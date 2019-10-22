Will Smith Brings Gemini Man to Taiwan, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Niall Horan & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 22, 2019 06:00 AM

Monday Moment

Ashley Pon/Getty

Jerry Bruckheimer, Ang Lee and Will Smith attend the Gemini Man Taipei Premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema in Taiwan on Monday.

Laugh Factory

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton have a laugh on Monday during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C.

Food for Thought

JP Yim/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Kors have a Q&A with the World Food Programme at United Nations Headquarters in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Heidi Hi

Splash News Online

In an all-black ensemble, Heidi Klum makes her way to America’s Got Talent on Monday in L.A.

Heavy Medal

Jo Hale/Redferns

Niall Horan attends the BMI Awards 2019 at The Savoy Hotel in London on Monday.

Shop to It

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin loads up on Dr. Praeger’s meals at a Whole Foods in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.

Mic Check

JC Olivera/Getty

Rosie Perez speaks onstage during the 10th Anniversary of Hispanicize Latinavator luncheon in her honor at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Dinner Dates

BFA

Ashley Olsen and editor Sara Moonves buddy up at the W Magazine: The New Originals Issue dinner at Shun Lee West Cafe in New York City, where guests enjoyed Casa Noble Tequila.

Put a 'Ring' on It

Marco Garcia/Getty

Newly engaged Dennis Quaid rings a bell aboard the USS Halsey during a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday. 

The Elusive Chanteuse Does Her Thing 

Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey dazzles the crowd in a form-fitting lace gown at a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday 

What's So Funny?

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa share a laugh while doing press for their new series, See, an Apple+ original, in L.A. on Sunday.

'Heads' Up

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin referees a round of “Cooler Heads” between guest star Kate Beckinsale and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Crazy Rich Asians Reunion

Michael Tran/Getty

Ken Jeong reunites with his onscreen daughter, Awkwafina, at the 5th Annual CSCLA Gilda Gala in Century City, California, on Saturday. 

Shoe-In

Hanna Lassen/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker speaks at a shoe signing event for her SJP line at the David Jones Elizabeth Street store on Sunday in Sydney, Australia. 

Living Legend

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Gladys Knight celebrates her 75th birthday with a party at Vibrato Grill Jazz in L.A. on Sunday. 

Team Players

Rick Kern/Getty

Sandlot costars Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna and Tom Guiry reunite at the Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow screening of the 1993 film on Sunday in Dripping Springs, Texas. 

Going Up

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Linda Phan and Drew Scott channel Russell and Carl from Up at the Costumes for a Cause Gala on Friday in Hollywood. 

A Smile with Star Power

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Pedro Pascal flashes his smile to the crowd at the Disney+ Global Press Day while doing interviews for The Mandalorian in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

News Flash

Noam Galai/Getty

Bombshell costars Charlize Theron and John Lithgow pose together at a screening of the Roger Ailes drama in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Prost!

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges hit up an Oktoberfest celebration at the Old World German Restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday.

Hug It Out

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Justin Long and Sam Rockwell share a tender moment at the premiere of Jojo Rabbit in N.Y.C. on Saturday

Dark Details

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Linda Hamilton gets witchy in a black top hat at a press conference for Terminator: Dark Fate on Monday in Seoul, South Korea. 

Dance Break

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock

John Travolta and Italian actress Luciana Littizzetto recreate his famous Pulp Fiction dance on Sunday’s episode of Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan, Italy. 

Picture This

Courtesy

Newly single Tyler Cameron visits ‘Nevermore Park,’ An Immersive Art Experience Reimagining Black Culture in Chicago.

Best Buds

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Frances McDormand honors Bill Murray at his lifetime achievement award ceremony during the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

L.A. Lover

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift headlines the 7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T, a RADIO.COM event, at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Famous Friends

Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg embrace at the GVNG Hosts Celebrity Fundraiser for Emmanuel Kelly in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bombshell

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Nicole Kidman enjoys a night out in New York City on Saturday, dressed in a gray sweater and jeans.

Couples' Night

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have a date night out at Saturday’s L.A. Dance Project Gala.

Kiss Cam

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbour smooch during the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Friday night.

100% That Star

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lizzo performs onstage during the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

Flower Girl

Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner carries a bucket of flowers in Los Angeles on Friday.

What Happens in Vegas ...

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers perform during a stop on the group’s Happiness Begins Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

Honorable Mention

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood speaks onstage at The T.J. Martell Foundation 44th Annual New York Honors Gala in New York City.

9021-Woof

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris support the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California, on Thursday.

Hello, Sunshine

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum arrives to the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent on Friday in an all-yellow outfit.

Mom & Me

Shutterstock

Ben Affleck heads out for a walk in Los Angeles with mom Christine Anne Boldt on Friday. 

Smile Maker

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A casual Terry Crews keeps it moving in L.A. on Friday.

Reign in Spain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

On Friday, Lindsey Vonn receives the Princess of Asturias Award for the Sports 2019 from Princess Leonor of Spain during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2019 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain.

Look Twice

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss goes high-fashion on Friday for a photo shoot at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Giddy Up

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Costars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa horse around in full cowboy costumes while filming a Halloween-themed skit for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in New York City.

Stranger Danger

Universal Orlando Resort

Millie Bobby Brown bravely makes her way through Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights Stranger Things-themed maze.

Broadway Buff

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Tina Fey attends the opening night of the revival of Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday at The Westside Theatre in N.Y.C.

Setting Sail

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga get into the Halloween spirit at Coconut Creek Casino’s costume party on Thursday.

Elton Appreciation

Rich Fury/Getty

Taron Egerton takes the stage during Rocketman: Live in Concert, produced by Black Ink, on Thursday at the Greek Theatre in L.A.

Shine Like a Star

Wendy Williams

Honoree Wendy Williams arrives on-theme in a star-print dress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in L.A.

Puppy Pose