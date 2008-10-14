Star Tracks -- Tuesday, October 14, 2008
LIVE IN TECHNICOLOR
Christina Aguilera looks like she stepped out of the 1960s in her fluorescent Pucci dress at the Africa Rising concert in London on Tuesday. The singer told PEOPLE at the event that she's already thinking of a sibling for 9-month-old son Max. "Absolutely, we'll definitely have more kids," she said.
GREEN SCENE
Justin Timberlake checks out his fore score at a charity golf event he hosted on Monday to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Las Vegas. The singer will also lead a star-studded concert in Vegas for the same cause on Oct. 17.
HEEL SLINGER
Madonna (in Dolce amp Gabbana) shoots to thrill with her pistol-heeled Chanel stilettos Monday at the New York City premiere of her movie Filth and Wisdom. The Material Mom makes her directorial debut with the dramedy about three flatmates living in London.
FILM FORUM
Also making the scene at the Filth and Wisdom premiere: New parents Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, who stepped out without 4-month-old daughter Honor Marie.
BAGGAGE CARRIER
Shia LaBeouf – who recently got injured on the set of the Transformers sequel – travels light as he departs for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
'MAX' FACTOR
Almost a month after the birth of son Brendan Joseph, Mark Wahlberg hits the red carpet on Monday with fiancée Rhea Durham at the L.A. premiere of his action flick Max Payne.
TONGUE-WAGGING
LeAnn Rimes and husband Dean Sheremet clown around at the ASCAP Country Music Awards at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Monday. The singer, who told PEOPLE she recently moved to a new house, paid musical tribute to Reba McEntire at the event.
WAVE RIDERS
And she surfs, too! Serena Williams puts down the racket and stands up to the waves while hanging ten Monday with rapper beau Common in Hawaii.
A LEGGING UP
Lindsay Lohan makes a fashion statement in a lively pair of her leggings while en route to a launch event for her new 6126 line at the Henri Bendel store in New York City on Monday. The actress recently blogged on her MySpace page that she named her collection after Marilyn Monroe's birthdate "because to me she represents timeless, confident glam."
CHAUFFEUR SERVICE
No longer long and shaggy for his role in the upcoming comedy Extract, Ben Affleck plays good ol' dad Monday, giving 2-year-old daughter Violet curbside service while out in Los Angeles.
YOGA BEARING
Halle Berry – toting her eco-friendly yoga mat – is in a Zen state of mind after a class Monday at the Dance Arts Academy in Los Angeles.
FEELING A BUZZ
Hair today, gone tomorrow! John Mayer – who celebrates his 31st birthday on Oct. 16 – shows off a closely cropped 'do Monday while leaving his New York City apartment.
DOG CARRIER
Charlize Theron does some heavy lifting Monday, picking up her pet pooch from a vet's office in Los Angeles.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Jude Law – who is playing Dr. Watson opposite Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes adaptation – arrives Monday in Nice, France, where he'll appear at the MIPCOM global media content tradeshow to promote issue-driven documentaries.
BLOW OUT
Not letting the windy weather weigh her down, Renée Zellweger stays connected and charged up while running errands Monday in New Orleans.