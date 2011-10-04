Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

ROCK THE VOTE

Credit: Owen Hoffman/PatrickMcMullan

Politically active actress Scarlett Johansson steps out in style in support of Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer Monday night in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

EX AFFECTION

Credit: Charlie Luciano/StarTraks

Are these two back in step? DTWS contestant Kristin Cavallari holds hands with ex-fiancé and current fan Jay Cutler on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

3 of 16

COTTON THE ACT

Credit: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Dakota Fanning, who is in her freshman year at New York University, blends in with the downtown set in a hoodie-and-beanie ensemble on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

CAUSE PAUSE

Credit: Andrew Toth/Patrick McMullen/Sipa

Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick light up Monday's "A Little Jurassic Treasure Hunt" event as part of Friends in Deed's 20th anniversary in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 16

CODE BLUE

Credit: Ramey

Ryan Gosling debuts another hunky period look Monday on the L.A. set of his upcoming movie The Gangster Squad.

6 of 16

RAMPING UP

Credit: GSI Media

Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza link up in L.A. to celebrate her 27th birthday on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

GLAMOUR GAZE

Credit: Rob Kim/FilmMagic)

Melancholia actors Alexander Skarsgard and a Chloé-clad Kirsten Dunst channel Old Hollywood style Monday at the New York Film Festival premiere of their movie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

SHORTS STORY

Credit: Ramey

A rock 'n' roll Vanessa Hudgens does daytime denim justice while out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

CARRIED AWAY

Credit: GSI Media

Jack Osbourne stays close to his lady love, fiancée Lisa Stelly, while grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

RUN THIS TOWN

Credit: INF

After hanging with the Jolie-Pitts, birthday girl Gwen Stefani (she's 42!) and 5-year-old son Kingston run errands in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

Kirsten Dunst, who recently opened up about struggling with depression, makes a chic impression on New York's West Village neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

STEP 'UP'

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Funny lady and busy mom Christina Applegate returns to work Monday on the Los Angeles set of her new show, Up All Night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: Sipa Press

Salma Hayek embraces color-blocking Monday in the front row of Stella McCartney's 2012 spring collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

WELL PLAID

Credit: Ramey

John Carter star Taylor Kitsch stays swoon-worthy off screen while strolling through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ACTION SHOT

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

New mom Pink is ready for her close-up Sunday, reporting for duty on the New York set of Thanks for Sharing, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

MADE IN SHADES

Credit: Landov

Last week's X Factor may have heated up, but judge Simon Cowell stays cool, stepping out in shades in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff