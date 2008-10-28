Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 28, 2008
HER 'ELLA, 'ELLA
Katie Holmes could use Rihanna's hit song as her soundtrack as she shields herself from the rain during a wet stroll through New York City on Tuesday.
CHEEK TO CHEEK
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen huddle up at a celebration Monday at Barneys New York for their new coffee-table book Influence, about the people who have helped shape their lives and careers.
SURPRISE PARTY
Fresh from a humanitarian trip to Afghanistan, a sly Angelina Jolie sneaks into the Hollywood Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday to pay tribute to her Changeling director Clint Eastwood.
JERSEY GIRL
Eva Longoria Parker gets the giggles over her friend's wardrobe choice after lunch Monday at Café Med in Los Angeles. But the pal isn't starting a Team Longoria trend: It's the jersey for Tampa Bay Rays player Evan Longoria, whose team is battling the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series and is not related to the Desperate Housewives star.
STREET CHIC
The Hills star Lauren Conrad makes a stylish statement outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where she stopped by to chat with Dave on Monday.
CIAO, BELLA!
A sparkling Jessica Biel (in Oscar de la Renta) takes a break from her burgeoning music career to focus on her other love – movies – at the premiere of her comedy Easy Virtue on Monday at the Rome International Film Festival.
GOING TO THE DOGS
Matt Damon gets a handle on the canine contingent Monday during the Early Vote for Change rally at the University of Miami on Monday. The actor – who's traveling across the state as part of the Florida VoteFest '08 – also addressed a human audience, encouraging them to vote early for Barack Obama.
ROCKING THE HOUSE
Pink goes full tilt during a performance Tuesday on the Today show in New York City, where she performed tracks from her new album Funhouse (out the same day).
TO AND FRO
With her curly 'do and oversized sunglasses, Halle Berry looks virtually unrecognizable while leaving a Whole Foods store in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday.
PARTY PLANNERS
They're getting ready for her big day! Michelle Williams totes daughter Matilda while out in New York City on Monday – the day before her third birthday.
THE 'BRAVE' ONES
Back from his motorcycle trek across South Africa, Prince Harry shares some laughs with his littlest fans during the WellChild Awards at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Monday. At the event, which honors sick children, the prince spent quality time with winners of the Best Brave Child award.
BREAKING OUT
Miley Cyrus comes in peace – and promotion! – as she celebrates the release of her album Breakout in Germany with a media blow out on Monday in Berlin.
ANIMAL PACK
With mom Katie Holmes and dad Tom Cruise dutifully holding her stuffed animals (hello, Curious George!), 2-year-old Suri is ready to go Monday as the trio steps out onto the streets of New York City.
COPY CAT
Talk about a double take! Hilary Swank dances on to the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show looking just like the talk show host during her appearance on Monday.
CLOTHES CALL
Debra Messing is one enthusiastic shopper as she browses the racks in search of something special at a DKNY store Monday in New York City.