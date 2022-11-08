The Culpo Sisters Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Liev Schreiber, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kamala Harris and More

01 of 72 Three's Company Raymond Hall/GC Images Sisters Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo pose together in New York City on Nov. 7 ahead of their reality show debut.

02 of 72 Beach Day Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Liev Schreiber takes advantage of the unseasonably warm weather by taking a dip at the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Nov. 6.

03 of 72 Take One MEGA Nathalie Emmanuel hits the set of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Megalopolis, in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

04 of 72 Voting Time Courtesy Jeannie Mai Jenkins poses alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a National Get Out The Vote event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund and The Second City in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6.

05 of 72 The Winner's Circle Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock Kate Upton embraces husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve following his World Series victory with the Houston Astros on Nov. 5 in Texas.

06 of 72 Photo Finish Bryan Bedder/Getty Ellie Kemper celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

07 of 72 The Homestretch Bryan Bedder/Getty Ashton Kutcher finishes the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The actor ran to raise money for his foundation Thorn, which works to protect children from sex trafficking.

08 of 72 Courtside Smiles Michael Simon/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan sits courtside with husband Bader Shammas at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5.

09 of 72 Lunch Date Backgrid Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for lunch on Nov. 4 at Nobu Malibu.

10 of 72 Princess Diaries Splash News Online Kate Middleton meets the England Women's Rugby League team while visiting the DW Stadium in Wigan for the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match.

11 of 72 Star Signs BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Justin Bieber steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 sporting star stickers on his face.

12 of 72 On the Town Johnny Nunez/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., get together at the world premiere of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language at Signature Theatre in New York City on Nov. 6.

13 of 72 Seal of Approval Donato Sardella/Getty Idris Elba gives two thumbs up at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

14 of 72 All Is Gucci Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele poses with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

15 of 72 Saturday Night's Alright for Friends Stefanie Keenan/Getty for LACMA Elton John and Salma Hayek pose together as they attend the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.

16 of 72 Dinner Time Backgrid Rihanna grabs dinner in New York City dressed in all-black on Nov. 5.

17 of 72 A Good Cause Paul Morigi/Getty Rob Riggle arrives at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.

18 of 72 Stars in Stripes Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dolly Parton and Pink complement each other in black and silver dresses as they attend the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

19 of 72 Girls Rock Christopher Polk/Getty Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox get together at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

20 of 72 Rock Star Status Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Alice Cooper poses during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

21 of 72 It's Showtime KOI SOJER/startraksphoto.com Finn Wolfhard poses with the marionette of the hour at the premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

22 of 72 Gamers Unite Colin Young-Wolff/Getty Lil Nas X performs at a rehearsal for the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 4 in San Francisco.

23 of 72 Tech Talk Rita Franca/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Eva Longoria hits the stage during the last day of Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 4.

24 of 72 Star Power Christopher Polk/Getty DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4.

25 of 72 Game Time Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons Jonathan Majors poses with Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon and Joe Jonas ahead of the Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

26 of 72 Sing It, Girl! Santiago Felipe/Getty for ABA Bjork performs onstage during Primavera Festival 2022 at Nova Arena Anhembi on Nov. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

27 of 72 New Look Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look (courtesy of his kids!) as he attends the AFI Fest 2022 Sr. screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

28 of 72 Paling Around Jesse Grant/Getty for AFI Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022 red carpet premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood.

29 of 72 Funny Guy Frazer Harrison/Getty Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

30 of 72 Fooling Around Irvin Rivera/Getty for IMDb James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

31 of 72 Sporty Chic The IMage Direct Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

32 of 72 'Tis (Almost) the Season Raymond Hall/GC Images Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

33 of 72 In Costume Splash News Online Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York City on Nov. 4.

34 of 72 Cause-metics Jemal Countess/Getty Pharrell Williams, co-founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics Camille Bell and author Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With a Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

35 of 72 Sidewalk Stroll Backgrid Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

36 of 72 Famous Face in the Crowd Bruce Glikas/Getty Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment with the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

37 of 72 Well Suited MEGA Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

38 of 72 Double Scoop Backgrid Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

39 of 72 Rock 'n' Roll Royalty TheImageDirect Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic in Toronto on Nov. 3.

40 of 72 Songs for Good Kevin Winter/Getty Aloe Blacc takes the stage to perform at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

41 of 72 Family First Ryan Emberley/Getty Kelly Rowland is accompanied by husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, to the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, where she received the evening's award for courage.

42 of 72 Red Moment Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Hayden Panettiere smiles upon arrival at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

43 of 72 Date Night for a Cause Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Also at the amfAR Gala on Nov. 3: Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee.

44 of 72 Legacy of Love Terry Wyatt/Getty Wynonna Judd honors her late mother, Naomi Judd, as she performs at The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert on Nov. 3, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

45 of 72 Glowing and Showing Backgrid Heather Rae El Moussa cradles her baby bump while leaving Selling Sunset's West Hollywood set on Nov. 3.

46 of 72 Belting It Out Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Hayley Williams takes the mic while her band, Paramore, performs as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

48 of 72 Ranch to Red Carpet Dia Dipasupil/Getty Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley arrive at the show's season 5 premiere at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City on Nov. 3.

49 of 72 Queen Things Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o look regal while attending the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 3.

50 of 72 Sunshine with an Edge Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Cynthia Erivo shows off her bling and plays with photographers while attending the Wakanda Forever premiere in London on Nov. 3.

51 of 72 Half-Naked Hunk Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Simu Liu ditches his shirt while at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

52 of 72 Couture and the City Gotham/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker wears a modified version of Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding dress while filming for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

53 of 72 Fall Ready Arturo Holmes/Getty Lindsey Vonn is dressed to impress in a simple turtleneck and two-tone skirt while attending the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on Nov. 3 in New York City.

54 of 72 New Hue The Image Direct Actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba debuts a new hair color while leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

55 of 72 An Actor Prepares MEGA Emma Stone is steeped in dirt as she shoots for her upcoming film, And, in New Orleans on Nov. 3.

56 of 72 Taking the Stage Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI Selena Gomez dazzles in a magenta dress while speaking at the AFI Fest premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

57 of 72 Return to Duty Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate share a laugh while visiting Scarborough on Nov. 3, the royal couple's first engagement since taking some time off to be with their children during school break.

58 of 72 Making a Statement Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kim Kardashian stands out in a bright red trench coat and dark sunglasses while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

59 of 72 Spin Cycle The IMage Direct Jared Leto takes a bike ride in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

60 of 72 All Hands The Image Direct Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas hold hands as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

61 of 72 Take Me Out to the Ball Game Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry get out of their seats at the World Series Game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Nov. 2.

62 of 72 Abs-olutely Fabulous Backgrid Rita Ora has that newlywed glow as she shows off her super-ripped midriff after filming an appearance for The Jonathan Ross Show in London on Nov. 2.

63 of 72 Peace Out Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jean Smart attends the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

64 of 72 Shining Bright Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Margot Robbie receives an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

65 of 72 Puppy Love Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski cuddle with some cute pups while attending Petco's "Make More Merry Market" event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

66 of 72 Woman in Black John Salangsang/Shutterstock Chelsea Handler rocks an all-black ensemble for the AFI Fest premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

67 of 72 Girl Power Rick Kern/Getty Kelsea Ballerini surprises singer Carrie Underwood in Austin on Nov. 2 to announce that the CMT Music Awards will be moving from Nashville to Austin next year.

68 of 72 Check, Mate Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

69 of 72 Ready to Dish Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives with a smile to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

70 of 72 Model Moment Kevin Mazur/Getty Cara Delevingne stands out from the crowd while filming Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

71 of 72 On a Hi SplashNews.com Lea Michele heads out to her next performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.