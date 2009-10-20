Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 20, 2009
CITY BOY
In between filming the Sex and the City sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie (who turns 7 next week!) take a stroll Monday through Manhattan.
TAKE A SPIN
Taylor Momsen steps behind the deejay booth and provides the soundtrack for a glam evening out at the star-studded Whitney Museum Gala on Monday in New York.
HANDY CONNECTION
Although they have kept their distance while divorcing their spouses, Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes make their coupledom official, holding hands as they leave Katsuya restaurant in West Hollywood Monday night.
HAPPY GO LUCKY
A little bandage can't keep her down! An irrepressibly gleeful Kristin Chenoweth spreads some cheer while running errands in Beverly Hills Monday.
IN ARMOR
Looks like this she-wolf may need some protection! Shakira looks stunning in her heavily-plated metallic Versace gown at the Whitney Museum gala in New York City on Monday.
CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB
Newlyweds Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari stick together at a launch party for consultant Laura Day's new book, How to Rule the World from Your Couch Monday at STK in West Hollywood. Also at the bash: Demi Moore (not pictured).
HEAVY MEDAL
Look who's red hot! Honoree Renée Zellweger turns heads in her stunning strapless Carolina Herrera dress as she totes her award around at the Elle Women in Hollywood tribute Monday at Beverly Hills's Four Seasons Hotel.
'MUG' SHOTS
90210's Shenae Grimes and 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin ham it up on the red carpet of the 16th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute in L.A. Monday night.
LIP SERVICE
Beyoncé lets her bold, bright lips do the talking as she arrives at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Monday. The singer is slated to perform two shows at Seoul's Olympic Gym.
POUND THE PAVEMENT
Leonardo DiCaprio is a man on the move as he enjoys a solo stroll during a break from shooting his sci-fi flick, Inception, Monday in downtown Los Angeles.
BIG APPLE BITE
Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr satisfies her sweet tooth on Monday, taking a bite of a candy apple before appearing on New York City's PIX Morning News.
PUPPY LOVE
Hilary Swank holds tight to a couple of fuzzy friends on Monday during a talk for the Iams Home 4 the Holidays campaign in New York City. The annual pet adoption drive is working to place 1.5 million shelter animals – including these two cuties! – in happy homes by Jan. 4, 2010.
CITY SLICKER
Semi-bundled up for the brisk fall weather, a solo Lindsay Lohan steps out in New York City on Monday. Last week, a Beverly Hills judge added a year to the actress' three-year probation sentence stemming from her two DUI arrests in 2007.
GOT MILK?
Always the fierce fashionista, Rihanna makes a low-key arrival to Milk Studios in New York's Meatpacking District on Monday. The pop star recently teased on Twitter of a possible new album to drop on Nov. 23.
BEVERAGE SERVICE
Champagne for everyone! Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher gets bubbly with the bubbly during the AIDS Walk Los Angeles post-walk reception at L.A.'s Pacific Design Center on Sunday.