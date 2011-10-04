Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 4, 2011
ROCK THE VOTE
Politically active actress Scarlett Johansson steps out in style in support of Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer Monday night in New York City.
EX AFFECTION
Are these two back in step? DTWS contestant Kristin Cavallari holds hands with ex-fiancé and current fan Jay Cutler on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
COTTON THE ACT
Dakota Fanning, who is in her freshman year at New York University, blends in with the downtown set in a hoodie-and-beanie ensemble on Monday.
CAUSE PAUSE
Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick light up Monday's "A Little Jurassic Treasure Hunt" event as part of Friends in Deed's 20th anniversary in N.Y.C.
CODE BLUE
Ryan Gosling debuts another hunky period look Monday on the L.A. set of his upcoming movie The Gangster Squad.
RAMPING UP
Ashlee Simpson and beau Vincent Piazza link up in L.A. to celebrate her 27th birthday on Monday.
GLAMOUR GAZE
Melancholia actors Alexander Skarsgard and a Chloé-clad Kirsten Dunst channel Old Hollywood style Monday at the New York Film Festival premiere of their movie.
SHORTS STORY
A rock 'n' roll Vanessa Hudgens does daytime denim justice while out and about in L.A. on Monday.
CARRIED AWAY
Jack Osbourne stays close to his lady love, fiancée Lisa Stelly, while grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.
RUN THIS TOWN
After hanging with the Jolie-Pitts, birthday girl Gwen Stefani (she's 42!) and 5-year-old son Kingston run errands in London on Monday.
CITY SLICKER
Kirsten Dunst, who recently opened up about struggling with depression, makes a chic impression on New York's West Village neighborhood on Monday.
STEP 'UP'
Funny lady and busy mom Christina Applegate returns to work Monday on the Los Angeles set of her new show, Up All Night.
CLOTHES CALL
Salma Hayek embraces color-blocking Monday in the front row of Stella McCartney's 2012 spring collection at Paris Fashion Week.
WELL PLAID
John Carter star Taylor Kitsch stays swoon-worthy off screen while strolling through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
ACTION SHOT
New mom Pink is ready for her close-up Sunday, reporting for duty on the New York set of Thanks for Sharing, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo.
MADE IN SHADES
Last week's X Factor may have heated up, but judge Simon Cowell stays cool, stepping out in shades in New York City on Monday.