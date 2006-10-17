Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 17, 2006
PAIR BOND
Less than two weeks after giving birth to daughter Ramona, Maggie Gyllenhaal steps out with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard in their New York neighborhood on Monday.
'REEL' TALENT
Jennifer Aniston steps out Monday at the West Hollywood premiere of Room 10, a short film she co-directed as part of Glamour magazine's Reel Moments series. "What's so empowering and so exciting is the day-by-day creative process," she told Oprah about making the film.
A REAL TROOPER
Reese Witherspoon shows her support for husband Ryan Phillippe during a special New York screening of his film, the Clint Eastwood-directed Flags of Our Fathers, on Monday.
ART APPRECIATION
Meanwhile on the same day, Uncle Jake surrounds himself with BFF Lance Armstrong and new amigo Robert Downey Jr. at the Americans For The Arts' National Arts Awards, where Gyllenhaal was honored with the Young Artist Award for Artistic Excellence.
POWERED UP
Patrick Dempsey (aka Dr. McDreamy) emerges with a serious outlook as he leaves a meeting in Los Angeles on Monday. And lately it's been all business on the set of Grey's Anatomy as well, after Dempsey got into an altercation with costar Isaiah Washington last week.
SUPER-SIZE IT
Is Nicole Richie channeling Mary-Kate Olsen's boho style? Richie gets comfy in some roomy clothes during a shopping trip to West Hollywood's Lo-Fi on Monday.
MAD HATTERS
Fresh from a recent night out in Hollywood, Fergie crosses the Atlantic and hooks up with fellow pop star Ashlee Simpson for dinner Monday at Mr. Chow in London.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
With their divorce behind them, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards take the next step – spending a day together with their daughters Sam, 2, and Lola, 1, in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the actor's girlfriend Brooke Mueller joined in on the family outing.
A STAR IS BORN
Bruce Willis knows how to mug for the cameras during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Monday, as his support group (inset) ex-wife Demi Moore (who seemed to only have eyes for new husband Ashton Kutcher) and Don Johnson look on.
ISLAND WARES
Shortly after Sunday's major earthquake in Hawaii, Lost star Josh Holloway and wife Yessica stock up on some essentials near their home in Waikiki.
A SHORE THING
She's daddy's girl! Ben Affleck takes 10-month-old daughter Violet for a stroll along the Santa Barbara shore on Saturday. Of fatherhood, Affleck said recently, "It's wonderful. It's changed my life."
HOLDING COURT
Colin Farrell and Eva Mendes put on their game faces Saturday in Shanghai, where they greeted a contingent of athletes in their roles as celebrity spokespeople for next year's Special Olympics – which takes place in China in Oct. 2007.
MY LITTLE PONY
Seal chaperones – while pregnant wife Heidi Klum snaps one for the family album – as children Henry, 1, and Leni, 2, get saddled up at a West Hollywood pumpkin patch on Saturday.
RAISING THE ROOF
Avril Lavigne throws her hands in the air (and raising them like she just doesn't care?) as she arrives for the Movieline Hollywood Style Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION
Julia Roberts uses her energy for good, throwing her star support behind California's Yes to Prop 87 (a clean/alternative energy proposition back by former President Bill Clinton) during a press conference in Westwood on Monday.