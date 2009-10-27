Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 27, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

A GOOD SIGN

Hugh Jackman brings out his best threads while attending the Worldwide Orphans Foundation's 5th Annual Benefit Gala Monday night in New York City. PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive will soon pass along his coveted titled when the newest cover star is revealed on Nov. 18

TAKE A DIP

Kelly Osbourne swaps dance partners and takes a spin with DWTS pro Derek Hough during her birthday celebration at h.wood lounge in Hollywood on Monday night. The reality star turns 25 on Oct. 27.

GREY MATTERS

After surviving a slight motorcycle mishap over the weekend, Brad Pitt looks a-ok Monday, cheerfully running errands in Studio City, Calif.

WATER PROOF

Michelle Williams and her rain-ready daughter Matilda – who turns 4 on Oct. 28! – brave the cold, damp weather for a stroll through their Brooklyn neighborhood on Tuesday.

'DEEP' THOUGHTS

Clad in a profanity-laced shirt (they're Mobb Deep lyrics!), Katy Perry and Russell Brand stay close Monday while leaving their hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif.

NEEDLE WORK

The Hills star Lo Bosworth channels her inner tattoo artist Monday while hosting the Verizon Wireless Samsung Rogue launch at the Mirage Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas.

JUST FOR KICKS

In coordinated brightly colored sneakers, Jude Law takes sons, Rafferty, 13, and Rudy, 7, out for a little soccer in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on Monday. The actor is currently on Broadway starring as Hamlet.

STAR TURN

Lindsay Lohan glows on the red carpet at the "Rock The Kasbah" charity event – benefitting the Virgin Unite and Eve Branson Foundation – at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel Monday night.

DOWN TO EARTH

Madonna digs in at the groundbreaking ceremony for her $15 million Raising Malawi Academy for Girls in the Malawian village of Chinkhota on Monday. The philanthropic pop icon, who adopted two children from the African country, plans to open the school by 2011.

FOR TWEENS ONLY

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen appear on Good Morning America to promote their new fashion venture: a juniors collection for JCPenney called Olsenboye. The stylish siblings were recently inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

ROLL WITH IT

Fresh from his recent rendezvous with Jessica Simpson, Gerard Butler puts the pedal to the metal on the streets of SoHo in New York City on Monday.

GLOBAL INFLUENCE

Sporting traditional Mehndi designs on her hands and a bindi on her forehead, Jessica Simpson connects with the local culture while in Mumbai, India, on Monday. The singer and her hair stylist pal Ken Paves are in the South Asian metropolis to film their new VH1 series, The Price of Beauty.

GIVE THEM A HAND

Cougar Town star Courteney Cox Arquette steps out with her real-life younger love interest – husband David Arquette! – during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

SPIN CYCLE

Media mogul turned digital DJ? Rapper Jay-Z shows off his turntable skills Monday during a press conference in New York City for DJ Hero, a new interactive video game hitting store shelves today.

LITTLE LADY

Katie Holmes cradles daughter Suri, 3, as the mother-daughter pair reportedly go Halloween costume shopping in Boston on Monday.

See more cute celebrity kids in costume!

