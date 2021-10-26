Eugene and Dan Levy Celebrate Their Book Launch in N.Y.C., Plus Keanu Reeves, Olivia Wilde and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Actors and Authors
Eugene and Dan Levy pose at their Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek book launch at The Beacon Theatre on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
'Wick'ed Times
Keanu Reeves gets into character on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Oct. 25 in Paris.
Keep It Movin'
Olivia Wilde grabs her bags to hit the road in L.A. on Oct. 25.
Late Night Laughs
Anderson Cooper chats about fatherhood, Halloween in N.Y.C. and more with host Seth Meyers during his Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on Oct. 25.
Ask Me Anything
Ruth Negga fields questions during the Passing Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 25 in Savannah, Georgia.
Movie Night
Maggie Gyllenhaal and director Scott Cooper attend Searchlight Pictures' N.Y.C. special screening of Antlers on Oct. 25.
Live Show
Leon Bridges performs at the GRAMMY Museum on Oct. 25 in L.A.
Premiere Pals
Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie embrace at the Focus Features' premiere of Last Night in Soho at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 25 in L.A.
Glowing in Gold
Keri Russell looks stunning outside of Good Morning America on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
When in Rome
Angelina Jolie is all smiles at the Eternals photocall at Hotel de la Ville on Oct. 25 in Rome.
Brighter Than the Sun
Emily Ratajkowski finds her light during a photoshoot on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
Rainy Days
Rachel Weisz films a rainy scene on the set of Larry's Diner in downtown N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.
The Girls are Back
Busy Phillips, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry film season 2 of Tina Fey's Girls 5 Eva in N.Y.C.
'Wonder-ful' Show
Lynda Carter celebrates the 80th birthday of Wonder Woman at Dara Birnbaum's Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman exhibit at The Bass in Miami on Oct. 21.
Flying High
Eva Longoria and her son Santiago take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland Park on Oct. 24 in Anaheim, California.
Costars on the Carpet
Richard Madden and Gemma Chan reunite on the Eternals red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.
Lovely Lunch
New mom of twins Jamie Chung attends the Net-a-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy lunch at Thorne Family Farm on Oct. 22 in Malibu.
Paris Preview
Director Wes Anderson and actress Léa Seydoux attend The French Dispatch screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on Oct. 24 in Paris.
Texas Girl
Texas native Megan Thee Stallion plays to the crowd at the 2021 United States Grand Prix in Austin on Oct. 24.
Family Night
Amanda Seyfried brings mom Ann to a special screening of A Mouthful of Air, hosted by Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.
Pink Power
Dolly Parton performs in pink at the Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 24 in Nashville.
Film Chat
Tessa Thompson takes the mic at Film Independent's special screening of Passing at the Pacific Design Center on Oct. 23 in West Hollywood.
Party People
Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper clean up nicely for the season 2 premiere of Love Life after party at LAVO in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.
Inside Scoop
Adrien Brody answers questions at The French Dispatch Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 24 in Savannah, Georgia.
Rising Star
Justin H. Min arrives at Variety's 10 Actors to Watch during the Newport Beach Film Festival on Oct. 24.
Eternally Yours
Angelina Jolie waves to her fans at the Eternals photocall at the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.
Low Key
Loki star Tom Hiddleston speaks at the MCM London Comic Con event at Excel in London on Oct. 23.
Autumn of Love
Shawn Mendes flashes a peace sign at the 8th annual We Can Survive concert hosted by Audacy at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23.
The Right Notes
Pianist Chloe Flower surprises the audience at the Meek Mill & Friends concert at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.
Chic Cheers
Behati Prinsloo and some of her friends raise a glass to the model's newly-launched Calirosa Tequila in Malibu, California, on Oct. 20.
She Will Never Let You Down
Rita Ora uses her musical talents at the TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART event benefiting amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art on Oct. 23.
Love, Jennifer
Jennifer Garner shows off a ring and her casual street style while on a walk around New York City on Oct. 23.
Checking In
Heidi Klum and her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate the Tokio Hotel album release party in Berlin on Oct. 22.
Wild Motivation
Normani stands out while supporting Lori Harvey's SKN by LH line launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.
They're All That
Addison Rae and Charli XCX pose together at the Pandora ME launch event in London on Oct. 22.
Music of the Night
Lin-Manuel Miranda masks up for re-opening night of "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 22.
Everything She Wanted
Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 21.
Dining with LV
Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Louis Vuitton celebrate the newest chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20.
Wave Rider
Surfer Leighton Meester catches waves in Malibu on Oct. 21.
Birthday Bros
JoBros Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrate Jordan McGraw's birthday during their Remember This tour stop in Arkansas.
Live on Tour
Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.
Truckin' Along
Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Peace and Love
Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.
Furry Fun
Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.
Not so Insecure
Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Winner, Winner
Helen Mirren looks elated to be become Ambassador of the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy on Oct. 21.
Goop Friends
Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Sex, Love & goop premiere on Oct. 21 in L.A.
Power Suit
Andie MacDowell rocks a red power suit while heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.
Sit & Spill
Phoebe Robinson speaks onstage during In Conversation with Phoebe Robinson at BlogHer 21 Biz on Oct. 21 in Brooklyn.
Courtside Smile
Owen Wilson watches the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 21.
Dinner Date
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum arrive for dinner in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21.
Must-Have Merch
Olivia Wilde wears Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" hoodie while out for a Starbucks run in L.A. on Oct. 21.
Fall Flair
Jasmine Tookes looks super chic while out shopping in West Hollywood on Oct. 21.
'Hammer' Time
Olivia Jade poses with a sledgehammer prop as she leaves the Dancing with the Stars studio in L.A. on Oct. 21.
Velvet Hour
Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.
Capped Off
Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.
Orange You Glad?
Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.
Suit Yourself
Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.
The A-Team
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.
Wild Thing
Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.
Star in Stripes
Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.
To the Point
Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.