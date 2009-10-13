Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 13, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 16

FIELD TRIP!

Credit: Mark Wilkins/MeetTheFamous

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony bring daughter Emme, 19 months, along to the White House, where the talented parents will participate in a Latin music concert – the latest in Michelle Obama's music series – to air on PBS and Telemundo this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

PREMIERE PENN

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Penn Badgley and girlfriend Blake Lively attend the afterparty for the premiere of his new flick, The Stepfather, in New York on Monday. In the thriller, which opens this Friday, the Gossip guy goes head-to-head with his suspicious stepdad, played by Nip/Tuck's Dylan Walsh.

3 of 16

BIRTHDAY BOY

Credit: Ramey

Happy Birthday, Hugh! PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive makes it another hunky year as he celebrates his 41st birthday on Monday at a New York City park with his family.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SHE'S GOT SEOUL

Credit: Kim Hee-Chul/EPA

Mariah Carey poses with Yang Bum Jun, president of Universal Music, while promoting her new album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

BRONX CHEER

Credit: Central Image Agency

Jennifer Lopez just can't contain her excitement as she cheers the Miami Dolphins to victory over the New York Jets on Monday at Land Shark Stadium! And the actress had another reason to be excited: Her husband, Marc Anthony (not pictured), who also owns a partial share of the football franchise, sang the national anthem before the game.

6 of 16

LUNCH DATE

Credit: Flynet

Although she admitted to wanting to "stab" him, Megan Fox looks perfectly content with Brian Austin Green while leaving Zach's Cafe on Monday in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

GIFT OF GAB

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

What a glam bunch! Days before their ABC show returns for its fourth season, the cast of Ugly Betty – Vanessa Williams, America Ferrera, Michael Urie and Becki Newton – band together for a chatty evening at the New York Times TimesTalks series Monday in New York. Ugly Betty returns Oct. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FLOW WITH IT

Credit: Ramey

Mary Kate Olsen goes with the flow in her Boho chic best while strolling with artist boyfriend Nate Lowman – coffee in hand – Monday in downtown New York.

Advertisement

9 of 16

HOLDING COURT

Credit: RD/Kirkland/Retna

They may not have time for a honeymoon – but newlyweds Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom still have time for a glam dinner date, celebrating the grand opening of Philippe in West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

DRESSED TO FRILL

Credit: Macpherson/Splash News Online

After recent stops in Uganda, Morocco and London, Jessica Simpson steps out stateside on Monday, donning a fringed leather jacket for a stroll through New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

ON THE UPSWING

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fore! Justin Timberlake hits the links in Las Vegas on Sunday, during day one of his namesake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The event runs all week, and features a professional golf tournament, celebrity appearances and a concert by Timberlake and friends to benefit the pediatric care centers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

SOUTHERN COMFORT

Credit: George Burns/Harpo/AP

Howdy, y'all! Daytime diva Oprah Winfrey channels her inner cowgirl during a taping of her talk show at the State Fair of Texas on Monday. The episode is slated to air sometime this fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BORN TO RUN

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Catch me if you can! Katie Holmes keeps daughter Suri Cruise, 3, on the chase as the two run around a track in Boston, Mass., on Monday. Over the weekend, the family enjoyed some quieter moments, hanging out near the Charles River together on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

THAT SWING YOU DO

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Say cheese! Tyra Banks works her magic in front of the camera Monday while on location in New York City for a photo shoot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

GET KICKIN'

Credit: Jessica Hill/AP

Jonas Brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick share some high-fives on Sunday during a charity kickball game in Norwich, Conn. The trio – joined by children involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Special Olympics and United Way – played against a team comprised of super-fans to raise money for the brothers' Change for Children Foundation and Verizon Wireless’ HopeLine program.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

GOOD TASTE

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Oh, the sweet life! Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford indulges in a decadent treat during the Godiva Chocolatier-hosted SWEET event, which was part of the New York City Wine amp Food Festival, at la.venue in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff