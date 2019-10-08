Felicity Jones & Eddie Redmayne Reunite in London, Plus Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 08, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Going for Gold

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Coordinated pals Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne have a happy red carpet reunion on Monday at The Aeronauts premiere during the BFI London Film Festival.

2 of 96

New York Minute

James Devaney/GC Images

Nina Dobrev is ready for fall on Monday as she dons a cozy coat for her arrival to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

3 of 96

Laugh In

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh and Zahara share a laugh on Monday during the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

4 of 96

Color Pop

Splash News Online

Katie Holmes stands out from the crowd on Monday while making her way through N.Y.C.

5 of 96

Answer This

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Director Rian Johnson and actor Don Johnson attend a Knives Out Q&A at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Monday.

6 of 96

Hats Off

Paul R. Giunta/Getty

Halle Berry stands out in an all-black ensemble by House of Holland against a red floral backdrop at the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios on Saturday in Atlanta.

7 of 96

Paris Premiere

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Costars Matt Damon and Christian Bale pose together at the premiere of their film Ford v Ferrari at Cinema Gaumont Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.

8 of 96

Positively 'Charming'

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates the launch of Pandora Me at Pandora Me’s Charm Academy on Friday in New York City.

9 of 96

All in the Family

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Snoop Dogg arrive at the premiere The Addams Family at Westfield Century City AMC in L.A. on Sunday.

10 of 96

Meet & Greet

Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

11 of 96

Man to Man

Rachel Murray/Getty

Martin Lawrence supports longtime pal Will Smith at the premiere of his film Gemini Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. 

12 of 96

Play Date

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of Slave Play on Broadway at The John Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

13 of 96

To the Point

Jared Siskin/Getty

William Levy has a moment with the crowd during People en Español’s 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

14 of 96

Weekend Wear

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin keeps it casual on Sunday for a coffee run in West Hollywood.

15 of 96

To The Lighthouse

Kimberly White/Getty

Robert Pattinson looks sharp at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival for a special screening of his film The Lighthouse on Saturday in Mill Valley, California. 

16 of 96

Dead or Alive

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Norman Reedus pose backstage at a panel for AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

17 of 96

Boy Blue

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

On Sunday in N.Y.C., Trevor Noah films a sketch for The Daily Show.

18 of 96

With Honors

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Cate Blanchett speaks on stage after receiving the ZFF Golden Icon Award at the Award Night Ceremony of the 15th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday.

19 of 96

You BET

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Chance The Rapper and Anthony Mackie hang backstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Saturday.

20 of 96

Cardi's Catsuit

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Cardi B takes the stage in a pink leopard-print crop top during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday in Austin.

21 of 96

Puppy Love

Araya Diaz/Getty

Ariel Winter cuddles up to a furry friend at the 9th annual Wags & Walks Benefit Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on Saturday in Hollywood.  

22 of 96

Life's a Beach

Ability Films/SplashNews.com

Adrien Brody and Ana De Armas get into character as Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe while filming in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

23 of 96

Band of Beauties

Rick Kern/Getty

Hannah Bronfman, Cara Santana and Flaviana Matata break it down at the American Express Experience at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas over the weekend.

24 of 96

Dancing Queen

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Cher performs during her Here We Go Again tour stop at the Lanxess-Arena in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday.

25 of 96

Pretty Woman

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Julia Roberts enjoys the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.

26 of 96

Kidding Around

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Willem Dafoe attend the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences 2019 New Members Party during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

27 of 96

Bright and Sunny

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Margot Robbie shines bright in a yellow ensemble by The Attico during a Saturday outing in New York City.

28 of 96

Mexican Dynasty

Shambayah performs at the 6th edition of Festival People en Español at The Armory in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

29 of 96

Puppy Love

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth and Vivica A. Fox are all smiles at Saturday’s 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills.

30 of 96

Surprise!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez makes a special appearance, dressed in custom Versace, at Madison Square Garden during Maluma’s concert on Friday.

31 of 96

Chuckling Costars

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Clive Owen and Will Smith promote their film Gemini Man on Friday at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles.

32 of 96

Music Men

Matthew Reeves for TAO Chicago

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform at the first anniversary celebration of TAO Chicago on Friday night.

33 of 96

Say Pumpkin!

Courtesy Disney

Busy Philips and Marc Silverstein treated daughters Birdie and Cricket to some fun at Cougar Mountain Pumpkin Patch. The family is ready for all the holidays so dressed in pieces from The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection.

34 of 96

Wild About Her

Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE for Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde speaks during an event at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California on Friday.

35 of 96

Big Night

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver pose together at the Friday night premiere of their film Marriage Story at the 57th New York Film Festival.

36 of 96

Wheel-y Casual

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Owen Wilson takes a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Friday.

37 of 96

All Dressed Up

MEGA

Victoria Justice and Madison Reed have some fun in their Venice Carnival costumes while out in Italy on Friday.

38 of 96

Swiss Miss

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Zendaya attends the Le Mans ’66 premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Friday.

39 of 96

Nice Ride

Paul Marotta/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with some cool cars at Audrain’s The Gathering at Rough Point on Friday in Newport, Rhode Island.

40 of 96

Friday Fest

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg screening during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Friday.

41 of 96

Going Global

Michael Bradley/Getty

Yara Shahidi speaks up during The Power of Inclusion Summit 2019 at Aotea Centre on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. 

42 of 96

Make Way

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Timothée Chalamet makes his way into the BBC Radio studios on Friday in London.

43 of 96

City Pretty

Splash News Online

Naomi Watts goes for a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.

44 of 96

Q&A Cutie

MOVI Inc.

Jennifer Aniston answers beauty questions at an Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in L.A. on Tuesday.

45 of 96

Suit Yourself

Michael Pegram/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Jamie Foxx arrives at the opening night premiere of Just Mercy at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival at The Outdoor Art Club on Thursday in Mill Valley, California.

46 of 96

It's October 3rd

Jenny Anderson/Getty

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Tina Fey and Busy Philipps host a Facebook Live viewing party of the hit movie with Paramount Pictures on Thursday in N.Y.C.

47 of 96

Great Guy

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Ryan Reynolds speaks to the crowd during the Free Guy panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in N.Y.C.