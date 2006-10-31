Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 31, 2006

FELINE FUN

It's Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez! Lopez and his friend and cheerleader get a jumpstart on the festivities with some cat fancy costumes at a Burbank Halloween bash on Monday night.

Tell us: What'd you dress as this year?

ROYAL WELCOME

Catherine Zeta-Jones gets cushy with Queen Latifah backstage at Glamour magazine's Women of the Year event in New York City on Monday. Zeta-Jones presented her former Chicago costar with the "role model" award.

CODE ORANGE

Sandra Bullock, another Women of the Year honoree, is publicly recognized – even though she received the "undercover activist" trophy – by Barbara Walters on Monday.

HANDY MAN

Jennifer Lopez gets support from hubby Marc Anthony, whom she tells PEOPLE is her "sexiest man," at the ACE Awards held at New York's Cipriani on Monday. The singer-actress was honored for her design work – her clothing and accessory line, JLO – at the event.

THE BIG CHILL

Jessica Alba and boyfriend Cash Warren make a match in his-and-hers toggle coats during a stroll with pup Bowie in Vancouver on Monday. The actress is currently in Canada filming the Fantastic Four sequel.

COME FROM BEHIND

Like any good scene stealer, Dustin Hoffman rides in on costar Will Ferrell's (tiny) coattails at the Hollywood premiere of their film, Stranger than Fiction, on Monday.

STANDING TALL

Things are looking up for American Idol judge and former Los Angeles Lakers choreographer Paula Abdul as she, Magic Johnson and Snoop Dogg (who was recently arrested for drug possession) pay tribute to Lakers owner Jerry Buss at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

FREEZE FRAME

Matt Damon "raises the roof" for his good friend Ben Affleck at the London Film Festival on Monday, where the actor caught the screening of Hollywoodland at the Odeon West End theater.

ALL TIED UP

He's one busy guy! After taking a stand for Prop 87 on Friday, Affleck gets back to his day job as he makes a dapper red-carpet appearance at the London Film Festival screening of his film, Hollywoodland, on Monday.

IT'S BEEN REAL!

Ashlee Simpson gives her regards to London's West End after her final bow as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago on Sunday.

TALL ORDER

While fiancée Michelle Williams is busy filming The Tourist, Heath Ledger makes it a double java to go at a Brooklyn neighborhood coffee joint on Sunday.

THAT'S A WRAP

Kate Bosworth and pup Essa (adopted with ex Orlando Bloom) head home after a Sunday afternoon frolic at a Hollywood dog park.

FEAST FOR A KING

Gwen Stefani totes a merrily dressed 5-month-old Kingston to a dinner at palatial Middle Eastern restaurant Dar Maghreb in West Hollywood on Saturday.

THIGH MASTER

Taking a page out of Georgia Rule costar Jane Fonda's workout book, Lindsay Lohan warms up to an '80s aerobics look at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday.

IDENTITY THEFT

It's a '70s flashback! Dennis Rodman gives KISS rocker Gene Simmons a (scary?) look at his former self as they team up to host a Halloween bash at Tangerine in Las Vegas on Saturday.

HEADS UP!

Taking a break from her work – the film Charlie Wilson's War – Julia Roberts gives a furry friend an A-list ride in Morocco on Monday.

