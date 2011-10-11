Star Tracks: Tuesday, October 11, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HI LIFE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A sparkly Selena Gomez flashes a smile to her fans Monday at the Hollywood premiere of The Thing.

FLOWER POWER

Credit: INF

Just four weeks after welcoming son Xander Dane, January Jones sports her signature Betty Draper style on the L.A. set of Mad Men on Monday.

KID SPACE

Credit: David Smoler

Eva Mendes brings her celebrity star power to Sierra Leone on Friday while working on the PBS documentary Half the Sky with the International Rescue Committee (www.rescue.org/donate/sierra-leone). The 2012 series, based on the best-selling book by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, focuses on human rights for women and girls.

Hat Stuff!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Jennifer Aniston, who recently shrugged off rumors that she's desperate to have a baby, shows off her style savvy Sunday, sporting a matching fedora alongside beau Justin Theroux while out and about in New York City.

ROAMING CALL

Credit: Denis Castro/Beverly News

Can you hear me now? Breaking Dawn beauty Ashley Greene stays glued to her phone while running errands Monday in Hollywood.

TWO-STEP

Credit: Flynet

Kendra Wilkinson keeps close to hubby Hank Baskett after visiting the Chelsea Lately studios in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. a

IN SHAPE

Credit: Norman Scott/StarTraks

Curves ahead! Sofia Vergara shows off her sexy silhouette with a body-hugging black dress for the grand opening of the Monika Chiang store in L.A. on Monday. a

FUN FACTOR

Credit: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic

30 Rock star Tracy Morgan makes an upbeat exit following a Monday appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.

MARCH FORTH

Credit: INF

Budding fashion designer Kanye West steps out in support of Occupy Wall St. with fellow mogul and activist Russell Simmons on Monday in N.Y.C.

SUCH A PIPSTER!

Credit: Landov

Pippa Middleton adds hipster plaid to her awesome autumn looks while out in London on Tuesday.

WORN TO SPEC

Credit: FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani continues her London adventures with eldest son Kingston – sporting some serious-looking glasses! – while stepping out on Monday.

HAUTE WORK

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Fashionable fitness buff Nicole Richie wears her signature studded jacket over her workout gear on her way to an L.A. gym on Monday.

TWO 'FUR' THE ROAD

Credit: Flynet

New mom Kristin Davis leaves baby girl Gemma Rose home to walk her dogs Momma and Sam in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

TIME WARP

Credit: National Photo Group

Ben Affleck stays in the '70s on the L.A. set of his next directorial project, Argo, on Monday.

TRAFFIC DIVIDER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Penélope Cruz gets fueled up on the Rome set of her new movie, Venuto al mondo, in Italy on Monday.

ORANGE YOU CHIC?

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff makes a stylish visit to Good Morning America Monday in New York's Times Square.

SWEAT IT OUT

Credit: Splash News Online

Budding actress Pink takes time away from her busy shooting schedule to hit the gym Monday in New York City.

