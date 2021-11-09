Brooke Shields Attends Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Plus Russell Crowe, Squid Game Cast and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 09, 2021 10:58 AM

Glitz & 'Glamour'

Brooke Shields accessorizes with a "Brooke" clutch at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Major Gains

Credit: Splash

Russell Crowe shows off his gains while on a tour through Rinella, Malta, where he's shooting his new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher on Nov. 6. 

'Game' On

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/getty

Costars Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae reunite at the L.A. screening of Netflix's Squid Game on Nov. 8.

The Lake Show

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

Bad Bunny enjoys the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at the Staples Center in L.A.  

Impeachment Finale

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose on the red carpet ahead of the Impeachment: American Crime Story final episode screening at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Nov. 8. 

Friends in Philly

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Queen Latifah makes a grand entrance at the Will Smith: an Evening of Stories with Friends event at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

Welcome Back to the Big Apple

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Blake Lively celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Dinner Date

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber happily head to dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Nov. 8.

Hot Girl Glam

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion wears an elegant two-piece ensemble to the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8 in N.Y.C.

Smell the Roses

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Teyana Taylor heats up the stage during her Last Rose Petal....Farewell tour at The Novo on Nov. 8 in L.A.

Rock On

Credit: Matt Cowan

The Linda Lindas shred onstage at the 2021 Head in the Clouds Festival in Pasadena, California on Nov. 7.

A Living Legend

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Music icon Missy Elliott gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is supported by friends Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, on Nov. 8 in L.A.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks super chic while out on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 8.

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine steps out in sneakers to walk his dog around the neighborhood in L.A. on Nov. 7.

Tee Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer attends Anthony Anderson's 4th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe on Nov. 8 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. 

Pink Power

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

The fashionable Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci and poses in front of the Audi e-tron Sportback at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 in L.A. 

Marathon Mode

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7. 

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.

Women in Film

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.

Radiant in Red

Credit: shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID

Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.

Sunday Funday

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Welcoming Wellness

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Cup Classic

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.

New Music

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C. 

Special Screening

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.

Family Matters

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.

Live from New York

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.

Pretty Please

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

An Audience with Idris

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.

Carried Away

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.

Roman's Reign

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Souled Out

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty

Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.

Set the Scene

Credit: The Image Direct

Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Back in the City

Credit: Jill Lotenberg

Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

The Ultimate Trio

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.

Supermodel Status

Credit: Splash News Online

Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.

Beauty Mogul

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Play Ball!

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Retail Therapy

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.

Game On

Credit: Made Nightlife 

Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.

Laughs in London

Credit: INSTARimages.com

Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.

Immersive Art

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Clifford Crew

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.

TikTok Takeover

Credit: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.

Happy Face

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills. 

Ride Along

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4. 

Happy and Healthy

Credit: Patrick MacLeod

Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.

Rock On

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Joan Jett and Kristen Stewart snap a shot on Nov. 3 ahead of a SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Jett and hosted by Stewart.

Get Glowing

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria attend Gentefied season 2
Celebrates A Taste of the BLVD at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, on Nov. 3.

Get in Gear

Credit: The Image Direct

Lori Harvey heads to her car on Nov. 4 after a workout in Los Angeles. 

Fashionable Friends

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Jaime King and Janelle Monáe buddy up at the Naot Footwear show alongside during Kornit Fashion Week in Los Angeles.

All That Glitters

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds light up on Nov. 3 at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Red Notice.

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Stephanie Beatriz brings the color on Nov. 3 at the world premiere of Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. 

Generation Gap

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

JoJo Siwa is joined by mom Jess on Nov. 3 at a premiere party for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution in Burbank, California. 

Sister, Sister

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins sister Paris Hilton for a wedding dress fitting in New York City on Nov. 3. 

Art in Motion

Credit: CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Emma Corrin looks pensive while filming Lady Chatterley's Lover in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 4. 

Swing Town

Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

Travis Scott hits a shot on Nov. 3 during the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodlands Country Club in Houston.

Golden Girl

Credit: MEGA

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu wows outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 3.

Here to Help

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Danny DeVito attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Nov. 3.

Heart the Holidays