Selena Gomez Gets Going in N.Y.C., Plus Tiffany Haddish, Reese & Jen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 29, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 89

Going Gray

GC Images

A smiling Selena Gomez makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

2 of 89

In the Can

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tiffany Haddish shoots a funny scene on the New York City set of Here Today on Monday.

3 of 89

Heads Together

Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston continue to promote The Morning Show on Sunday during an exclusive BAFTA screening in New York City.

4 of 89

Blue Belle

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander arrives in style to the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Japan on Monday.

5 of 89

Keeping Connected

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren snuggle up at The Good Liar world premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday.

6 of 89

30 and Thriving

Taylor Hill/Getty

Adam Rippon and Sophia Bush attend the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Detroit on Monday.

7 of 89

One Cool Couple

Courtesy

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen host a Brain Health Dinner Benefitting their organization Hilarity for Charity in New York City on Thursday night.

8 of 89

Dress to Impress

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Richard Jewell costars Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde hit the Governors Awards red carpet looking ultra-glamorous on Sunday in L.A. 

9 of 89

Pass Her the Mic

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Issa Rae looks pretty in purple at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit in L.A. on Sunday. 

10 of 89

Picture Perfect

Thomas Concordia/Getty

The Harris-Burtka kids pose for a photo with their dads, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, at the opening night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

11 of 89

Oh What a World

John Shearer/Getty

Kacey Musgraves surprises fans on Friday by bringing Harry Styles on stage at her concert in Nashville to join on her song, “Space Cowboy.” 

12 of 89

It's Gonna Be Her

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jessica Biel pokes fun at her husband, Justin Timberlake, by dressing as him at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night in L.A. 

13 of 89

It's Official

Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh make their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Playing with Fire on Saturday in N.Y.C. 

14 of 89

Father-Son Bonding

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

David Beckham brings his son, Romeo, to the L.A. Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

15 of 89

Fighting for a Cause

Lisa Lake/Getty

Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the red carpet during the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 event benefitting Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday. 

16 of 89

Friendly Lip Lock

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Aniston and longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres share a smooch during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

17 of 89

Getting Friendly

Vince Bucci/Getty

Lena Dunham and Demi Moore attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday. 

18 of 89

Together Again

MEGA

Newly reconciled couple Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor step out for a stroll after lunch in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Saturday.  

19 of 89

A Bunny's Tale

JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Rose Byrnes steps out in character as feminist icon Gloria Steinem while filming Mrs. America in N.Y.C. on Saturday. 

20 of 89

Black Tie Bump

Paul Morigi/Getty

Pregnant Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, make a gorgeous couple at the American Veterans Center’s 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veteran’s Day special on Saturday in Washington, D.C. 

21 of 89

Shady Style

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Ashley Greene cuddles up to a sunglasses-and-jacket-clad Bentley the Pom at the 30th Annual A Time for Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on Sunday in Culver City, California. 

22 of 89

Clear Eyes, Full Hearts

Lars Niki/Getty

Taylor Kitsch and Sebastian Stan pose on the red carpet while attending the MDC Productions’ 3rd Annual Face Off to Fight Cancer in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

23 of 89

Cheeky Photo

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Billy Porter and Lindsay Lohan strike a pose together at The Ali Forney Center’s Annual Fall Gala, A Place at the Table, on Friday in N.Y.C.  

24 of 89

Wining & Dining

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Host Alessia Antinori poses with Christopher Meloni at her dinner party at Urban Zen in West Hollywood on Saturday.

25 of 89

Change It Up

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images for Pampers

Former NFL star Matt Forte partners with Pampers to help install a changing table at Maggie Daley Park in honor of Make a Difference Day in Chicago.

26 of 89

Nurse Cardi

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Cardi B performs in costume at iHeartRadio Powerhouse with husband Offset (not pictured) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

27 of 89

Uptown Girl

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes steps out for a meeting in New York City on Saturday, dressed in a white blouse and distressed denim.

28 of 89

How to Get Away with ... Stardom

CIAMBELLI/SIPA/Shutterstock

Viola Davis receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

29 of 89

All the Good Girls Go to Hell-oween

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish hits the carpet before performing at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

30 of 89

Costumed Crew

Variety/Shutterstock

Halsey, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson pose together at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration event on Saturday in Los Angeles.

31 of 89

Sibling Spooks

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

On Friday, Paris Jackson, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Gabriel Glenn dress up for the third annual Thriller Night Costume Party to benefit The Heal LA Foundation in Los Angeles.

32 of 89

To Fleabag, From Childish

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Donald Glover prepares to present Phoebe Waller-Bridge with an award at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

33 of 89

Glittery Gals

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and Lupita Nyong’o look glamorous at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines in Los Angeles on Friday.

34 of 89

Groovy Co-Hosts

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

On Friday, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

35 of 89

Close Costars

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston promote The Morning Show at Friday’s Variety x Apple TV+ Collaborations event in Los Angeles.

36 of 89

Talking Points

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

An animated Keegan-Michael Key visits Sway’s Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

37 of 89

Fighting for Change

John Lamparski/Getty

Jane Fonda is arrested for the third week in a row (this time, with Ted Danson, not pictured) during the “Fire Drill Friday” Climate Change Protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

38 of 89

'Hi' Times

Splash News Online

Aaron Paul greets the crowd outside Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

39 of 89

Feeling Super

John Phillips/Getty

Liam Payne channels Clark Kent on Friday as he arrives to the KISS Haunted House Party at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

40 of 89

Foodie Friends

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Niles Fitch, David Arquette and Samantha Harris stop for a photo during the Feeding America and LA Regional Food Bank celebrate Halloween with The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica on Thursday in L.A.

41 of 89

Spooky Set

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jameela Jamil mans the DJ booth during Spotify’s Halloween Costume Pop-Up event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

42 of 89

Business Casual

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston match in black and denim at The Hollywood Reporter and AppleTV+ In Conversation With … The Morning Show on Thursday in L.A.

43 of 89

Double Trouble

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Meanwhile, their The Morning Show costar Steve Carell sits down with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday in N.Y.C.

44 of 89

Campus Crew

Carmen Mandato/Getty

Tyrese Gibson snaps a selfie with fans during the Black & Blue cast members’ visit to Morehouse College in Atlanta on Thursday.

45 of 89

Check This Out

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West smile at something on her phone during the FGI 36th annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.

46 of 89

Going Green

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Lili Reinhart dresses on-theme as American Express celebrates the refresh of Green from Amex on Thursday at Industria Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

47 of 89