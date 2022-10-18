01 of 92 Frequent Flyer Splash News Online Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her cute pooch make their way through LAX on Oct. 17.

02 of 92 Mic Check Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ed Sheeran sits down for a chat at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

03 of 92 Here to Premiere Lia Toby/Getty Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get all dressed up for the London premiere of their Amazon Original series The Peripheral on Oct. 17.

04 of 92 Flower Child Backgrid Shawn Mendes totes his floral purchase in West Hollywood on Oct. 16.

05 of 92 Diamond in the Rough Shutterstock Yungblud shows off some special stones at 5 gum's Masterpieces Collection launch party at Soho House in Austin on Oct. 16.

06 of 92 Take a Bite Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Andy Cohen is attacked by Gay Shark — a.k.a. Anderson Cooper! — during a live episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon in New York City on Oct. 16.

07 of 92 Real Men Wear Pink Dave Benett/WireImage Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attend a photo call for Black Adam atop the Corinthia Hotel in London on Oct. 17.

08 of 92 Ladies Who Lunch Presley Ann/Getty Camila Mendes and Zoë Saldana hang at Netflix and ELLE's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

09 of 92 Sweet Selfie Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Pals Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak get all dressed up for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

10 of 92 Black Tie Beautiful Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Also at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15: Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts.

11 of 92 No Limits C Flanigan/imageSPACE for People Lil Nas X gets moving on Oct. 15 during the Austin City Limits music festival day two at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

12 of 92 Roman Holiday Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Zuma Russell Crowe brings girlfriend Britney Theriot to the Rome Film Fest red carpet premiere of Poker Face over the weekend.

13 of 92 Shine On Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock Lizzo glitters on Oct. 16 while hitting the stage for the Chicago stop on her Special tour.

14 of 92 Pajama Jam Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Former Rockette Amanda Kloots shows she's still got it while kicking off the holidays with the Rockettes at Old Navy's Times Square flagship in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

15 of 92 Foodie Fun Slaven Vlasic/Getty Neil Patrick Harris, Latrice Royale and David Burtka have some fun at a drag brunch during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Oct. 15.

16 of 92 Family Cause Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley brings son Navarone Garibaldi to the Last Chance for Animals 2022 Compassion Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 15.

17 of 92 With Honors Tiffany Rose/Getty Spotlight Award honoree Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) and Variety's Legend and Groundbreaker Award recipient Ron Howard attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort in California on Oct. 16.

18 of 92 Bear-y Sweet Chris Jackson/Shutterstock In London on Oct. 15, Queen Camilla poses with hundreds of Paddington Bears collected from royal residences as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, which have been cleaned up and will be donated to Barnardo's charity for children in the near future.

19 of 92 Happy Hands Vivien Killilea/Getty Malin Åkerman and husband Jack Donnelly have something to smile about at the AdoptTogether Baby Ball 2022 at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, on Oct. 15.

20 of 92 Darling Diana Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

21 of 92 'Ello, Emily! Karwai Tang/WireImage Emily Blunt attends The English world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15.

22 of 92 Winner, Winner Tiffany Rose/Getty for Newport Beach Film Festival NBFF Icon Award honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR's "Awards Chatter" during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California.

23 of 92 Eye See You David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Cate Blanchett dons a daring ensemble at the gala screening of Pinocchio during the London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15.

24 of 92 Close Costars David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig get together at the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the London Film Festival at the Chiltern Firehouse on Oct. 15.

25 of 92 Fierce Film Star Kate Green/Getty for BFI Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 14.

26 of 92 All Smiles Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for BFI Carey Mulligan attends the She Said premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 14.

27 of 92 New York Gal Arturo Holmes/Getty for FLC Gabrielle Union attends The Inspection red carpet during the New York Film Festival at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Oct. 14.

28 of 92 Birthday Boy Carly Otness/BFA.com Usher celebrates his 44th birthday with Rémy Martin and friends at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

29 of 92 Country Crooner Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood prepares to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in Lititz, Pennsylvania, ahead of the show's launch on Oct. 15.

30 of 92 Peace Pal The Image Direct Gabrielle Union has a message for photographers while out in New York City on Oct. 14.

31 of 92 When in Rome Franco Origlia/Getty Russell Crowe is awarded with a plaque from the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, as Ambassador of Rome to the world at Palazzo Senatorio on Oct. 14.

32 of 92 Fall Feels Janet Mayer/Startraks Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City on Oct. 14.

33 of 92 Star in Stripes Backgrid Dakota Fanning cracks up following an Oct. 14 workout in L.A.

34 of 92 Love All Tristan Fewings/Getty Sam Riley and Haley Bennett put their heads together at the She Is Love world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair on Oct. 14.

35 of 92 A-List Arrival Bauer-Griffin/GC Images George Clooney escorts Ticket to Paradise costar Julia Roberts into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 13.

36 of 92 It's Showtime Amanda Rose/Avalon Janelle Monáe shows off her signature style on Oct. 13 for the London opening of Rambert's Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

37 of 92 Taking a Stand Charley Gallay/Getty Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley attend Netflix's Slumberland Los Angeles screening and Q&A at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 13.

38 of 92 Look of Love Amy Sussman/Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only have eyes for each other on Oct. 13 at the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at The Huntington Museum and Gardens in Los Angeles.

40 of 92 Shake It Off Amy Sussman/Getty Also at the Ralph Lauren show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13: Angus Cloud and James Marsden.

41 of 92 Round of Applause Bruce Glikas/Getty John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson take their bows during the opening night curtain call for the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theatre on Oct. 13.

42 of 92 Guitar Heroes John Mayer and Maren Morris. LNHS/Randall Michaelson John Mayer joins Maren Morris to play guitar on "To Hell & Back" during her Humble Quest tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Oct. 13.

43 of 92 Prada Perfect Dave Benett/Getty Emma Watson suits up for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party in London on Oct. 13.

44 of 92 In the Club Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Miguel, Titus O'Neil and Kane Brown have some fun on the red carpet for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

45 of 92 Costumed Character The Image Direct Chace Crawford suits up to film The Boys in Toronto on Oct. 12.

46 of 92 School's Out Phillip Faraone/Getty Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam go retro as Amazon Freevee hosts a '90s dance party for the new original series High School at No Vacancy in L.A. on Oct. 13.

47 of 92 Northern Exposure Robert Okine/Getty Another day, another Black Adam premiere for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who greets fans in Toronto on Oct. 13.

48 of 92 Cool Contrast Dia Dipasupil/Getty Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet for the She Said premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 13.

49 of 92 Rocky Mountain High Josh Mellin Carly Rae Jepsen hits the high notes during her concert at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Oct. 12.

50 of 92 Fun with Fashion Roy Rochlin/Getty Mariska Hargitay toasts honoree Christian Siriano at the 2022 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.

51 of 92 Ride the Wave Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Silverman makes her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

52 of 92 Camo Cool Michael Simon/StarTraks Nina Dobrev walks her dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12 while wearing sustainable brand Losano.

53 of 92 Art Fair Dave Benett/Getty Ronnie Wood unveils a new series of paintings at Kenwood in London on Oct. 13.

54 of 92 Please and Thank You MEGA Olivia Wilde sports a "Pleasing" top in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

55 of 92 Gloves On Heathcliff O'Malley/Getty Prince William puts up his dukes at the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in London on Oct. 13.

56 of 92 Banshee Bros Tim P. Whitby/Getty Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson speak on stage as they attend The

Banshees of Inisherin U.K. premiere during the BFI

London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 13.

57 of 92 What a Gem Gotham/GC Images Katie Holmes dons a LBD for a party celebrating Bvlgari's 50th anniversary at the Jazz Club at Aman New York on Oct. 12.

58 of 92 New York Minute Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands out in his red suit on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of Black Adam.

59 of 92 Out of Time Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway get all dressed up for the New York Film Festival afterparty for Armageddon Time at Tavern on the Green on Oct. 12.

60 of 92 Bright Spot Momodu Mansaray/Getty JoJo Siwa matches her pink hair to her pink ensemble on Oct. 12 at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A.

61 of 92 A Great Year Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock Ciara stuns on Oct. 12 at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville.

62 of 92 Suit Yourselves Terry Wyatt/Getty Also at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

63 of 92 One Less Lonely Boy Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson make it a date at the Los Angeles screening of The Loneliest Boy in the World at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 12.

64 of 92 Watch This Roy Rochlin/Getty Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale get together on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of The Watcher.

65 of 92 Fab at Fifty Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Emily Ratajkowski joins a parade of stars at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

66 of 92 Schoolgirl Style The Image Direct Camila Cabello is ready for class while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

67 of 92 Brooklyn Boys Mike Coppola/Getty Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow hit the stage on Oct. 12 at American Express Presents: Louisville by Jack Harlow Member Week Celebration at Brooklyn Steel.

68 of 92 Off Duty Day Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Oct. 12, during a break from her work on Broadway in Funny Girl.

69 of 92 You're So Golden Michael Buckner/Getty Ashley Park stops for a photo at the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit event at Pink Motel on Oct. 12.

70 of 92 Lunch Bunch Courtesy Iron Chef's Jose Garces hosts a lunch and learn at Amada at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

71 of 92 All Hands Kevin Winter/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis has her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12.

72 of 92 Keep Your Cool Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP Jesse Williams joins Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm campaign, unveiling a mural by artist Cey Adams in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 12.

73 of 92 Born to Shine Backgrid Victoria Beckham commands attention in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

74 of 92 Peace Out Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Hugh Jackman is snapped on Oct. 12 — his birthday! — in N.Y.C.

75 of 92 Glamour Girls Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson celebrate Venus Williams and Los Angeles Club Lacoste at the Sunset Tower in L.A. on Oct. 8.

76 of 92 Work It Backgrid Jennifer Lopez gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Atlas on Oct. 11.

77 of 92 Fright Fest Jamie Lee Curtis. Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis shines on Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Ends.

78 of 92 Don't Look Back Mark Von Holden/Getty Also on the Halloween Ends red carpet on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, a very brave Melanie Griffith.

79 of 92 Serious Standout Raymond Hall/GC Images Kristin Davis makes quite the style statement on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

80 of 92 Speaker of the House Rebecca Sapp/Getty Kid Cudi speaks onstage at Reel to Reel: Entergalactic at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

81 of 92 Electric Evening Jojo Korsh/BFA.com Paris Jackson attends the GMC Hummer EV 'Like Nothing Else' experience in West Hollywood Calif. on. Tuesday.

82 of 92 Green Machine Backgrid Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa stays hydrated while shooting Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

83 of 92 Fancy Free Gilbert Flores/Getty Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get together at the red carpet event for season 1 of the new Prime Video series The Peripheral at Ace Hotel Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

84 of 92 Game Face Jerritt Clark/GC Images Rob Lowe attends game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11

85 of 92 Quiet on the Set The Image Direct Mom-to-be Hilary Swank gets back to work on Alaska Daily in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 10.

86 of 92 Two Cool Ryan Segedi The Nova Twins hang at Subterranean in Chicago on Oct. 9.

87 of 92 Scene Stealers Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Celeste O'Connor and Sydney Sweeney film scenes for Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

88 of 92 On the Move Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

89 of 92 Paw Patrol The Image Direct Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

90 of 92 Whale of a Tale Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

91 of 92 A Step Ahead Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.