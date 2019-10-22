Will Smith Brings Gemini Man to Taiwan, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Niall Horan & More

Monday Moment
Jerry Bruckheimer, Ang Lee and Will Smith attend the Gemini Man Taipei Premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema in Taiwan on Monday.
Laugh Factory
Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton have a laugh on Monday during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C.
Food for Thought
Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Kors have a Q&A with the World Food Programme at United Nations Headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Heidi Hi
In an all-black ensemble, Heidi Klum makes her way to America’s Got Talent on Monday in L.A.
Heavy Medal
Niall Horan attends the BMI Awards 2019 at The Savoy Hotel in London on Monday.
Shop to It
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin loads up on Dr. Praeger’s meals at a Whole Foods in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.
Mic Check
Rosie Perez speaks onstage during the 10th Anniversary of Hispanicize Latinavator luncheon in her honor at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Dinner Dates
Ashley Olsen and editor Sara Moonves buddy up at the W Magazine: The New Originals Issue dinner at Shun Lee West Cafe in New York City, where guests enjoyed Casa Noble Tequila.
Put a 'Ring' on It
Newly engaged Dennis Quaid rings a bell aboard the USS Halsey during a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday.
The Elusive Chanteuse Does Her Thing
Mariah Carey dazzles the crowd in a form-fitting lace gown at a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday
What's So Funny?
Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa share a laugh while doing press for their new series, See, an Apple+ original, in L.A. on Sunday.
'Heads' Up
Alec Baldwin referees a round of “Cooler Heads” between guest star Kate Beckinsale and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Crazy Rich Asians Reunion
Ken Jeong reunites with his onscreen daughter, Awkwafina, at the 5th Annual CSCLA Gilda Gala in Century City, California, on Saturday.
Shoe-In
Sarah Jessica Parker speaks at a shoe signing event for her SJP line at the David Jones Elizabeth Street store on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.
Living Legend
Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday with a party at Vibrato Grill Jazz in L.A. on Sunday.
Team Players
Sandlot costars Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry reunite at the Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow screening of the 1993 film on Sunday in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Going Up
Linda Phan and Drew Scott channel Russell and Carl from Up at the Costumes for a Cause Gala on Friday in Hollywood.
A Smile with Star Power
Pedro Pascal flashes his smile to the crowd at the Disney+ Global Press Day while doing interviews for The Mandalorian in West Hollywood on Saturday.
News Flash
Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and John Lithgow pose together at a screening of the Roger Ailes drama in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Prost!
Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges hit up an Oktoberfest celebration at the Old World German Restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday.
Hug It Out
Justin Long and Sam Rockwell share a tender moment at the premiere of Jojo Rabbit in N.Y.C. on Saturday
Dark Details
Linda Hamilton gets witchy in a black top hat at a press conference for Terminator: Dark Fate on Monday in Seoul, South Korea.
Dance Break
John Travolta and Italian actress Luciana Littizzetto recreate his famous Pulp Fiction dance on Sunday’s episode of Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan, Italy.
Picture This
Newly single Tyler Cameron visits ‘Nevermore Park,’ An Immersive Art Experience Reimagining Black Culture in Chicago.
Best Buds
Frances McDormand honors Bill Murray at his lifetime achievement award ceremony during the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.
L.A. Lover
On Saturday night, Taylor Swift headlines the 7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T, a RADIO.COM event, at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Famous Friends
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg embrace at the GVNG Hosts Celebrity Fundraiser for Emmanuel Kelly in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Bombshell
Nicole Kidman enjoys a night out in New York City on Saturday, dressed in a gray sweater and jeans.
Couples' Night
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have a date night out at Saturday’s L.A. Dance Project Gala.
Kiss Cam
Lily Allen and David Harbour smooch during the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Friday night.
100% That Star
Lizzo performs onstage during the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles on Friday.
Flower Girl
Jennifer Garner carries a bucket of flowers in Los Angeles on Friday.
What Happens in Vegas ...
The Jonas Brothers perform during a stop on the group’s Happiness Begins Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Honorable Mention
Trisha Yearwood speaks onstage at The T.J. Martell Foundation 44th Annual New York Honors Gala in New York City.
9021-Woof
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris support the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, on Thursday.
Hello, Sunshine
Heidi Klum arrives to the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent on Friday in an all-yellow outfit.
Mom & Me
Ben Affleck heads out for a walk in Los Angeles with mom Christine Anne Boldt on Friday.
Smile Maker
A casual Terry Crews keeps it moving in L.A. on Friday.
Reign in Spain
On Friday, Lindsey Vonn receives the Princess of Asturias Award for the Sports 2019 from Princess Leonor of Spain during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2019 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain.
Look Twice
Karlie Kloss goes high-fashion on Friday for a photo shoot at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.
Giddy Up
Costars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa horse around in full cowboy costumes while filming a Halloween-themed skit for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in New York City.
Stranger Danger
Millie Bobby Brown bravely makes her way through Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights Stranger Things-themed maze.
Broadway Buff
Tina Fey attends the opening night of the revival of Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday at The Westside Theatre in N.Y.C.
Setting Sail
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga get into the Halloween spirit at Coconut Creek Casino’s costume party on Thursday.
Elton Appreciation
Taron Egerton takes the stage during Rocketman: Live in Concert, produced by Black Ink, on Thursday at the Greek Theatre in L.A.
Shine Like a Star
Honoree Wendy Williams arrives on-theme in a star-print dress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in L.A.