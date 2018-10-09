John & Emily Have a Date Night in London, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Shawn Mendes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Lydia Price
and Sophie Dodd
October 09, 2018 06:00 AM
<p><em>A Quiet Place</em>&nbsp;stars&nbsp;and real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt pose together at a special BAFTA screening of the film at The Mayfair Hotel in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
QUIET NIGHT OUT

A Quiet Place stars and real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt pose together at a special BAFTA screening of the film at The Mayfair Hotel in London on Monday. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>On Monday, Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate the 10th anniversary of Paltrow&#8217;s Goop in London.</p>
GOOP FRIENDS

On Monday, Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate the 10th anniversary of Paltrow’s Goop in London.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
<p>Jamie Lee Curtis dishes on the new <em>Halloween</em> movie at the Build studio in New York City on Monday.</p>
SCREAM SEASON

Jamie Lee Curtis dishes on the new Halloween movie at the Build studio in New York City on Monday.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>On Monday,&nbsp;Shawn Mendes&nbsp;performs his song &#8220;Treat You Better&#8221; using classroom instruments with some help from The Roots and host Jimmy Fallon on&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
A MUSICAL 'TREAT'

On Monday, Shawn Mendes performs his song “Treat You Better” using classroom instruments with some help from The Roots and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Glen Powell honors troops with a toast during Fleet Week in San Francisco on Monday.</p>
TOASTING THE TROOPS

Glen Powell honors troops with a toast during Fleet Week in San Francisco on Monday.

John Sciulli
<p>Stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock attend a Build event to talk about their new show, <em>Charmed</em>, on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
CHARMED LIFE

Stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock attend a Build event to talk about their new show, Charmed, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid certainly is! The model steps out in a slouchy orange sweater dress and hoop earrings for a cool day in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
ORANGE YOU GLAD IT'S FALL?

Bella Hadid certainly is! The model steps out in a slouchy orange sweater dress and hoop earrings for a cool day in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online
<p>Jennifer Garner speaks at the 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on&nbsp;Sunday in Beverly Hills.</p>
SPEAKING OUT

Jennifer Garner speaks at the 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>Curly-haired crooners Darren Criss and Nick Jonas pose together at the 4th Annual Elsie Fest, Broadway&#8217;s Outdoor Music Festival at Central Park SummerStage, on Sunday in New York City.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

Curly-haired crooners Darren Criss and Nick Jonas pose together at the 4th Annual Elsie Fest, Broadway’s Outdoor Music Festival at Central Park SummerStage, on Sunday in New York City.

Jenny Anderson/Getty
<p>An expectant Carrie Underwood performs during the 2018 American Music Awards rehearsals at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, ahead of the Tuesday show.</p>
MUSICAL MAMA

An expectant Carrie Underwood performs during the 2018 American Music Awards rehearsals at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, ahead of the Tuesday show.

Kevin Winter/AMA2018/Getty
<p>Before running 26.2 miles, Kevin Hart is all smiles at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon alongside Mo Farah (left), the eventual 2018 champion, on Sunday.</p>
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

Before running 26.2 miles, Kevin Hart is all smiles at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon alongside Mo Farah (left), the eventual 2018 champion, on Sunday.

Elaine Villaflores/Bank of America Chicago Marathon
<p>On Sunday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the National Breast Cancer Coalition&#8217;s 18th Annual Les Girls Cabaret in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FOR THE 'GIRLS'

On Sunday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s 18th Annual Les Girls Cabaret in Los Angeles. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>DJ Khaled takes the stage in South Beach as hospitality group Generator opens a Miami property on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SOUTH BEACH HOSPITALITY 

DJ Khaled takes the stage in South Beach as hospitality group Generator opens a Miami property on Thursday. 

Ryan Troy at World Red Eye
<p>Matt Damon&nbsp;and wife Luciana cuddle up at the UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in&nbsp;Las Vegas on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LOVERS & FIGHTERS

Matt Damon and wife Luciana cuddle up at the UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

Splash News
<p>Lili Reinhart takes the stage at a New York Comic-Con event for<em> Riverdale</em> on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
SUCH A BETTY

Lili Reinhart takes the stage at a New York Comic-Con event for Riverdale on Sunday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Lake Bell brings son Ozgood to the P.S. Arts Express Yourself event in Santa Monica, California, on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
MOMMY & ME

Lake Bell brings son Ozgood to the P.S. Arts Express Yourself event in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. 

Sarah Morris/Getty
<p>Stars Madison Iseman and Ken Jeong arrive at the L.A. premiere of <em>Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween</em> over the weekend.</p>
DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Stars Madison Iseman and Ken Jeong arrive at the L.A. premiere of Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween over the weekend.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>On Sunday, Ross Lynch shares a secret with costar Kiernan Shipka at the red carpet photo call of Netflix&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em>&nbsp;in Sitges, Spain.&nbsp;</p>
I'VE GOT CHILLS

On Sunday, Ross Lynch shares a secret with costar Kiernan Shipka at the red carpet photo call of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Sitges, Spain. 

Samuel de Roman/Getty
<p>Kaia Gerber keeps warm in a chic leather jacket during a pit stop at CVS while running errands on Sunday in Malibu.</p>
EDGY ERRAND ENSEMBLE

Kaia Gerber keeps warm in a chic leather jacket during a pit stop at CVS while running errands on Sunday in Malibu.

Splash News
<p>Jonathan Bennett skips the bag and opts to get his candy straight from the source during&nbsp;<em>The Burn Cookbook</em>&nbsp;signing event at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Las Vegas&#8217; Fashion Show Mall on Sunday.</p>
SUGAR RUSH

Jonathan Bennett skips the bag and opts to get his candy straight from the source during The Burn Cookbook signing event at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Las Vegas’ Fashion Show Mall on Sunday.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, <em>Doctor Who</em> star Jodie Whittaker talks about the show at New York Comic-Con.&nbsp;</p>
THE DOCTOR IS IN

On Sunday, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker talks about the show at New York Comic-Con. 

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Brad Pitt gets to work on the Los Angeles set of <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood&nbsp;</em>on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
HOLLYWOOD MAGIC

Brad Pitt gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sunday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Kesha poses in oversized blue sunglasses on Sunday while departing the Melbourne airport to continue her Australian tour.&nbsp;</p>
DIVA DOWN UNDER

Kesha poses in oversized blue sunglasses on Sunday while departing the Melbourne airport to continue her Australian tour. 

Splash News
<p>Besties Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner step out together in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
PEAS IN A POD

Besties Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner step out together in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. 

X17online
<p>Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming <em>The Joker</em> in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.</p>
IN ON THE JOKE

Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming The Joker in New York City on Sunday.

Bauer-Griffin
<p>Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block celebrates the 30th anniversary of the group&#8217;s hit song &#8220;Hangin&#8217; Tough&#8221; with a concert on Sunday at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Apollo Theater.&nbsp;</p>
STILL HANGIN' AROUND

Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block celebrates the 30th anniversary of the group’s hit song “Hangin’ Tough” with a concert on Sunday at N.Y.C.’s Apollo Theater. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Tatum O&#8217;Neal and daughter Emily McEnroe step out for a good cause at the Best in Drag show benefiting Aid for AIDS on Sunday in L.A.</p>
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

Tatum O’Neal and daughter Emily McEnroe step out for a good cause at the Best in Drag show benefiting Aid for AIDS on Sunday in L.A.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro celebrate backstage with Al Roker as he makes his debut in&nbsp;Broadway&#8217;s <em>Waitress</em> on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
THE WAIT IS OVER

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro celebrate backstage with Al Roker as he makes his debut in Broadway’s Waitress on Friday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Halbon enjoy the new spooky Halloween shakes at Cafe Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend, before catching Lionel Richie&#8217;s Vegas show.</p>
THE SWEET LIFE

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Halbon enjoy the new spooky Halloween shakes at Cafe Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend, before catching Lionel Richie’s Vegas show.

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
<p>Charlie Puth performs live exclusively for JetBlue Mastercard cardmembers at the Highline Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Friday night.</p>
THE MUSIC MAN

Charlie Puth performs live exclusively for JetBlue Mastercard cardmembers at the Highline Ballroom in N.Y.C. on Friday night.

Christopher Polk for Mastercard
<p>Annette Bening, Auli&rsquo;i Cravalho, Kevin Kline, Rachel Dratch and Justin Bartha put their skills to work on Saturday at the Audible Theater Presents <em>Have a Nice Day</em> reading at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C.</p>
READ ALL ABOUT IT

Annette Bening, Auli’i Cravalho, Kevin Kline, Rachel Dratch and Justin Bartha put their skills to work on Saturday at the Audible Theater Presents Have a Nice Day reading at the Minetta Lane Theatre in N.Y.C.

Marion Curtis/StarPix
<p>Kendall Jenner attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at&nbsp;Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
BUBBLY TIME

Kendall Jenner attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Also there: Jason Sudeikis, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde and Mandy Moore, who get together for a snap.</p>
BRING ON THE CHAMPS

Also there: Jason Sudeikis, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde and Mandy Moore, who get together for a snap.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A smiley Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take a bike ride in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SPIN CYCLE

A smiley Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take a bike ride in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Nastia Liukin shows off her skills during&nbsp;Soap &amp; Glory&#8217;s Female Empowerment Race at Tough Mudder at Raceway Park in&nbsp;Englishtown, New Jersey, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WORK IT! 

Nastia Liukin shows off her skills during Soap & Glory’s Female Empowerment Race at Tough Mudder at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey, on Saturday. 

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com
<p>Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll and Natasha Lyonne mingle at the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project L.A. County&#8217;s Politics, Sex &amp; Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll and Natasha Lyonne mingle at the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project L.A. County’s Politics, Sex & Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
<p>Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend attend the opening of&nbsp;<em>Creep LA</em> on Friday.</p>
SPOOKY SEASON! 

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend attend the opening of Creep LA on Friday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ben Affleck is out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, days after completing rehab.&nbsp;</p>
MAN ON THE MOVE

Ben Affleck is out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, days after completing rehab. 

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Following her arrest in Washington, D.C., for protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, Emily Ratajkowski hits the streets of New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
CITY STROLL 

Following her arrest in Washington, D.C., for protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, Emily Ratajkowski hits the streets of New York City on Friday. 

Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com
<p>Ricky Martin lights up with a smile during KQ Live at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
CENTER STAGE

Ricky Martin lights up with a smile during KQ Live at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday. 

Gladys Vega/Getty Images
<p>Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Miranda Richardson and Jon Hamm link up for their&nbsp;<em>Good Omens</em> TV show panel during&nbsp;New York Comic-Con on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LOVELY COSTARS

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Miranda Richardson and Jon Hamm link up for their Good Omens TV show panel during New York Comic-Con on Saturday. 

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sophie Turner hits her mark at New York Comic-Con on Friday, to promote her new film <em>Dark Phoenix</em>.</p>
PHOENIX RISING

Sophie Turner hits her mark at New York Comic-Con on Friday, to promote her new film Dark Phoenix.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain also hit up New York Comic-Con to speak at the <em>Lois &amp; Clark:</em> <em>The New Adventures of Superman</em> 25th Anniversary Reunion panel.</p>
SUPER STARS

Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain also hit up New York Comic-Con to speak at the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman 25th Anniversary Reunion panel.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p><em>Big Mouth</em> cast members Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate and Jason Mantzoukas playfully gesture to costar Fred Armisen during IMDb at New York Comic-Con on Friday.</p>
GO BIG

Big Mouth cast members Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate and Jason Mantzoukas playfully gesture to costar Fred Armisen during IMDb at New York Comic-Con on Friday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes looks relaxed as he walks through an airport in Toronto on Friday.</p>
ON THE FLY

Shawn Mendes looks relaxed as he walks through an airport in Toronto on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Salma Hayek amps up her black dress with a voluminous sash and diamond-studded clutch at a Friday event in London.</p>
ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES 

Salma Hayek amps up her black dress with a voluminous sash and diamond-studded clutch at a Friday event in London.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid pops out for an iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
REFUELING

Gigi Hadid pops out for an iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Gabrielle Union gets into character as she films a scene for her TV series <em>L.A.&rsquo;s Finest</em> on Thursday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;<em>&nbsp;</em></p>
LOOKIN' FINE

Gabrielle Union gets into character as she films a scene for her TV series L.A.’s Finest on Thursday in Los Angeles.  

The Image Direct
<p>Charlie Puth chats with host Elvis Duran on his Z100 radio show on Friday in New York City.</p>
EARLY RISER

Charlie Puth chats with host Elvis Duran on his Z100 radio show on Friday in New York City.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Jodie Whittaker dons a chic double-breasted blazer and matching pants while out in New York City&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Friday.</p>
WELL SUITED

Jodie Whittaker dons a chic double-breasted blazer and matching pants while out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Friday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen shows off her perfect posture during a visit to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gisele Bündchen shows off her perfect posture during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.

<p>Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling stand out in coordinated mustard yellow outfits for the <em>First Man</em> premiere at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.</p>
COORDINATED COSTARS

Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling stand out in coordinated mustard yellow outfits for the First Man premiere at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Zachary Levi snaps a selfie while talking about playing the titular superhero in <em>Shazam!</em> during&nbsp;New York Comic-Con on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER SELFIE

Zachary Levi snaps a selfie while talking about playing the titular superhero in Shazam! during New York Comic-Con on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Heidi Klum teams up with Party City to host a Halloween party for patients and their families at Children&#8217;s Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
PARTY PLANNER

Heidi Klum teams up with Party City to host a Halloween party for patients and their families at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.

Vanessa Preziose Photography
<p>Carey Hart and Pink are among the stars who turn out Thursday night for the Autism Speaks gala in Los Angeles.</p>
SO TO SPEAK

Carey Hart and Pink are among the stars who turn out Thursday night for the Autism Speaks gala in Los Angeles.

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Steve Carell gets a laugh out of costar Maura Tierney at a special screening of <em>Beautiful Boy</em> hosted by Film Independent in Hollywood on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
OH BOY

Steve Carell gets a laugh out of costar Maura Tierney at a special screening of Beautiful Boy hosted by Film Independent in Hollywood on Thursday. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>During the Hamptons International Film Festival on Thursday in East Hampton, New York, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin &mdash; wearing baby boy Romeo Alejandro &mdash; join Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet for <em>The Kindergarten Teacher</em>.&nbsp;</p>
BABY ON BOARD

During the Hamptons International Film Festival on Thursday in East Hampton, New York, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin — wearing baby boy Romeo Alejandro — join Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet for The Kindergarten Teacher

Eugene Gologursky/Getty
<p>Miguel performs against a hazy backdrop during the iHeartRadio LIVE and Verizon Bring You Miguel concert on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
SMOKE SHOW

Miguel performs against a hazy backdrop during the iHeartRadio LIVE and Verizon Bring You Miguel concert on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty
<p>Peter Dinklage strikes a stony pose at the L.A. premiere of <em>My Dinner with Herv&eacute;</em> on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Peter Dinklage strikes a stony pose at the L.A. premiere of My Dinner with Hervé on Thursday. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Margot Robbie and Ashleigh Brewer get together at the afterparty for the premiere of <em>My Dinner with Herv&eacute;</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
DINNER DATES

Margot Robbie and Ashleigh Brewer get together at the afterparty for the premiere of My Dinner with Hervé in L.A. on Thursday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Nat and Alex Wolff talk about their film <em>Stella&#8217;s Last Weekend</em> during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
BROTHERLY LOVE

Nat and Alex Wolff talk about their film Stella’s Last Weekend during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

John Lamparski/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts StarTalk at New York Comic-Con.</p>
'STAR' POWER

On Thursday, Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts StarTalk at New York Comic-Con.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Castmates Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villase&ntilde;or pose together as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honors&nbsp;<em>Saturday&nbsp;Night Live</em> with a special award in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Thursday during a dinner sponsored by Cadillac.&nbsp;</p>
WINNING SMILES

Castmates Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor pose together as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honors Saturday Night Live with a special award in N.Y.C. on Thursday during a dinner sponsored by Cadillac. 

Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Julianne Hough sports a loose button-down tied up with a bow while walking in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
ALL TIED UP

Julianne Hough sports a loose button-down tied up with a bow while walking in Los Angeles on Thursday.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kate Beckinsale and pal&nbsp;Stephen Simbari cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers as they play the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
HOLDING COURT

Kate Beckinsale and pal Stephen Simbari cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers as they play the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in L.A. on Thursday. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Comedian John Mulaney cracks up host Seth Meyers during a <em>Late Night</em> interview in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
STEALING THE SHOW

Comedian John Mulaney cracks up host Seth Meyers during a Late Night interview in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Jane Fonda attends the 2018 GCAPP EmPower Party at The Fairmont Atlanta on&nbsp;Thursday in Georgia.&nbsp;</p>
'POWER' POSE

Jane Fonda attends the 2018 GCAPP EmPower Party at The Fairmont Atlanta on Thursday in Georgia. 

Paras Griffin/WireImage
<p>John Mayer performs during Material Good&rsquo;s Third Anniversary hosted by Audemars Piguet on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
'GOOD' SET

John Mayer performs during Material Good’s Third Anniversary hosted by Audemars Piguet on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen looks chic as she heads to a photos hoot in an all-black ensemble on Thursday in L.A.</p>
BACK TO BLACK

Chrissy Teigen looks chic as she heads to a photos hoot in an all-black ensemble on Thursday in L.A.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Jeff Goldblum grins while signing autographs for fans at BBC Radio 2 on Friday in London.</p>
IN HIGH SPIRITS

Jeff Goldblum grins while signing autographs for fans at BBC Radio 2 on Friday in London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Ansel Elgort and longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan pose together at a private Studio 54 event in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
LASTING LOVE

Ansel Elgort and longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan pose together at a private Studio 54 event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Halloween queen Heidi Klum gets ready for the big day on Thursday with a shopping trip to Party City in L.A.</p>
HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Halloween queen Heidi Klum gets ready for the big day on Thursday with a shopping trip to Party City in L.A.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty
<p>Tim McGraw talks up his new singles on Thursday during a visit to&nbsp;<em>The Highway</em> at SiriusXM studios in Nashville.</p>
RADIO WAVES

Tim McGraw talks up his new singles on Thursday during a visit to The Highway at SiriusXM studios in Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Robert Pattinson attempts to go undercover on Thursday while arriving to N.Y.C.&#8217;s JFK airport.</p>
AIRPORT EXPRESS

Robert Pattinson attempts to go undercover on Thursday while arriving to N.Y.C.’s JFK airport.

Splash News Online
<p>Jessie James Decker happily signs copies of her new book<em> Just Jessie</em>:<em>&nbsp;My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food</em> in New York City on Thursday.</p>
BOOK IT

Jessie James Decker happily signs copies of her new book Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food in New York City on Thursday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Common and Robert Glasper crack themselves up on Thursday at a panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.</p>
LAUGHING OUT LOUD

Common and Robert Glasper crack themselves up on Thursday at a panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Also there: David Boreanaz, who talks up his latest project.</p>
MAN THE MIC

Also there: David Boreanaz, who talks up his latest project.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Bill Murray has his eye on the ball on Thursday during the&nbsp;2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.</p>
SWING THING

Bill Murray has his eye on the ball on Thursday during the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

David Cannon/Getty
<p>Chris Pratt chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;</p>
TALK THAT TALK

Chris Pratt chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon. 

BACKGRID
<p>Susan Sarandon&nbsp;was&nbsp;honored&nbsp;at the together1heart&nbsp; New York Gala at&nbsp;TAO Downtown on Wednesday.</p>
WELL SUITED

Susan Sarandon was honored at the together1heart  New York Gala at TAO Downtown on Wednesday.

Stephen Smith/Guest of a Guest
<p><em>Mean Girls</em> stars Jonathan Bennett and Tina Fey pose alongside cast members of the Broadway remake &mdash; Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman &mdash; beneath a sign playfully renaming New York City&#8217;s W. 52nd Street &#8220;W. Fetch Street&#8221; on Wednesday, a.k.a. <em>Mean Girls</em> Day.</p>
THAT'S SO FETCH

Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Tina Fey pose alongside cast members of the Broadway remake — Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman — beneath a sign playfully renaming New York City’s W. 52nd Street “W. Fetch Street” on Wednesday, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Ryan Gosling waves to fans while visiting <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
CATCH YOU LATER

Ryan Gosling waves to fans while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>John Legend performs at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition&rsquo;s Get Out the Vote Kick-Off Event at Evans High School on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;</p>
USE YOUR VOICE

John Legend performs at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s Get Out the Vote Kick-Off Event at Evans High School on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. 

Gerardo Mora/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, a bronzed Minka Kelly poses at the <em>Titans</em> DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
GET YOUR GLOW ON

On Wednesday, a bronzed Minka Kelly poses at the Titans DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C.  

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hold hands onstage as they discuss their book <em>The Greatest Love Story Ever Told</em> at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
SO IN LOVE

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hold hands onstage as they discuss their book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday in L.A. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p><em>Beverly Hills, 90210</em> alumni Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering pose together at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Presents LA GOES PINK on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
BACK TO THE HILLS

Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering pose together at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Presents LA GOES PINK on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Christina Aguilera shows off her moves in an all-white ensemble during her Liberation Tour&nbsp;stop at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GET LOW

Christina Aguilera shows off her moves in an all-white ensemble during her Liberation Tour stop at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria pose together at the Global Gift Gala red carpet on Wednesday in Mexico City.</p>
GLOBAL STARS

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria pose together at the Global Gift Gala red carpet on Wednesday in Mexico City.

Carlos Tischler/Getty
<p>Lady Gaga arrives in a stunning red dress to surprise fans at a Tyler Oakley-hosted screening of <em>A Star Is Born</em> in NY.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BE YOUR OWN RED CARPET

Lady Gaga arrives in a stunning red dress to surprise fans at a Tyler Oakley-hosted screening of A Star Is Born in NY.C. on Wednesday.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in N.Y.C., Steven Yeun poses at the <em>Burning</em> screening during the 56th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center.&nbsp;</p>
'HOT' DATE

On Wednesday in N.Y.C., Steven Yeun poses at the Burning screening during the 56th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Stephen Colbert takes note of guest Jodie Whittaker&rsquo;s heels on <em>The Late Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
SHOE SHOWOFF

Stephen Colbert takes note of guest Jodie Whittaker’s heels on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Constance Wu waves to fans as she promotes the box office hit as well as the new season of <em>Fresh Off the Boat</em> on Wednesday in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
FRESH FACED

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu waves to fans as she promotes the box office hit as well as the new season of Fresh Off the Boat on Wednesday in N.Y.C.  

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall attend the Atlanta red carpet screening of <em>The Hate U Give</em> in Atlanta on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GIVE IT UP 

Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall attend the Atlanta red carpet screening of The Hate U Give in Atlanta on Wednesday. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Claudia Schiffer brightens up the room in an orange jumpsuit at a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair in London on Wednesday.</p>
WORK OF ART

Claudia Schiffer brightens up the room in an orange jumpsuit at a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair in London on Wednesday.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Yolanda Hadid smiles during the Wednesday launch of the Dutch translation of her memoir <em>Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease</em> in Amsterdam.&nbsp;</p>
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF

Yolanda Hadid smiles during the Wednesday launch of the Dutch translation of her memoir Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease in Amsterdam. 

Splash News
<p>Candice Bergen and Ben Stiller pose together at a New York Special Screening afterparty for <em>First Man</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
AFTERPARTY ATTIRE

Candice Bergen and Ben Stiller pose together at a New York Special Screening afterparty for First Man on Wednesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Mario Lopez props his brace up on a cushion during his visit with Andrew Dice Clay on&nbsp;<em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
EXTRA COMFORT

Mario Lopez props his brace up on a cushion during his visit with Andrew Dice Clay on Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Rihanna happily lets confetti rain down upon her at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.&nbsp;</p>
NO NEED FOR AN UMBRELLA

Rihanna happily lets confetti rain down upon her at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. 

Caroline McCredie/Getty
