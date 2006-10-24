Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 24, 2006

Don't get the wrong idea – they are his sisters! All is right in the world for Borat (a.k.a. comedian Sacha Baron Cohen), who surrounds himself with a bevy of makeup-loving ladies at the Hollywood premiere Monday of his "moviefilm" Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. “I hope very much you like it,” he told the crowd at the screening. "If not … so what."