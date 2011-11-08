Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 8, 2011
PRETTY IN PEACH
Katie Holmes works a picture-perfect peach trench en route to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after jetting back from Sunday's Jack and Jill premiere in L.A.
FAMILY GATHERING
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ferry their entire brood – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – through Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Monday, where the actor is promoting Moneyball this week.
HONORABLE MENTION
Skin is in! A sultry Jennifer Lopez shows a little leg in her high-slit gown during Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Monday night in New York City, where she was honored with the All-Star award, presented by fashion designer Donatella Versace.
CITY WALK
Give her a hand! Ellen DeGeneres stays connected to wife Portia de Rossi while stepping out in Beverly Hills on Monday.
BLACK TIE AFFAIR
It's a dark night for Jennifer Aniston and beau Justin Theroux, who step out in matching black ensembles while arriving at New York's Museum of Modern Art Monday.
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Color them gorgeous! Former first lady Laura Bush makes a vibrant arrival alongside equally radiant daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hagar to Glamour's Women of the Year awards Monday, where they were honored for their work on behalf of women, children and the world's neediest.
JERSEY BOYS
Play ball! Charlie Sheen huddles up to super-scruffy costar Jason Schwartzman on the Los Angeles set of their upcoming comedy, A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, on Monday.
SHADY LADY
Smiling Reese Witherspoon walks back to her car after lunch with a pal at L.A.'s Real Food Daily restaurant on Monday.
SHOW GIRL
Let me hear you scream! After canceling two shows in Sweden due to exhaustion, songstress Rihanna takes the stage for a heartfelt performance in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday.
ON THE RUN
Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied show off their fine forms with a heart-healthy jog through Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday.
MORNING GLORY
Up All Night star Christina Applegate looks perfectly polished while en route to her Today show appearance in N.Y.C. on Monday.
MARATHON MAN
Superfit EXTRA host Mario Lopez shows off his 2011 ING N.Y.C. Marathon medal in Midtown Manhattan on Monday after completing Sunday’s 26.2-mile race.
JACKETS REQUIRED
Jessica Alba braves the brisk fall temperatures with a chic overcoat and scarf while out and about Monday in New York City.
RIDE ON!
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and hubby Tom Brady enjoy a family bike ride around Boston on Sunday with son Benjamin, 2, and pet pup Vida.
LIGHTING UP LONDON
Looking relaxed and happy after vowing to fight the paternity rumors, Justin Bieber switches on the Christmas lights at England's Westfield London shopping center Monday.