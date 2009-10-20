Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 20, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

CITY BOY

Credit: William Hosken/Broadimage

In between filming the Sex and the City sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie (who turns 7 next week!) take a stroll Monday through Manhattan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TAKE A SPIN

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Taylor Momsen steps behind the deejay booth and provides the soundtrack for a glam evening out at the star-studded Whitney Museum Gala on Monday in New York.

3 of 15

HANDY CONNECTION

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/Pacific Coast News

Although they have kept their distance while divorcing their spouses, Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes make their coupledom official, holding hands as they leave Katsuya restaurant in West Hollywood Monday night.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HAPPY GO LUCKY

Credit: Splash News Online

A little bandage can't keep her down! An irrepressibly gleeful Kristin Chenoweth spreads some cheer while running errands in Beverly Hills Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

IN ARMOR

Credit: Mehdi Taamallah/ABACA

Looks like this she-wolf may need some protection! Shakira looks stunning in her heavily-plated metallic Versace gown at the Whitney Museum gala in New York City on Monday.

6 of 15

CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB

Credit: Christopher Polk/WireImage

Newlyweds Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari stick together at a launch party for consultant Laura Day's new book, How to Rule the World from Your Couch Monday at STK in West Hollywood. Also at the bash: Demi Moore (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

HEAVY MEDAL

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Look who's red hot! Honoree Renée Zellweger turns heads in her stunning strapless Carolina Herrera dress as she totes her award around at the Elle Women in Hollywood tribute Monday at Beverly Hills's Four Seasons Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

'MUG' SHOTS

Credit: Carlos Diaz/Retna

90210's Shenae Grimes and 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin ham it up on the red carpet of the 16th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute in L.A. Monday night.

Advertisement

9 of 15

LIP SERVICE

Credit: Myunggu Han/Abaca

Beyoncé lets her bold, bright lips do the talking as she arrives at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Monday. The singer is slated to perform two shows at Seoul's Olympic Gym.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

POUND THE PAVEMENT

Credit: Deano/Splash News Online

Leonardo DiCaprio is a man on the move as he enjoys a solo stroll during a break from shooting his sci-fi flick, Inception, Monday in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BIG APPLE BITE

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr satisfies her sweet tooth on Monday, taking a bite of a candy apple before appearing on New York City's PIX Morning News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Hilary Swank holds tight to a couple of fuzzy friends on Monday during a talk for the Iams Home 4 the Holidays campaign in New York City. The annual pet adoption drive is working to place 1.5 million shelter animals – including these two cuties! – in happy homes by Jan. 4, 2010.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CITY SLICKER

Credit: Macca/Winslow/Splash News Online

Semi-bundled up for the brisk fall weather, a solo Lindsay Lohan steps out in New York City on Monday. Last week, a Beverly Hills judge added a year to the actress' three-year probation sentence stemming from her two DUI arrests in 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GOT MILK?

Credit: WENN

Always the fierce fashionista, Rihanna makes a low-key arrival to Milk Studios in New York's Meatpacking District on Monday. The pop star recently teased on Twitter of a possible new album to drop on Nov. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BEVERAGE SERVICE

Credit: CelebrityVibe

Champagne for everyone! Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher gets bubbly with the bubbly during the AIDS Walk Los Angeles post-walk reception at L.A.'s Pacific Design Center on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff