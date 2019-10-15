Pregnant Jenna Dewan Steps Out in L.A., Plus Patrick Dempsey, Ben Affleck & More

Pregnant Pause
Second-time mom-to-be Jenna Dewan pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Monday.
Yes He Cannes
Patrick Dempsey receives the Canneseries 2019 excellence award on Monday, day one of the MIPCOM 2019 conference, in Cannes, France.
Going Green
Tracee Ellis Ross is all dressed up for a bike ride around New York City on Monday.
Triple Play
Ben Affleck joins the fun as pals Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have their Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood.
In the Dark
Diego Boneta, Natalia Reyes, Linda Hamilton, Tim Miller and Mackenzie Davis attend a press conference for their new film Terminator: Dark Fate at the Four Seasons Mexico City on Monday.
City Slicker
Katie Holmes makes her way through New York City on Monday.
Rob to the Rescue
Rob Lowe dons a firefighter uniform on the Los Angeles set of his new series 911: Lone Star on Sunday.
The Bomb
Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie suit up on Sunday for a special screening of their new film Bombshell at the Pacific Design Center in L.A.
Cast Catch-up
Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Jesse Eisenberg and Avan Jogia hit the black carpet for their Zombieland: Double Tap panel and surprise screening at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday in L.A.
Angelic Arrival
Rihanna stuns in head-to-toe white at the PlayStation Theater in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.
Strength in Numbers
Rosalía performs during week two of the ACL Music Festival on Sunday at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
Fab Four
Julianne Hough, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.
Rave Recognition
Honoree Jordan Peele gets support from wife Chelsea Peretti and pal J.J. Abrams at the Hammer Museum’s 17th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday in L.A.
Carry On
Katy Perry totes dog Nugget through Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
Panel Pals
Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch join forces during ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois.
Cuffing Season
Jeff Goldblum is all dressed up on Friday as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of its new Tiffany Men’s Collections at the Hollywood Athletic Club.
'Fore' Good
Jamie Foxx surprises the kids of The Irie Foundation during the Pepsi Zero Sugar 15th Annual Irie Weekend Brunch Fore the Kids presented by Topgolf on Sunday.
Carpet Couple
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are dressed to impress at the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.
Foodie Foursome
José Andrés, Jennifer Esposito, Jimmy Fallon and Jill Hennessy hang out at Dorado Beach for dinner during their Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Culinary Getaway in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Saturday.
Sunday Supper
Host Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter Jade are all smiles during Italian Sunday Supper Presented by Barilla, sponsored by Peroni, during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One on Sunday at Second in N.Y.C.
Back in Action
Linda Hamilton arrives at the Terminator: Dark Fate fan event at Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on Sunday.
More Than Friends
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus keep the ball rolling with a coffee run in Studio City, California, on Sunday.
Modern Man
Gary Carr attends Amazon Prime Video’s Museum of Modern Love with Entertainment Weekly in New York City on Sunday.
Premiere Partners
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming pose together at the Motherless Brooklyn screening during the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday in N.Y.C.
Milk Money
Tiffani Thiessen picks up some Maple Hill grass-fed whole milk during a shopping trip to Whole Foods in L.A.
Model 'Time'
Tyler Cameron celebrates the launch of Daniel Wellington’s new Iconic Link watch in Paris on Thursday.
Happy Anniversary!
Dolly Parton marks her 50th year as a Grand Ole Opry member in Nashville on Saturday.
Superwomen
Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson speak about their interests in an all-female Marvel movie at the ACE Comic Con Midwest in Chicago on Saturday.
Role Model
Paul Rudd speaks onstage during a talk with Michael Specter on Saturday at the 2019 New Yorker Festival in New York City.
Tastemakers
Margot Robbie and director Alma Har’el pose together at Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy Tastemaker event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Mother-Daughter Pair
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford coordinate in matching leather jackets during a Sunday stroll in New York City.
Book on the Brain
Rihanna celebrates the launch of her first visual autobiography, Rihanna, at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Friday.
Royal Cheers
Prince William joins football fans in support of mental health charities Mind and CALM to watch the England vs. Czech Republic match at the Prince Albert pub on Friday night.
Big Apple Errands
Hailey Baldwin steps out in New York City on Saturday dressed in a white crop top, denim and duster coat.
Hear Her Roar
Katy Perry performs at the David Lynch Foundation’s Silence the Violence benefit in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Puppy Love
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson — plus a four-legged costar — film scenes for their new movie Marry Me in New York City on Saturday.
Getting Animated
Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina bring the energy on Friday to Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
True Blues
Also at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Friday, besties Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres.
Living Legends
Meanwhile on the Power of Women red carpet, songstresses Mariah Carey and Diane Warren snap a selfie.
Brooklyn Babe
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends a press conference for Motherless Brooklyn during the 57th New York Film Festival at the Walter Reade Theater in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cherry on Top
Bella Hadid wears a sweet sweater while making her way through N.Y.C. on Friday.
You Glow, Girl
Pregnant Anne Hathaway is radiant on Thursday night at the premiere of Amazon’s Modern Love in N.Y.C.
Survival of the Fittest
Costars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg pose together at the premiere of their film Zombieland: Double Tap on Thursday in Westwood, California.
Hope Floats
Sara Bareilles and Alicia Keys share a moment onstage during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2019 in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night.
Clap Along
Also at the City of Hope gala on Thursday, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara.
Sibling Revelry
Rihanna and brother Rorrey Fenty attend the Legado x Faberge x Rome de Bellegarde VIP party at The Vinyl Factory Gallery in London on Thursday night.