Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 21, 2008
JOKING MATTER
They kick up their heels onscreen – and get a kick out of each other offscreen! High School Musical 3: Senior Year stars Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Zac Efron – who recently celebrated his 21st birthday – share a laugh during a visit to CBS's The Early Show Tuesday in New York City. Their movie hits theaters Oct. 24.
LOOKING SHARP
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are a well-suited pair Monday at a private cocktail reception at the luxe Hermès store on New York City's Madison Avenue.
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler make a stylish duo at the re-opening of favorite Brit brand Burberry's Beverly Hills store on Monday. Inside, the pals (in a Burberry dress and
blazer) joined a bevy of stars, including Kate Beckinsale, Mischa Barton and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.
KING OF CLUBS
David Beckham brings his A-game to the golf green Monday for the Day on the Links Golf Tournament – hosted by his soccer team, the Los Angeles Galaxy – at the Pacific Palms Resort in L.A.
MCDREAM DATE
Patrick Dempsey does his duty as the (very handsome) face of Versace, escorting Donatella Versace to the Whitney Museum of Art's Past, Present and Future Gala in New York City on Monday.
PUSHING AROUND
What baby weight? A slimmed-down Minnie Driver chauffeurs her 6-week-old son Henry Story through the Hollywood Hills in an ergonomically correct Stokke stroller on Monday.
FAMILY REUNION
An elated Brooke Hogan embraces brother Nick early Tuesday morning following his release from the Pinellas County jail in Clearwater, Fla., after serving 166 days for causing a serious car crash.
BIKER GIRL
Joy Bryant is on the alert as she takes her bicycle for a spin through the busy New York City streets on Monday.
WARMING UP
Gwyneth Paltrow is dressed for the fall season – and the occasion – as she arrives Monday for the BFI London Film Festival, where she premiered her latest romantic drama, Two Lovers, at the Odeon West End. The film, which will be released in 2009, also stars Joaquin Phoenix.
BLUE HEAVEN
Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is aglow in her blue strapless Zac Posen gown Monday at the festival premiere of her drama, Rachel Getting Married. The actress has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a drug addict who leaves rehab for the weekend to attend her sister's nuptials.
HOT TO TROT
Warding off the fall chill with a hot drink, Keira Knightley takes a break from shooting her movie Last Night in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
JET SETTER
Capt. Travolta, at your service! John Travolta is ready to hit the friendly skies at an event Monday at Los Angeles International Airport celebrating the new Qantas A380 jumbo jet. The actor and Qantas ambassador-at-large – who reunited with his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John at the bash – has already taken the plane for a spin, though he doesn't have the necessary credentials to fly passengers.
BASKET CASE
Brooke Shields peruses the produce Monday, shopping for groceries while shooting a scene for Lipstick Jungle in New York's West Village.
LEAN ON HER
Though things were in total chaos on a recent episode of Private Practice, Kate Walsh is the picture of serenity Monday during a break from shooting on the show's Santa Monica set.
A ROYAL WELCOME
Paris Hilton shows off her playful side Monday, posing for pictures during a shopping trip to trendy boutique Question Air in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.