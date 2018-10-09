John & Emily Have a Date Night in London, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Shawn Mendes & More

A QUIET NIGHT OUT
Dave Benett/Getty
GOOP FRIENDS
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
SCREAM SEASON
Dominik Bindl/Getty
A MUSICAL 'TREAT'
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
TOASTING THE TROOPS
John Sciulli
CHARMED LIFE
Dominik Bindl/Getty
ORANGE YOU GLAD IT'S FALL?
Splash News Online
SPEAKING OUT
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
SEEING DOUBLE
Jenny Anderson/Getty
MUSICAL MAMA
Kevin Winter/AMA2018/Getty
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS
Elaine Villaflores/Bank of America Chicago Marathon
FOR THE 'GIRLS'
Emma McIntyre/Getty
SOUTH BEACH HOSPITALITY
Ryan Troy at World Red Eye
LOVERS & FIGHTERS
Splash News
SUCH A BETTY
Andrew Toth/Getty
MOMMY & ME
Sarah Morris/Getty
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Presley Ann/Getty
I'VE GOT CHILLS
Samuel de Roman/Getty
EDGY ERRAND ENSEMBLE
Splash News
SUGAR RUSH
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
HOLLYWOOD MAGIC
The Image Direct
DIVA DOWN UNDER
Splash News
PEAS IN A POD
X17online
IN ON THE JOKE
Bauer-Griffin
STILL HANGIN' AROUND
Noam Galai/Getty
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
David Livingston/Getty
THE WAIT IS OVER
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
THE SWEET LIFE
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
THE MUSIC MAN
Christopher Polk for Mastercard
READ ALL ABOUT IT
Marion Curtis/StarPix
BUBBLY TIME
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
BRING ON THE CHAMPS
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
SPIN CYCLE
SplashNews.com
WORK IT!
Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com
FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
SPOOKY SEASON!
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
MAN ON THE MOVE
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
CITY STROLL
Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com
CENTER STAGE
Gladys Vega/Getty Images
LOVELY COSTARS
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
PHOENIX RISING
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock
SUPER STARS
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
GO BIG
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
ON THE FLY
The Image Direct
ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES
Richard Young/Shutterstock
REFUELING
The Image Direct
LOOKIN' FINE
The Image Direct
EARLY RISER
Steven Ferdman/Getty
WELL SUITED
Raymond Hall/GC Images
MODEL BEHAVIOR
COORDINATED COSTARS
Shannon Finney/Getty
SUPER SELFIE
Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
PARTY PLANNER
Vanessa Preziose Photography
SO TO SPEAK
Araya Diaz/Getty
OH BOY
Amanda Edwards/Getty
BABY ON BOARD
Eugene Gologursky/Getty
SMOKE SHOW
Dave Kotinsky/Getty
WHY SO SERIOUS?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
DINNER DATES
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
BROTHERLY LOVE
John Lamparski/Getty
'STAR' POWER
Roy Rochlin/Getty
WINNING SMILES
Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
ALL TIED UP
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
HOLDING COURT
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
STEALING THE SHOW
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
'POWER' POSE
Paras Griffin/WireImage
'GOOD' SET
Kevin Mazur/Getty
BACK TO BLACK
Pacific Coast News
IN HIGH SPIRITS
Neil Mockford/GC Images
LASTING LOVE
Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
HOLIDAY SPIRIT
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty
RADIO WAVES
Jason Kempin/Getty
AIRPORT EXPRESS
Splash News Online
BOOK IT
Monica Schipper/Getty
LAUGHING OUT LOUD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
MAN THE MIC
Roy Rochlin/Getty
SWING THING
David Cannon/Getty
TALK THAT TALK
BACKGRID
WELL SUITED
Stephen Smith/Guest of a Guest
THAT'S SO FETCH
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
CATCH YOU LATER
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
USE YOUR VOICE
Gerardo Mora/Getty
GET YOUR GLOW ON
Dominik Bindl/Getty
SO IN LOVE
David Livingston/Getty
BACK TO THE HILLS
Michael Kovac/Getty
GET LOW
Kevin Mazur/Getty
GLOBAL STARS
Carlos Tischler/Getty
BE YOUR OWN RED CARPET
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
'HOT' DATE
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
SHOE SHOWOFF
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
FRESH FACED
RW/MediaPunch
GIVE IT UP
Paras Griffin/Getty
WORK OF ART
David M. Benett/Getty
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF
Splash News
AFTERPARTY ATTIRE
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
EXTRA COMFORT
Noel Vasquez/Getty
NO NEED FOR AN UMBRELLA
Caroline McCredie/Getty
1 of 98
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement