Megan Fox Struts Her Stuff in Beverly Hills, Plus Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Work It Girl
Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17.
'Jones'ing for Another Adventure
Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18.
Talk Time
Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California.
Red Carpet Look
Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18.
Picture Perfect
Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.
Hand to Hold
Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19.
Getting a Kick Out of It
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.
Chic and Sleek
Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18.
Big Smiles
Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.
Mic Check
Actress Ann Dowd attends the Film Independent screening of Mass on Oct. 18 in L.A.
Mother-Daughter Time
Salma Hayek brings her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals in Hollywood on Oct. 18.
Sneak Peek
Millie Bobby Brown hits the set of Enola Holmes 2 at London's St. James's Park on Oct. 15.
Royal Exit
Queens star Brandy leaves the set of The View after the Oct. 18 taping of the show in N.Y.C.
When in Rome
Johnny Depp heads to the Rome Film Festival in a sweet set of wheels on Oct. 17.
Cutest Costars
Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London.
Gala Glam
Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A.
Sustainable Style
Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London.
Looking Sharp
Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17.
Raise a Glass
Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English in L.A. over the weekend.
Retro Style
Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, California.
Best Brunch
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Snuggles
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Singing for a Cause
Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Pucker Up
Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Dressed to the Nines
Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, California.
Screen Queens
Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, California, on Oct. 16.
Roman Holiday
Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome on Oct. 17.
Party Girl
Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.
Bottoms Up
Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.
Music Man
Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.
Back on Set
Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 15.
Keeping Up with Kravis
Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hang out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 15.
Opening Night Out
Jane Krakowski poses at opening night of The Lehman Trilogy in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.
25 Years of Pokémon
AnnaSophia Robb steps out for a coffee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15 wearing the new Pokémon 25 music merch collection from J Balvin.
Greetings from New York
Kendall Jenner greets fans while out in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Oct. 15 in N.Y.C.
Venice Views
Stanley Tucci films his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Oct. 14 in Venice.
Close Costars
James McAvoy and Claire Foy have each other's backs at the premiere of My Son at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Oct. 14 in Paris.
Ladies' Night
Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez have fun at an Evening with COS, hosted by Turner-Smith, in West Hollywood on Oct. 14.
Heading to Set
Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Go Team!
Gigi Hadid gets pumped for the New York Rangers home opener for the 2021 NHL hockey season on Oct. 14 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Mother and Son
Selma Blair and son Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair at the DGA Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 14.
Pink Power
Lady Gaga takes the stage during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.
Berry Nice
Jesse Tyler Ferguson visits the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 13 to kick off Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether Initiative and to wrap 'thank you' care packages in support of No Kid Hungry.
Peace Out
JoJo Siwa playfully poses on the carpet at the 23rd Women's Image Awards on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Women in Power
Leslie Mann and Melissa Barrera attend Through Her Lens, the Tribeca and CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program cocktail celebration, at Soho House on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
Let's Eat!
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dig in at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on Oct. 14.
Posh Pose
Victoria Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty at Bergdorf Goodman on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
All Eyes on You
Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous on The Eyes of Tammy Faye red carpet at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 14.
Fall Fashion
Kendall Jenner dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.
Riding the Wave
Chrishell Stause indulges her mermaid-styling dreams during the Mermade Hair launch with hairstylist Ruslan Nureev at Mare Salon in West Hollywood.
Red Alert
Lea Michele wears all black to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
Major Achievement
Ice T, Mariska Hargitay and executive producer Dick Wolf celebrate the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which airs on Oct. 21.
Music Matters
Connie Britton presents during this year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 13 in Nashville.
Best Buds
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Housewives Reunion
Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, New York's Luann de Lesseps and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards get dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Oct. 13.
Broadway Baby
Chlöe Bailey attends the re-opening night of Broadway's Girl From the North Country at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.
Family Affair
Leni Klum and dad Seal pose at The Harder They Fall premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13 in L.A.
On the Move
Blake Lively steps out in N.Y.C. to run errands on Oct. 13.
Killer Party
Uma Thurman looks upon a Kill Bill poster at the Room to Grow Annual Benefit at The Foundry in Queens, New York, on Oct. 13.
Making History
William Shatner celebrates his successful journey into space near Van Horn, Texas, on Oct. 13.
About Last Night
Succession star Sarah Snook warms up the crowd on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Broadway Bound
Samira Wiley stuns at Thoughts of a Colored Man opening night at the Golden Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.