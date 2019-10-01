Renée Zellweger Gets Colorful at the Judy Premiere in London, Plus Jessica Alba, Ruby Rose & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 01, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 91

Color Rush

Tristan Fewings/Getty

The rain doesn’t stop Renée Zellweger as she premieres her new film, Judy, in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 91

Up to Bat

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Ruby Rose attends the Build Series to discuss her new series Batwoman at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 91

Run Ryan, Run!

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest greets fans outside the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 91

Munich Moment

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty

Jessica Alba hits the stage on Monday during the Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival at ICM Munich in Germany.

Advertisement

5 of 91

Miami Nice

Splash News Online

Tyler, the Creator goes for a jet ski ride with friends on Monday in Miami Beach. 

6 of 91

Let's Talk

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Billie Eilish makes radio waves on Monday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 91

So Fire

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

AnnaLynne McCord is at the ready on Sunday at the Exitus Wine benefit for the California Fire Foundation at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 91

Swim Fans

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Hillary and Bill Clinton greet Diana Nyad backstage at The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story, hosted by Audible, at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 91

Spooky Season

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Lea Michelle celebrates Halloween Time with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 91

Baby’s First Catwalk

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Eva Longoria and her baby boy Santiago walk the runway during Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Monnaie de Paris on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 91

Party for a Cause

Ed Rode/Getty

Sheryl Crow performs during Nashville’s ’80s dance party to end ALZ, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, on Sunday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 91

Dressed to Impress

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Cardi B dons a showstopping gray ensemble outside of the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 91

Mix and Match

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Lee Pace opts for a trench coat and shorts at the Thom Browne women’s spring/summer 2020 runway show at Les Beaux Arts in Paris on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 91

Dynamic Duo

The Holy Mountain

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line receive the first-ever ACM breakout artist of the decade award, alongside their wives Brittney and Hayley and Hubbard’s daughter Olivia, on Sunday in Irvine, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 91

Tenacious D Returns

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty

Jack Black performs at the Rock in Rio festival on Saturday at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 91

Kings of Comedy 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name on Saturday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 91

Red Carpet Ready

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at the premiere on Saturday: Samuel L. Jackson and Bobby Rush.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 91

Hay Girl

Michael Kovac/Getty

Whitney Cummings cozies up to Zeus the pig at The Gentle Barn’s 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday in Santa Clarita, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 91

Urban Jungle

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Sisters and HAIM singers Alana, Este and Danielle Haim coordinate in black and white giraffe-print dresses at the Valentino womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 91

Joker Face

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lakeith Stanfield puts his best face forward in full Joker makeup at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 91

Shutterbug Stance

The Image Direct

Jason Momoa playfully turns the camera back on photographers near his hotel as he heads out in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 91

‘Magic’ Moment

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billie Eilish waves a wand backstage alongside lead actor James Snyder at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2 on Broadway at The Lyric Theatre on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 91

Camera Ready

SplashNews.com

Gemma Chan snaps photos on her phone while filming Marvel’s The Eternals in London on Monday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 91

Travel Style

The Image Direct

Lucy Boynton looks chic and comfortable as she’s spotted at LAX Airport in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 91

Blue Crew

Marc J. Franklin

Hillary Clinton joins Broadway’s Frozen stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy backstage on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 91

Olá!

DROI / BACKGRID

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are all smiles as they arrive at Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 91

For Good

Noam Galai/Getty

Natalie Portman attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 91

Here to Help

Erik Pendzich

Laverne Cox teams up with Johnson & Johnson at the Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C. on Saturday to announce a 2020 preventative HIV vaccine trial in the U.S.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 91

Sister Struts

New Media Images / Splash

Gigi and Bella Hadid enjoy each other’s company during a Paris Fashion Week event on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 91

Famous Fans

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Pregnant Christina Milian joins Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross — and Elmo! — at the H&M x Sesame Street event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 91

Bonjour!

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Chloë Grace Moretz arrives at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 91

Gala Gal

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Nikki Reed is among the star-studded crowd at the Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 91

All Ears

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Heidi Klum poses with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday to celebrate the launch of her personally designed luxurious Minnie Mouse headband studded with 150 Swarovski crystals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 91

Hart of Dixie Reunion

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jaime King, Rachel Bilson, Kelsey Mayfield and Scott Porter are together again at the 5th annual Freeze HD Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 91

Office Trio

David Livingston/Getty

Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer take a selfie at the Thirst Project’s 10th Annual Thirst Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 91

Mrs. Bieber

Broadimage/Shutterstock

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin steps out in Los Angeles, just days before her second wedding ceremony with Justin Bieber in South Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 91

Date Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

On Friday night, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the afterparty for the premiere of The Irishman at the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 91

Nothing Strange Here

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Beach House Group

Millie Bobby Brown meets with fans to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand Florence by Mills on Saturday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 91

No Introductions Needed

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim

Macaulay Culkin speaks at the Robot Chicken season 10 premiere event in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 91

Broadway Babe

SLAVE PLAY on Broadway

Janelle Monáe meets the cast of Broadway’s Slave Play at the Golden Theatre after a show in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 91

Family Fun

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Launch Party with their daughter, Jagger Snow, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 91

Cheers!

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Campari

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends an event hosted by Campari during the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 91

Fringe Festival

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Penélope Cruz dazzles at the Donostia Award Ceremony during the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 91

Meet Cute

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Also at the event on Friday, Andrea de la Torre Suárez and Gael García Bernal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 91

Luck of the Irish

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones dish on their film The Irishman during the 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 91

Tell Me a Story

Ben Gabbe/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg visits STORY at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Friday to sign copies of her new book, The Unqualified Hostess. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 91

For the Glory