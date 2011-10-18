Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 18, 2011
FRENCH CONNECTION
Continuing their red carpet coupledom, a dapper George Clooney keeps gal pal Stacy Keibler close during the Paris premiere of The Ides of March on Tuesday.
KISSY FACE
Can you feel the love? Katherine Heigl enjoys a sweet smooch from hubby Josh Kelley while working the red carpet of Elle's Women in Hollywood event Monday.
HUG IT OUT
Reese Witherspoon sneaks in a little one-on-one time with fellow A-lister Jennifer Aniston, who was honored for her achievement in film at Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood event Monday night in Los Angeles.
PERFECT FORM
Kristin Cavallari shows off her DTWS-toned legs in a white-hot minidress at a Chinese Laundry event in Hollywood on Monday.
FIERCE & FUR-OCIOUS
Glam alert! Kim Kardashian notches up her natural sex appeal and channels Old Hollywood at the 2011 Angel Ball on Monday in New York City.
'CALL' TIME
A red-hot Demi Moore brushes off the buzz surrounding her troubled marriage Monday and steps out solo for the N.Y.C. premiere of her upcoming thriller Margin Call.
BALANCING ACT
Watch out! Christina Aguilera navigates some tricky steps in sky-high Louboutins during a date night with beau Matt Rutler on Monday in Los Angeles.
'GLEE'-FUL DAY
Active couple Jane Lynch and Lara Embry enjoy a quiet stroll together Monday in Los Angeles.
POWER WALK
After a royal reception in London last week, it's back to doggy duty for Hugh Jackman, who escorts French bulldog Dali through the streets of New York City on Monday afternoon.
CASE CLOTHED
ROCK THE BOAT
Emile Hirsch and Penélope Cruz relax on the high seas Monday in between takes for their new movie, Venuto al Mondo, in Rome.
PIT CREW
Jessica Biel goes on a casual dog walk with her canine companion, pit bull Tina, Monday in Brentwood, Calif.
BACK TO THE FUCHSIA
She may call her hair hue lavender, but Katy Perry is clearly thinking pink on Monday while stepping out in London.
CUDDLING COSTARS
Denise Richards has her hands full with a snuggle-worthy costar while filming scenes on the New York set of 30 Rock on Monday.
POT LUCK!
Busy mom Sarah Jessica Parker goes on casserole patrol after doing school drop-off with 9-year-old son James Wilkie (not pictured) Monday in New York City.
IN THE NAVY
Rosario Dawson bundles up in an overcoat Monday on the London set of her upcoming dramatic film, Gimme Shelter.