Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 7, 2006
REVAMPED
AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH
With Britney Spears doing her thing in New York, Kevin Federline keeps his lips sealed during an appearance on Canada's MuchMusic program in Toronto on Monday. He later loosened up to perform his single, "Lose Control."
TOUCH & GO
Julia Roberts makes an airport connection with husband Danny Moder as she gets ready to take flight at LAX on Monday.
COUNTRY'S PRIDE
Carrie Underwood rises to the occasion at the 40th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Monday night. The former American Idol winner, who took home two awards – including female vocalist of the year – said in her tearful acceptance speech, "This is the best year of my life."
IN SYNC
Tom Cruise and fiancée Katie Holmes make a stylishly coordinated effort as they dine at Wolfgang Puck's Cut restaurant in Beverly Hills on Monday.
NO TIP FOR YOU!
Don't quit your day job! Claire Danes serves up an embarrassing display as she soaks fellow thespians Stanley Tucci and Uma Thurman (right) during a failed stint as a cocktail waitress at the Sundance Institute's 25th anniversary party Monday night in New York. But Tucci and Thurman got the last laugh, yelling, "You're fired!" to the Shopgirl actress.
COME SAIL AWAY
Lindsay Lohan makes waves with her maritime-themed top during a Beverly Hills shopping excursion on Monday, where she dropped anchor at Barneys and Fred Segal.
NIGHT VISION
A newly brunette Ashley Olsen is a dead ringer for twin Mary-Kate as she heads out in Beverly Hills on Monday.
'FOOL'-ING AROUND
Matthew McConaughey, who celebrated his 37th birthday over the weekend, gets some fellow beachcombers in on some high-flyin' fun in Port Douglas, Australia, on Monday. The actor is Down Under filming the comedy Fool's Gold with his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Kate Hudson.
CURB APPEAL
Jessica Biel makes dog-walking duties a tag-team affair as she gives Zach Braff full reign of one of her two pooches during a Saturday stroll in Los Angeles's Griffith Park.
HEAD GAMES
While former flame Kate Bosworth takes headgear to another level in Australia, a solo Orlando Bloom keeps his hair under wraps as he strolls in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.
CHILD'S PLAY
Honoree Hilary Duff makes a fashionable arrival at the Children's Choice Award, which benefits the Bogart Pediatric Cancer Research Program, in Los Angeles on Sunday. Also attending the star-studded event were Duff's Cheaper By the Dozen costar Bonnie Hunt, Ben Stiller and Wilmer Valderrama, who is the new ambassador for the Christopher Reeve Foundation.
HAIRY CARREY
Sporting practically the same hairdo, Jenny McCarthy and mane man Jim Carrey hit the streets of Santa Monica after shopping in Fred Segal on Friday.
ACT UP
Andre Benjamin puts on a tough shell to lead a slow and steady rally on the Vancouver set of The Battle in Seattle on Sunday. The rapper stars alongside Charlize Theron in the drama about the 1999 World Trade Organization protests.
GLOBAL SOUND
Michael Bolton shares his award-winning moment with fiancée Nicollette Sheridan at the Bollywood Music Awards in Atlantic City on Saturday, where the crooner received a lifetime achievement award.
PUBLIC EXHIBITION
Chris Klein and girlfriend Ginnifer Goodwin present a united front at the P.S. Arts Express Yourself in Santa Monica on Sunday. The event, which also brought out Teri Hatcher and Ugly Betty's America Ferrera, helps restore art education in public schools.