, 2009
CARRIE'S BACK!
Get ready to clink your cosmos! Sarah Jessica Parker looks white hot while filming the sequel to last summer's hit, Sex and the City: The Movie, in New York City on Tuesday.
EX-FACTOR
Friendly exes? Sure, they announced their split over Twitter recently, but
Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth are very much living up to their promise to "remain friends," checking out
a movie together at The Grove in West Hollywood on Monday.
TWEETY ROCKS OUT
Giving Tweety Bird some real street cred, Rihanna poses with the famous animated yellow canary at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., on Monday.
PITCHING IN
Audrina Patridge throws the first ball at Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers game, where the hometeam faced off
against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And that's not all she's been lobbing: Patridge had some harsh words for her Hills costar Heidi Montag, calling her singing career "disappointing."
RUNNERS' WORLD
A color-coordinated Tom Cruise and marathon runner Katie Holmeskeep the pace during a jog through the Royal Botanical Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.
LOUNGE ACT
Kristen Stewart covers her Joan Jett mullet with a brunette wig on the Vancouver set of Eclipse on Monday. The third installment of the Twilight series, directed by David Slade, will hit theaters next summer.
READY, JET, GO!
Where's she headed? Jessica Simpson, who was recently filming her new reality show The Price of Beauty in Tokyo,
prepares for a chic departure at Los Angeles International Airport on
Monday.
See more stars and
their airport style.
THE SWEET LIFE
Courteney Cox and David Arquette help launch The Cheesecake Factory's Drive Out Hunger bus tour benefiting Feeding America in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. With the help of Cox's Cougartown and Scrubs costars, the famous spouses collected canned goods for the hunger-relief organization.
SAFETY FIRST
Reporting for duty! Architecture enthusiast Brad Pitt makes his way around the construction site for the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Centre, an urban renewal project in the industrial city of Aviles, Spain, on Monday.
GRILLIN' & CHILLIN'
After celebrating her 22nd birthday at a rooftop bash last week, it's back to work for Blake Lively, who flashes a smile on the Boston set of her latest film, the Ben Affleck-directed drama The Town, on Monday.
CONCERTED EFFORT
Joined by New York Governor David Paterson, Beyoncé and Jay-Z step out in New York City on Monday to announce plans for Answer the Call, a 9/11 benefit concert headlined by the rapper. The hip-hop star told reporters he hopes the event will raise $1 million for the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund.
CROWD PLEASERS
TRAVELING MAN
Taking cover with a familiar trucker hat, a solo David Beckham makes a low-key arrival Monday to London's Heathrow Airport.
'RUMER' PATROL
Fresh off her 21st birthday celebration, Rumer Willis stops by the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Monday to promote her new movie, Sorority Row.
COFFEE MATES
Look who's getting a caffeine boost! A well-shaded Adam Sandler stops at a CVS in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday to pick up popular coffee maker, Mr. Coffee.