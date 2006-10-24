Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 24, 2006
ART LOVER
A sunny Michelle Williams (in Behnaz Sarafpour) steps out without her constant companions – fiancé Heath Ledger and daughter Matilda (who turns 1 on Oct. 28) – to attend New York City's Whitney Museum gala celebrating the work of Pablo Picasso on Monday. The actress also cohosted an afterparty with attendees including Ivanka Trump, Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live's Andy Samberg.
HE LIKES!
Don't get the wrong idea – they are his sisters! All is right in the world for Borat (a.k.a. comedian Sacha Baron Cohen), who surrounds himself with a bevy of makeup-loving ladies at the Hollywood premiere Monday of his "moviefilm" Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. “I hope very much you like it,” he told the crowd at the screening. "If not … so what."
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Pals Sheryl Crow and Courteney Cox Arquette receive a cultural education – well, at least a comedic one – at the Borat premiere. "I'm a huge fan, every character he does," Cox Arquette told PEOPLE about Baron Cohen. "He's one of the funniest people in the world."
DOUBLE THE STYLE
Sometimes one look just isn't enough. Lindsay Lohan switches things up at the Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills on Monday, arriving on the red carpet in a beaded frock and then changing into a silky minidress to accept a trophy for breakthrough actress award for her role in Emilio Estevez's Bobby.
TROPHY WIFE
Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore amp up the star power at the Hollywood Film Festival's award ceremony, where Moore was honored for her work in the upcoming film Bobby. Moore and her costars (including Lindsay Lohan and Christian Slater) received the Hollywood ensemble acting of the year award.
GLAMOUR QUEEN
Talk about losing her baby weight! Jennifer Garner cuts a striking figure in a Grecian-style gown at the Hollywood Film Festival, where she cheered on husband Ben Affleck as he received the supporting actor of the year award for his role in the crime drama Hollywoodland.
BRAVA!
Jennifer Aniston surrounds herself with costars (from left) Nia Vardalos, Anna Paquin and Kieran Culkin following her Broadway debut in a one-night only performance at the 6th Annual 24 Hour Plays on Monday. The actress received raves for her performance in Three Girls and Bob, about a single woman who attends an intimacy workshop with her friends.
DOWN UNDER DOLL
What a Dreamgirl: Beyoncé touches down Sunday in Sydney to support her boyfriend Jay-Z, whose Roc tha Block tour opens its Australian leg Wednesday.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Adam Brody and girlfriend Rachel Bilson leave the sunny O.C. for a chillier locale – Toronto. But it's not quite a vacation: Bilson is stepping in there as a last-minute replacement in the sci-fi thriller Jumper, costarring Hayden Christensen.
RING, RING!
Kate Moss – Pete Doherty's duet partner of choice – flashes a rock in London's Heathrow Airport on Saturday, and sparks engagement rumors.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Leonardo DiCaprio and model girlfriend Bar Refaeli only have shades for each other during a jaunt through Paris on Saturday.
PELTING OUT
Funnyman Will Ferrell gets serious – seriously furry, that is – at the London premiere of his latest, Stranger than Fiction, at the Odeon West End Friday night. The film, costarring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Queen Latifah, opens Stateside Nov. 10.
'ULTRA' CUDDLY
Jamie-Lynn Sigler gets cozy with beau and club owner Scott Sartiano during the Afterglow party at Ultra 88 on Saturday night – marking the 10th anniversary of the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Among the assembled celebrities, the event attracted fellow Soprano Drea de Matteo.
NEW DUO?
With more than a year's sobriety under her studded belt, rock 'n' roll rebel Courtney Love is stepping out – with the hand of singer Jamie Burke (who briefly dated Kate Moss and smooched Lindsay Lohan), on Sunday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
GOOD SPORT
Tim McGraw throws a fashion curveball, ditching his country threads – and iconic cowboy hat – for a preppy look recently during a signing session outside Live with Regis and Kelly in New York City. And McGraw's Mets hat was no coincidence: His late father, Tug, was a pitcher for the team.