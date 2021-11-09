Brooke Shields Attends Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Plus Russell Crowe, Squid Game Cast and More

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson and Neil Jordan seen filming the new Philip Marlowe film in Barcelona The Revenge actor and his compatriot Neil Jordan have reactivated their project to adapt The Blonde with Black Eyes, one of the novels with which the writer John Banville extended Marlowe's career after the death of Chandler. In the story, a routine case to find the ex of a wealthy heiress leads Marlowe to learn the most sordid ins and outs of the film industry, especially those involving an actress and her daughter. As Liam's filming partner he has Jessica Lange. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: LIAM NEESON. Photo credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342