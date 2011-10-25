Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 25, 2011
STORK-ING UP
Jessica Simpson stays mum about those pregnancy rumors during a Tuesday shopping spree at New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store.
HAPPY MEAL
Flashing her signature smile, a casual Reese Witherspoon stays warmly wrapped after a lunch date with friends Monday in Brentwood, Calif.
FAST FRIENDS
Look at those baby blues! En route to a London, Ontario, concert Monday, a smitten Selena Gomez holds tight to her new canine companion, 10-week-old husky mix Baylor, whom she recently adopted with beau Justin Bieber.
SWING KID
Jessica Alba, who gave PEOPLE a glimpse inside 2-month-old daughter Haven's nursery, joins firstborn Honor at an N.Y.C. playground Monday.
SPOUSAL SUPPORT
It's a family movie night! Sarah Jessica Parker, son James Wilkie, and actress Christine Taylor step out Monday night to support Tower Heist stars Matthew Broderick and Ben Stiller at the film's premiere at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Theatre.
PARTY ON!
Also celebrating the N.Y.C. Tower Heist premiere Monday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pair up at the flick's afterparty.
LIP SERVICE
Hometown girl Demi Lovato goes bold with red-hot lips and a leather miniskirt for her World Series performance of the National Anthem in Arlington, Texas, on Monday.
BIG WIN
Shine on! Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all smiles after receiving the Hollywood Breakthrough Actor award from Anne Hathaway at the 15th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday.
PERFECT CHEMISTRY
Also at Monday's Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Stacy Keibler keeps a close eye on her leading man, George Clooney, while walking the red carpet.
BASIC INSTINCTS
After her buzzed-about arrival in N.Y.C., Jessica Simpson shields herself with a flowing cape and large carryall while leaving her Big Apple hotel.
CROSS HER HEART
Keira Knightley is a red carpet standout in a peekaboo dress at the London premiere of A Dangerous Method on Monday. The drama, which explores the complex relationship between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung, opens Nov. 23.
SO IN SYNC
Parents-to-be Hilary Duff and husband Mike Comrie – who will welcome a baby boy – step to it for an afternoon out in San Fernando, Calif., Monday.
TRIPLE THREAT
Two years after starring in A Steady Rain, Hugh Jackman announces his return to the Great White Way Monday in New York with his one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway.
HAIR APPARENT
Scarlett Johansson takes a trip to the dark side, debuting a new brunette do Monday on the set of her latest movie, Under the Skin, in Glasgow, Scotland.
FACE TIME
Emma Stone brushes up on her lines Monday before shooting a commercial in Los Angeles for cosmetics brand Revlon, for which she serves as a spokesmodel.