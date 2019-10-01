Renée Zellweger Gets Colorful at the Judy Premiere in London, Plus Jessica Alba, Ruby Rose & More

Color Rush
The rain doesn’t stop Renée Zellweger as she premieres her new film, Judy, in London on Monday.
Up to Bat
Ruby Rose attends the Build Series to discuss her new series Batwoman at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Run Ryan, Run!
Ryan Seacrest greets fans outside the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Monday.
Munich Moment
Jessica Alba hits the stage on Monday during the Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival at ICM Munich in Germany.
Miami Nice
Tyler, the Creator goes for a jet ski ride with friends on Monday in Miami Beach.
Let's Talk
Billie Eilish makes radio waves on Monday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
So Fire
AnnaLynne McCord is at the ready on Sunday at the Exitus Wine benefit for the California Fire Foundation at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.
Swim Fans
Hillary and Bill Clinton greet Diana Nyad backstage at The Swimmer: The Diana Nyad Story, hosted by Audible, at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Spooky Season
Lea Michelle celebrates Halloween Time with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sunday.
Baby’s First Catwalk
Eva Longoria and her baby boy Santiago walk the runway during Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Monnaie de Paris on Saturday.
Party for a Cause
Sheryl Crow performs during Nashville’s ’80s dance party to end ALZ, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, on Sunday in Nashville.
Dressed to Impress
Cardi B dons a showstopping gray ensemble outside of the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Mix and Match
Lee Pace opts for a trench coat and shorts at the Thom Browne women’s spring/summer 2020 runway show at Les Beaux Arts in Paris on Sunday.
Dynamic Duo
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line receive the first-ever ACM breakout artist of the decade award, alongside their wives Brittney and Hayley and Hubbard’s daughter Olivia, on Sunday in Irvine, California.
Tenacious D Returns
Jack Black performs at the Rock in Rio festival on Saturday at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Kings of Comedy
Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name on Saturday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
Red Carpet Ready
Also at the premiere on Saturday: Samuel L. Jackson and Bobby Rush.
Hay Girl
Whitney Cummings cozies up to Zeus the pig at The Gentle Barn’s 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday in Santa Clarita, California.
Urban Jungle
Sisters and HAIM singers Alana, Este and Danielle Haim coordinate in black and white giraffe-print dresses at the Valentino womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Joker Face
Lakeith Stanfield puts his best face forward in full Joker makeup at the film’s L.A. premiere on Saturday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Shutterbug Stance
Jason Momoa playfully turns the camera back on photographers near his hotel as he heads out in New York City on Friday.
‘Magic’ Moment
Billie Eilish waves a wand backstage alongside lead actor James Snyder at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2 on Broadway at The Lyric Theatre on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Camera Ready
Gemma Chan snaps photos on her phone while filming Marvel’s The Eternals in London on Monday morning.
Travel Style
Lucy Boynton looks chic and comfortable as she’s spotted at LAX Airport in L.A. on Sunday.
Blue Crew
Hillary Clinton joins Broadway’s Frozen stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy backstage on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Olá!
Jessie J and Channing Tatum are all smiles as they arrive at Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.
For Good
Natalie Portman attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in New York City on Saturday.
Here to Help
Laverne Cox teams up with Johnson & Johnson at the Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C. on Saturday to announce a 2020 preventative HIV vaccine trial in the U.S.
Sister Struts
Gigi and Bella Hadid enjoy each other’s company during a Paris Fashion Week event on Saturday.
Famous Fans
Pregnant Christina Milian joins Selma Blair and Ashlee Simpson Ross — and Elmo! — at the H&M x Sesame Street event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Bonjour!
Chloë Grace Moretz arrives at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday.
Gala Gal
Nikki Reed is among the star-studded crowd at the Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.
All Ears
Heidi Klum poses with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday to celebrate the launch of her personally designed luxurious Minnie Mouse headband studded with 150 Swarovski crystals.
Hart of Dixie Reunion
Jaime King, Rachel Bilson, Kelsey Mayfield and Scott Porter are together again at the 5th annual Freeze HD Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Office Trio
Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer take a selfie at the Thirst Project’s 10th Annual Thirst Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Mrs. Bieber
On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin steps out in Los Angeles, just days before her second wedding ceremony with Justin Bieber in South Carolina.
Date Night
On Friday night, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the afterparty for the premiere of The Irishman at the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City.
Nothing Strange Here
Millie Bobby Brown meets with fans to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand Florence by Mills on Saturday in London.
No Introductions Needed
Macaulay Culkin speaks at the Robot Chicken season 10 premiere event in Los Angeles on Friday.
Broadway Babe
Janelle Monáe meets the cast of Broadway’s Slave Play at the Golden Theatre after a show in New York City on Saturday.
Family Fun
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Launch Party with their daughter, Jagger Snow, in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Cheers!
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends an event hosted by Campari during the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday in N.Y.C.
Fringe Festival
Penélope Cruz dazzles at the Donostia Award Ceremony during the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday.
Meet Cute
Also at the event on Friday, Andrea de la Torre Suárez and Gael García Bernal.
Luck of the Irish
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones dish on their film The Irishman during the 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Friday.
Tell Me a Story
Whoopi Goldberg visits STORY at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Friday to sign copies of her new book, The Unqualified Hostess.