Thursday, October 21 is the 80th birthday of the DC-comic book character Wonder Woman. The Bass, Miami Beach’s contemporary art museum, will unveil artist Dara Birnbaum’s Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman (1978-79), a new addition to the museum’s collection. Birnbaum’s pioneering video appropriates television footage from the 1970’s TV show Wonder Woman, starring Lynda Carter as the titular heroine. Scenes of Carter performing her iconic spin in varying landscapes (transforming from her secretarial persona of “Diana Prince” to her superhero role as “Wonder Woman”) are interspersed with explosive imagery, sirens and 70s funk music. Through the work Birnbaum challenges the idea of a fixed feminine identity in media, probing the multiplicities of womanhood and body politics with the video’s jarring, absurd and faintly violent imagery. Credit: World Red Eye, c/o The Bass