Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The lovebirds hit the red carpet at the Paris premiere of The Ides of March. Plus: Katherine Heigl, Reese & Jen, Hugh Jackman and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Continuing their red carpet coupledom, a dapper George Clooney keeps gal pal Stacy Keibler close during the Paris premiere of The Ides of March on Tuesday.

KISSY FACE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Can you feel the love? Katherine Heigl enjoys a sweet smooch from hubby Josh Kelley while working the red carpet of Elle's Women in Hollywood event Monday.

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon sneaks in a little one-on-one time with fellow A-lister Jennifer Aniston, who was honored for her achievement in film at Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood event Monday night in Los Angeles.

Continued on next slide.
PERFECT FORM

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kristin Cavallari shows off her DTWS-toned legs in a white-hot minidress at a Chinese Laundry event in Hollywood on Monday.

FIERCE & FUR-OCIOUS

Credit: Charles Norfleet / PR Photos

Glam alert! Kim Kardashian notches up her natural sex appeal and channels Old Hollywood at the 2011 Angel Ball on Monday in New York City.

'CALL' TIME

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A red-hot Demi Moore brushes off the buzz surrounding her troubled marriage Monday and steps out solo for the N.Y.C. premiere of her upcoming thriller Margin Call.

Continued on next slide.
BALANCING ACT

Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Watch out! Christina Aguilera navigates some tricky steps in sky-high Louboutins during a date night with beau Matt Rutler on Monday in Los Angeles.

'GLEE'-FUL DAY

Credit: Norman Scott/StarTraks

Active couple Jane Lynch and Lara Embry enjoy a quiet stroll together Monday in Los Angeles.

POWER WALK

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

After a royal reception in London last week, it's back to doggy duty for Hugh Jackman, who escorts French bulldog Dali through the streets of New York City on Monday afternoon.

Continued on next slide.
CASE CLOTHED

Credit: Humberto Carreno/StarTraks

Mom-to-be Beyoncé keeps her bump covered up in a chic graphic tee and J Brand maternity leggings Monday while out in N.Y.C.

ROCK THE BOAT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Emile Hirsch and Penélope Cruz relax on the high seas Monday in between takes for their new movie, Venuto al Mondo, in Rome.

PIT CREW

Credit: GSI Media

Jessica Biel goes on a casual dog walk with her canine companion, pit bull Tina, Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

Continued on next slide.
BACK TO THE FUCHSIA

Credit: Splash News Online

She may call her hair hue lavender, but Katy Perry is clearly thinking pink on Monday while stepping out in London.

CUDDLING COSTARS

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Denise Richards has her hands full with a snuggle-worthy costar while filming scenes on the New York set of 30 Rock on Monday.

POT LUCK!

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Busy mom Sarah Jessica Parker goes on casserole patrol after doing school drop-off with 9-year-old son James Wilkie (not pictured) Monday in New York City.

Continued on next slide.
IN THE NAVY

Credit: Xposure

Rosario Dawson bundles up in an overcoat Monday on the London set of her upcoming dramatic film, Gimme Shelter.

