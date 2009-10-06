Star Tracks -- Tuesday, October 6, 2009
GLAMOUR GIRL
Kristen Bell shows some skin in a sexy, strapless Marchesa cocktail dress as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of her new comedy, Couples Retreat in Westwood, Calif., on Monday. The film, which also stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, opens in theaters Oct. 9.
THE SUIT LIFE
Looking sharp! Jon Hamm buttons up for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Monday. The Mad Men star has been hard at work shooting his Ben Affleck directed flick, The Town.
BEJEWELED
Sporting a plethora of sparkling accessories from Chanel – not to mention the chic sunglasses and daring do – Rihanna steps out stylishly in Paris on Tuesday for the Chanel prêt-à-porter fashion show.
See more of Rihanna's Paris fashion in StyleWatch!
WALK & TALK
Ed Westwick gives his full attention to his leading lady, Leighton Meester, while filming a scene for Gossip Girl in New York's Central Park on Monday.
THAT'S A WRAP
With her burgeoning baby bump bundled up, a smiley Rebecca Gayheart – with husband Eric Dane – runs errands in Beverly Hills on Monday.
HAIR APPARENT
Chris Rock joins actress Nia Long for a party in New York City on Monday celebrating the screening of Good Hair, Rock's new comedic documentary. The film – which examines the business behind African-American hairstyles – hits select theaters Friday.
ROYAL ENTRANCE
Singer Prince makes a rare public appearance on Monday, donning a regal gold get-up for his arrival at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris.
FULL SERVICE
Who says men can't enjoy mani-pedis? Reality star Rob Kardashian savors head-to-toe treatments in a Beverly Hills salon on Monday.
AGENT ORANGE
It's a clean sweep for Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher, who dons an orange jumpsuit while on the set of her hit show Monday in L.A.
LIFE SAVERS
Bono poses for a shot with Courtney Love and Scarlett Johansson backstage at the (RED)NIGHTS Concert at New York's Carnegie Hall on Sunday. The event raised funds for (RED), an organization dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.
ALL TIED UP
Matt Damon suits up with a smile as he continues to shoot his new movie, The Adjustment Bureau, in New York's West Village on Monday.
FOREVER 'SUMMER'
Looks like former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert revisits her character Summer Quinn in a red two-piece near Los Angeles on Sunday. The star is set to slim down on VH1's Celebrity Fit Club alongside other celebrities, including Kevin Federline and Bobby Brown.
IN THE DARK
Sporting black from head-to-toe, a chic Lily Allen walks the fashionable streets of Paris on Monday after shopping at Chanel.
TAKE THE CAKE
Let him eat cake! Though he doesn't turn 36 until Oct. 10, Mario Lopez gets a jump-start on his birthday festivities – with the help of his body-baring birthday cake – celebrating at the Borgata Hotel's club mur.mur in Atlantic City on Saturday.
WATER WORKS
Splish splash, she's having a blast! Ugly Betty star Ana Ortiz enjoys one wild ride as she swims with a few flippered friends at Dolphin Cay in the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Monday.