Megan Fox Struts Her Stuff in Beverly Hills, Plus Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and More

British actor, Jude Law greets 'Little Amal', a 3.5 metre tall puppet of a young Syrian refugee girl as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain 19 October 2021. Amal is at the end of its 8.000 km tour across Europe from Turkey to Britain to raise awareness for the plight of young refugees. Little Amal arrives in the UK, London, United Kingdom - 19 Oct 2021