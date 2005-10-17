Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 18, 2005
FRIENDLY SKIES
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, toting Jolie's 4-year-old son, Maddox, prepare for liftoff at an airstrip just outside Calgary, Canada, on Sunday, where they took a sunset flight. Jolie, a licensed pilot, has been taking private lessons while Pitt is in town filming The Assassination of Jesse James.
PARENTS' DAY OUT
It's a date for two: Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline leave their 1-month-old son Sean Preston at home and lunch at their favorite Malibu haunt, Moonshadows, on Friday.
PREGNANT PAUSE
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner make their traditional Starbucks run near their home in Brentwood, Calif., on Sunday. The pregnant actress told Martha Stewart recently that her husband has been eating extra-lean lately: "I'm getting bigger and bigger and bigger and he's getting skinnier and skinnier!"
GAME DAY
Katie Holmes lays one on fiancé Tom Cruise at his daughter Isabella's soccer game in Los Angeles on Saturday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, also watched Bella, 12, play in a game the previous weekend.
LUCKY NUMBER
As new wife Demi Moore looks on, Ashton Kutcher ups the ante at the uBid for Hurricane Relief charity auction in Las Vegas on Saturday (he paid $14,000 to win a private lesson with poker pro Annie Duke). "They say 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,'" he told reporters. "But not tonight, because what's happening here is going somewhere else and it's going to help people."
DAZZLING DUET
Jennifer Lopez makes sweet music with husband Marc Anthony on Friday, the first day of the weekend-long Festival of Latin Music in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Earlier in the week, the couple vacationed at Las Ventanas resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
FIRED UP
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas get cozy at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Legend of Zorro on Sunday. The long-awaited sequel to 1998's The Mask of Zorro hits theaters on Oct. 28.
QUITE A STRETCH
Christina Aguilera extends herself while filming a Pepsi commercial Thursday in Hollywood. As the soft drink's new pitchwoman, she follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Britney Spears – although her ad reportedly won't air in the States.
BEAUTIFUL DAY
Bono gets the crowd moving during the final evening of U2's five-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday. The band, whose Vertigo world tour has been playing to sold-out arenas since March, will wrap things up in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 19.
WORKOUT GIRL
Eva Longoria looks ready to hit the gym after having lunch with pals in West Hollywood on Thursday. The Desperate Housewives actress and her current flame, NBA star Tony Parker, recently returned from a romantic vacation on St. Thomas.
SECRET AGENT MAN
Actor Daniel Craig, looking suave in a Brioni suit, appears neither shaken nor stirred at a London press conference Friday at which he was announced as the next James Bond. The British actor, who arrived via Royal Marine commando boat, admitted that when he got the news, "I needed a drink ... a couple of martinis." At least we know how he takes them.
FREE AGENT
Nicole Richie, whose reality show The Simple Life has been axed by FOX, grabs dinner at Mr. Chow with fiancé DJ AM (who, by the looks of his shirt, is a fan of another reality star – Hulk Hogan) Thursday in Los Angeles.
PIPING HOT
Bono shows what's under his hood as he accompanies Alicia Keys at Thursday's Lunchbox Auction in New York. On display at the event were carriers designed by Bono, Keys, Michael Stipe, David Bowie and Diddy, among others, to be auctioned off to benefit the Food Bank for NYC and the Lunchbox Fund.
BIKER BABE
Mischa Barton arrives at the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Thursday wearing a garment only she could make glamorous: a pair of stretchy biker shorts.