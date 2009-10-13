Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 13, 2009
FIELD TRIP!
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony bring daughter Emme, 19 months, along to the White House, where the talented parents will participate in a Latin music concert – the latest in Michelle Obama's music series – to air on PBS and Telemundo this month.
PREMIERE PENN
Penn Badgley and girlfriend Blake Lively attend the afterparty for the premiere of his new flick, The Stepfather, in New York on Monday. In the thriller, which opens this Friday, the Gossip guy goes head-to-head with his suspicious stepdad, played by Nip/Tuck's Dylan Walsh.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Happy Birthday, Hugh! PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive makes it another hunky year as he celebrates his 41st birthday on Monday at a New York City park with his family.
SHE'S GOT SEOUL
Mariah Carey poses with Yang Bum Jun, president of Universal Music, while promoting her new album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.
BRONX CHEER
Jennifer Lopez just can't contain her excitement as she cheers the Miami Dolphins to victory over the New York Jets on Monday at Land Shark Stadium! And the actress had another reason to be excited: Her husband, Marc Anthony (not pictured), who also owns a partial share of the football franchise, sang the national anthem before the game.
LUNCH DATE
GIFT OF GAB
What a glam bunch! Days before their ABC show returns for its fourth season, the cast of Ugly Betty – Vanessa Williams, America Ferrera, Michael Urie and Becki Newton – band together for a chatty evening at the New York Times TimesTalks series Monday in New York. Ugly Betty returns Oct. 16.
FLOW WITH IT
Mary Kate Olsen goes with the flow in her Boho chic best while strolling with artist boyfriend Nate Lowman – coffee in hand – Monday in downtown New York.
HOLDING COURT
They may not have time for a honeymoon – but newlyweds Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom still have time for a glam dinner date, celebrating the grand opening of Philippe in West Hollywood on Monday.
DRESSED TO FRILL
After recent stops in Uganda, Morocco and London, Jessica Simpson steps out stateside on Monday, donning a fringed leather jacket for a stroll through New York City.
ON THE UPSWING
Fore! Justin Timberlake hits the links in Las Vegas on Sunday, during day one of his namesake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The event runs all week, and features a professional golf tournament, celebrity appearances and a concert by Timberlake and friends to benefit the pediatric care centers.
SOUTHERN COMFORT
Howdy, y'all! Daytime diva Oprah Winfrey channels her inner cowgirl during a taping of her talk show at the State Fair of Texas on Monday. The episode is slated to air sometime this fall.
BORN TO RUN
Catch me if you can! Katie Holmes keeps daughter Suri Cruise, 3, on the chase as the two run around a track in Boston, Mass., on Monday. Over the weekend, the family enjoyed some quieter moments, hanging out near the Charles River together on Saturday.
THAT SWING YOU DO
Say cheese! Tyra Banks works her magic in front of the camera Monday while on location in New York City for a photo shoot.
GET KICKIN'
Jonas Brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick share some high-fives on Sunday during a charity kickball game in Norwich, Conn. The trio – joined by children involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Special Olympics and United Way – played against a team comprised of super-fans to raise money for the brothers' Change for Children Foundation and Verizon Wireless’ HopeLine program.
GOOD TASTE
Oh, the sweet life! Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford indulges in a decadent treat during the Godiva Chocolatier-hosted SWEET event, which was part of the New York City Wine amp Food Festival, at la.venue in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday.