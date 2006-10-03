Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 3, 2006
SELF-EXPRESSION
A bandaged Mischa Barton may have a hand on the mend like fellow actress Lindsay Lohan, but the trendsetter manages to accessorize the look with some off-the-chain bling while stepping out in Malibu on Monday.
A CINEMATIC BOND
Sienna Miller and Jude Law get in touch – and keep in step – as they head to the movies Tuesday in London.
A LA CART
Despite her recent break up with Tony Parker, Eva Longoria gets on with her day, stopping off at a Target in Los Angeles before heading to a Beverly Hills salon on Monday.
TUG IT OUT
Kelly Ripa, who turned 36, celebrates Monday by getting footloose with daughter Lola, 5, after the mother-daughter pair spent the day shopping in New York City.
LUCKY STREAK
Kate Hudson keeps up a heart healthy regimen during a Santa Monica jog on Monday. The actress, who's due back to work soon, is scheduled to start filming Fool's Gold opposite Matthew McConaughey in Australia.
POOL BOY
Meanwhile, Owen Wilson, who's been spending quality time with Hudson, keeps up his own get-fit routine Sunday as he heads to his car after a swim in Los Angeles.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Jessica Alba keeps her multitasking man Cash Warren close to the hip following a late breakfast in Santa Monica on Monday.
AND...ACTION!
Hilary Swank and Kathy Bates make a cheery pair as they get to work Monday on the set of their new film, P.S., I Love You, which is shooting in Ireland.
THE SWEET SPOT
Star Jones and Al Reynolds help hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons ring in his 49th birthday at Miami hotspot Lucky Strike on Monday.
BEARING ARMS
The Guardian costars Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Costner go head-to-head at the Berlin premiere of their action film on Sunday. Kutcher also gave a one-two punch at the U.S. box office over the weekend: The Guardian and his animated comedy Open Season opened in the top two slots.
GENTLEMAN GEORGE
George Clooney tries to keep a low profile with a female companion during an evening out in Studio City, Calif., on Friday.
NIGHT MOVES
Two days after lunching with ex Harry Morton, a solo Lindsay Lohan makes the social scene Saturday at Teddy's at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where the usually reclusive Keanu Reeves was also spotted.
DOGGONE IT
Newly single Orlando Bloom keeps close company with his trusty sidekick Sidi (left), as the two make a new friend at a Hollywood dog park on Saturday.
PACING THEMSELVES
As they count down to the arrival of their first baby, Maggie Gyllenhaal and fiancé Peter Sarsgaard take it easy in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Sunday.
HAVING HER CAKE
Marie-Antoinette star Kirsten Dunst has a royal good time Friday at a Sony party in Beverly Hills. Her Sofia Coppola-directed biopic opens on Oct. 20.
PAS DE DEUX
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen take a well-heeled stroll Saturday around Paris. The style-loving duo were in town to attend French Fashion Week, which kicked off Sunday.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott break out their fall gear during a visit to the actor's Toronto hometown on Monday.