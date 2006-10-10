Star Tracks - Tuesday, October 10, 2006
SHINING THROUGH
Despite the fedora and oversized shades, Kate Hudson still makes a ringing impression during a Los Angeles jaunt on Monday. The actress, who wasn't wearing her wedding band, switched it up with a right-handed bling.
DARK LADY
Sandra Bullock goes glam Monday for the New York City premiere of her film Infamous, in which she plays To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee to Toby Jones's Truman Capote.
BACK IN ACTION
Angelina Jolie gets in character as Mariane Pearl on the Indian set of her film, A Mighty Heart, on Tuesday. Jolie and Brad Pitt, who's producing the biopic about the slain American journalist Daniel Pearl, arrived with their family in Pune, India, last week.
GETTING SOME HEIR
Melania Knauss (a.k.a. Mrs. Donald Trump) gets a handle on her little bundle of joy, 6-month-old son Barron, during a stroll in Central Park on a balmy Monday.
ALL FORGIVEN?
After reconnecting over dinner Sunday night, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie continue their peace pact, spending more time together at Richie's Los Angeles home on Monday. The former BFFs, who had a falling out in early 2005, are set to film the fifth season of A Simple Life this fall.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
Jessica Simpson gets comfy in plaid – a change up from her recent head-to-toe black ensembles – during a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Monday.
SCARLET FEVER
Oprah Winfrey is red-hot (and it shows!) as she leaves her New York hotel on Monday. The talk-show host is in the Big Apple to help open new office space for her magazine, O.
THE MYTH OF FINGERPRINTS
Sir Elton John makes his mark at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Monday, where the singer was honored as a "Disney Legend." The singer has a long history with the Mouse's house, writing music for The Lion King and Aida.
KEEPING IT LIGHT
Heidi Klum gives a lift to 2-year-old daughter Leni on a family outing in Los Angeles on Sunday. The supermodel host, who also has a 13-month-old son, Henry, with husband Seal, is expecting her third child next month.
IN HER SHOES
Eva Mendes makes an electrifying fashion choice to honor designer Salvatore Ferragamo (dubbed "the shoemaker to the stars") with the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
GOOD CAUSE
Courteney Cox and David Arquette get cozy with U.N. adviser Dr. Jeffrey Sachs at his Millennium Promise bash in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The nonprofit, which is also supported by such activist-luminaries as Angelina Jolie and Bono, has a mission to end world poverty by 2025.
THE HAIR UP THERE
John Cusack hugs it out with a hair-raising Al Pacino at the Millennium Promise fundraiser. It was a grand reunion for the actors, who costarred 10 years ago in the drama, City Hall.
TOUR OF DUTY?
Sienna Miller gets a hand from dad Edward during a goodwill tour of his hometown of Meadville, Penn., on Sunday. Miller, who is shooting her new film The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, recently dissed the Pennsylvania town in a Rolling Stone interview, but has since apologized.
HOT WHEELS
Jackie Chan fulfills his need for speed with a two-wheeler at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Monday. The action star was on set shooting Rush Hour 3 with Chris Tucker (not pictured).
DANCING QUEEN
The club scene is still coming up roses for Lindsay Lohan, who hits Los Angeles hot spot Area on Saturday.
THE DRIVER'S SEAT
Jennifer Lopez steers production on the video for the first single off her Spanish language album, Como Ama Una Mujer ("How a Woman Loves"), in the Las Vegas desert on Friday.