Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

HOOPING IT UP

Credit: SDFL / MATFL / Splash News Online

George Clooney – sporting a well-maintained mustache – grabs a little air Sunday during a game of basketball while on location in Puerto Rico, where the actor is currently filming his new movie, Men Who Stare at Goats.

TROPHY GIRLS

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

And the award goes to . . . Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry! The new moms (in Prada and Roberto Cavalli, respectively) have a winning glow at Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood tribute at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, where both actresses were honored on Monday. "I think right now we see the strength of women in film and it’s a lovely time to be working in Hollywood," Kidman told PEOPLE.

'HOLLYWOOD' GLAMOUR

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Also at the all-star Women in Hollywood event: Jennifer Lopez (in Dolce amp Gabbana), who walked arm-in-arm with pal Leah Remini down the red carpet. "It's tough," Lopez told PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her career. "I'm still figuring it out."

SHADY LADIES

Credit: Flynet

Perfectly sheltered in their sunglasses, Lindsay Lohan steps out with girlfriend Samantha Ronson for a lunch date Monday in Beverly Hills.

'ROCK' STARS

Credit: Jose Perez / Splash News Online

Tina Fey bonds with guest star Peter Dinklage while shooting 30 Rock in New York City's Rockefeller Center on Monday. The Emmy-winning actress is adding author to her resume: She is reportedly scoring big bucks for a book deal.

SHAKE ON IT

Credit: Picture Perfect / Rex

It's a deal! Will Smith and Queen Latifah muscle up at the premiere of

The Secret Life of Bees Monday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts amp Sciences in Beverly Hills. The movie was a joint effort: The actress stars in and Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith (not pictured) produced the film set in 1960s South Carolina.

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen make a synchronized exit with nearly identical luggage loads Tuesday after arriving into London's Heathrow Airport.

TRAVELING BAND

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Angelina Jolie – who recently debuted new tattoos with the global birth coordinates of almost-2-month-old twins Knox and Vivienne – takes daughters Shiloh, 2, and Zahara, 3, and son Pax, 4, for a walk Monday through the French Quarter in New Orleans, where they have a home.

VIEW FROM THE TOP

Credit: Mimmo Carriero/Olycom/iPhoto

Ciao, Italia! The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Joe and Nick – offer a stately salute to fans Sunday while filming an appearance for Italy's TRL Live in Milan.

CITY GIRL

Credit: VAH/Fame

Meanwhile, Wizards of Waverly Place star – and Jonas family friendSelena Gomez unwinds from her busy schedule with a stroll and a cool drink in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday.

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Felicity Huffman is feeling the puppy love at the 10th anniversary of Iams Home 4 the Holidays event Monday in New York City. The actress is the spokeswoman for the initiative to encourage people to adopt 1 million pets during the holiday season.

CARRIED AWAY

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Working mom Brooke Shields attends to daughter Grier, 2, while on a break from filming Lipstick Jungle Monday in New York City.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

Credit: Mauceri/Isabella/INF

Though her evenings are spent gracing the Broadway stage, a smart-looking Katie Holmes spends Monday afternoon running errands in New York City.

SLING SHOT

Credit: COP/BuzzFoto

Jessica Alba keeps 4-month-old daughter Honor Marie close to her heart Monday during a shopping trip to West Hollywood boutique Maxfield.

By People Staff