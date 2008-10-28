Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 28, 2008

HER 'ELLA, 'ELLA

Credit: Jay Thornton/INF

Katie Holmes could use Rihanna's hit song as her soundtrack as she shields herself from the rain during a wet stroll through New York City on Tuesday.

CHEEK TO CHEEK

Credit: Henny Garfunkel / Retna

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen huddle up at a celebration Monday at Barneys New York for their new coffee-table book Influence, about the people who have helped shape their lives and careers.

SURPRISE PARTY

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Fresh from a humanitarian trip to Afghanistan, a sly Angelina Jolie sneaks into the Hollywood Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday to pay tribute to her Changeling director Clint Eastwood.

JERSEY GIRL

Credit: Fame Pictures

Eva Longoria Parker gets the giggles over her friend's wardrobe choice after lunch Monday at Café Med in Los Angeles. But the pal isn't starting a Team Longoria trend: It's the jersey for Tampa Bay Rays player Evan Longoria, whose team is battling the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series and is not related to the Desperate Housewives star.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

The Hills star Lauren Conrad makes a stylish statement outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where she stopped by to chat with Dave on Monday.

CIAO, BELLA!

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

A sparkling Jessica Biel (in Oscar de la Renta) takes a break from her burgeoning music career to focus on her other love – movies – at the premiere of her comedy Easy Virtue on Monday at the Rome International Film Festival.

GOING TO THE DOGS

Credit: Alberto Tamargo/JPI

Matt Damon gets a handle on the canine contingent Monday during the Early Vote for Change rally at the University of Miami on Monday. The actor – who's traveling across the state as part of the Florida VoteFest '08 – also addressed a human audience, encouraging them to vote early for Barack Obama.

ROCKING THE HOUSE

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Pink goes full tilt during a performance Tuesday on the Today show in New York City, where she performed tracks from her new album Funhouse (out the same day).

TO AND FRO

Credit: INF

With her curly 'do and oversized sunglasses, Halle Berry looks virtually unrecognizable while leaving a Whole Foods store in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday.

PARTY PLANNERS

Credit: INF

They're getting ready for her big day! Michelle Williams totes daughter Matilda while out in New York City on Monday – the day before her third birthday.

See more photos from the birthday girl's big year.

THE 'BRAVE' ONES

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Back from his motorcycle trek across South Africa, Prince Harry shares some laughs with his littlest fans during the WellChild Awards at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Monday. At the event, which honors sick children, the prince spent quality time with winners of the Best Brave Child award.

BREAKING OUT

Credit: Franka Bruns/ AP

Miley Cyrus comes in peace – and promotion! – as she celebrates the release of her album Breakout in Germany with a media blow out on Monday in Berlin.

ANIMAL PACK

Credit: INF

With mom Katie Holmes and dad Tom Cruise dutifully holding her stuffed animals (hello, Curious George!), 2-year-old Suri is ready to go Monday as the trio steps out onto the streets of New York City.

COPY CAT

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Talk about a double take! Hilary Swank dances on to the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show looking just like the talk show host during her appearance on Monday.

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Debra Messing is one enthusiastic shopper as she browses the racks in search of something special at a DKNY store Monday in New York City.

