Selena Gomez Gets Going in N.Y.C., Plus Tiffany Haddish, Reese & Jen and More

Going Gray
A smiling Selena Gomez makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday.
In the Can
Tiffany Haddish shoots a funny scene on the New York City set of Here Today on Monday.
Heads Together
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston continue to promote The Morning Show on Sunday during an exclusive BAFTA screening in New York City.
Blue Belle
Alicia Vikander arrives in style to the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Japan on Monday.
Keeping Connected
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren snuggle up at The Good Liar world premiere at BFI Southbank in London on Monday.
30 and Thriving
Adam Rippon and Sophia Bush attend the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Detroit on Monday.
One Cool Couple
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen host a Brain Health Dinner Benefitting their organization Hilarity for Charity in New York City on Thursday night.
Dress to Impress
Richard Jewell costars Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde hit the Governors Awards red carpet looking ultra-glamorous on Sunday in L.A.
Pass Her the Mic
Issa Rae looks pretty in purple at the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit in L.A. on Sunday.
Picture Perfect
The Harris-Burtka kids pose for a photo with their dads, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, at the opening night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Oh What a World
Kacey Musgraves surprises fans on Friday by bringing Harry Styles on stage at her concert in Nashville to join on her song, “Space Cowboy.”
It's Gonna Be Her
Jessica Biel pokes fun at her husband, Justin Timberlake, by dressing as him at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night in L.A.
It's Official
John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh make their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Playing with Fire on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Father-Son Bonding
David Beckham brings his son, Romeo, to the L.A. Lakers basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Fighting for a Cause
Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the red carpet during the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 event benefitting Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday.
Friendly Lip Lock
Jennifer Aniston and longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres share a smooch during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Getting Friendly
Lena Dunham and Demi Moore attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday.
Together Again
Newly reconciled couple Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor step out for a stroll after lunch in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Saturday.
A Bunny's Tale
Rose Byrnes steps out in character as feminist icon Gloria Steinem while filming Mrs. America in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Black Tie Bump
Pregnant Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, make a gorgeous couple at the American Veterans Center’s 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veteran’s Day special on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Shady Style
Ashley Greene cuddles up to a sunglasses-and-jacket-clad Bentley the Pom at the 30th Annual A Time for Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on Sunday in Culver City, California.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts
Taylor Kitsch and Sebastian Stan pose on the red carpet while attending the MDC Productions’ 3rd Annual Face Off to Fight Cancer in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Cheeky Photo
Billy Porter and Lindsay Lohan strike a pose together at The Ali Forney Center’s Annual Fall Gala, A Place at the Table, on Friday in N.Y.C.
Wining & Dining
Host Alessia Antinori poses with Christopher Meloni at her dinner party at Urban Zen in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Change It Up
Former NFL star Matt Forte partners with Pampers to help install a changing table at Maggie Daley Park in honor of Make a Difference Day in Chicago.
Nurse Cardi
Cardi B performs in costume at iHeartRadio Powerhouse with husband Offset (not pictured) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Uptown Girl
Katie Holmes steps out for a meeting in New York City on Saturday, dressed in a white blouse and distressed denim.
How to Get Away with ... Stardom
Viola Davis receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.
All the Good Girls Go to Hell-oween
Billie Eilish hits the carpet before performing at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday night.
Costumed Crew
Halsey, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson pose together at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration event on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Sibling Spooks
On Friday, Paris Jackson, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and Gabriel Glenn dress up for the third annual Thriller Night Costume Party to benefit The Heal LA Foundation in Los Angeles.
To Fleabag, From Childish
Donald Glover prepares to present Phoebe Waller-Bridge with an award at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
Glittery Gals
Kerry Washington and Lupita Nyong’o look glamorous at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines in Los Angeles on Friday.
Groovy Co-Hosts
On Friday, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.
Close Costars
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston promote The Morning Show at Friday’s Variety x Apple TV+ Collaborations event in Los Angeles.
Talking Points
An animated Keegan-Michael Key visits Sway’s Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Fighting for Change
Jane Fonda is arrested for the third week in a row (this time, with Ted Danson, not pictured) during the “Fire Drill Friday” Climate Change Protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
'Hi' Times
Aaron Paul greets the crowd outside Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Feeling Super
Liam Payne channels Clark Kent on Friday as he arrives to the KISS Haunted House Party at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.
Foodie Friends
Niles Fitch, David Arquette and Samantha Harris stop for a photo during the Feeding America and LA Regional Food Bank celebrate Halloween with The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica on Thursday in L.A.
Spooky Set
Jameela Jamil mans the DJ booth during Spotify’s Halloween Costume Pop-Up event on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Business Casual
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston match in black and denim at The Hollywood Reporter and AppleTV+ In Conversation With … The Morning Show on Thursday in L.A.
Double Trouble
Meanwhile, their The Morning Show costar Steve Carell sits down with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Campus Crew
Tyrese Gibson snaps a selfie with fans during the Black & Blue cast members’ visit to Morehouse College in Atlanta on Thursday.
Check This Out
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West smile at something on her phone during the FGI 36th annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Lili Reinhart dresses on-theme as American Express celebrates the refresh of Green from Amex on Thursday at Industria Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.