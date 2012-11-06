Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 6, 2012
LOVE SEAT
Blake Shelton finds a shoulder in fellow Voice judge Christina Aguilera during an appearance on Extra Monday in L.A.
STATE OF GRACE
After a romantic rendezvous in Rome, Olivia Wilde makes her way back stateside to attend the 16th annual ACE Awards Monday night in New York City.
GOOD SIGN
Making another stop on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 promo-tour circuit, a pen-toting Robert Pattinson is armed to meet fans Monday outside Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Hollywood studio.
SIDE STEP
Katie Holmes basks in the glory of her successful Broadway return during a solo stroll Tuesday morning in New York City.
GIRL ON THE GO
After exploring L.A.'s Cemetery of the Stars with beau Andrew Garfield, birthday girl Emma Stone (she turns 24 today!) makes a solo exit from a West Hollywood salon on Monday.
WHEEL CUTE
Sweet ride, Willow! Pink and husband Carey Hart take their 17-month-old for a spin through Venice Beach, Calif., on Monday.
FUR REAL
Lindsay Lohan makes a fashionable (and fuzzy) attempt to keep warm as temperatures dip in N.Y.C. on Monday.
COLD FRONT
An in-character Colin Farrell bundles up and broods Monday on the N.Y.C. set of Winter's Tale, which also stars Matt Bomer, Will Smith and Russell Crowe.
BARE ARMS
Halle Berry strikes another stylish pose at the German premiere of Cloud Atlas in Berlin on Monday.
VOICE OVER
The Voice gets a friendly homage Monday at the N.Y.C. taping of Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween special, in which hosts Ripa and Strahan channeled judges Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green.
THIGH & MIGHTY
These boots were made for strutting! Miranda Kerr turns the streets of N.Y.C. into her own personal catwalk on Monday.
LIKE A BOSS
Waves all around! In a final campaign push before Election Day, President Barack Obama buddies up with Bruce Springsteen during a Madison, Wis., rally on Monday.
BUCKLE DOWN
Looking lovely in leather, Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at a photo call for her latest film, Venuto Al Mondo (Twice Born), Monday in Rome.
HONOR ROLL
School's back in session for Sarah Jessica Parker and her backpack-sporting student, James, 10, who scoots along to class Monday in N.Y.C.
SWING OF THINGS
And, action! Chris Evans gets into character Monday on the Los Angeles set of A Many Splintered Thing, a comedy costarring Aubrey Plaza and Anthony Mackie.