Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 6, 2012

Shelton snuggles up to Aguilera in L.A. Plus: Olivia Wilde, Colin Farrell, Emma Stone and more
By People Staff
Updated November 06, 2012 05:00 PM

LOVE SEAT

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Blake Shelton finds a shoulder in fellow Voice judge Christina Aguilera during an appearance on Extra Monday in L.A.

STATE OF GRACE

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarTraks

After a romantic rendezvous in Rome, Olivia Wilde makes her way back stateside to attend the 16th annual ACE Awards Monday night in New York City.

GOOD SIGN

Credit: X17online

Making another stop on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 promo-tour circuit, a pen-toting Robert Pattinson is armed to meet fans Monday outside Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Hollywood studio.

SIDE STEP

Credit: Joey Andrew/StarTraks

Katie Holmes basks in the glory of her successful Broadway return during a solo stroll Tuesday morning in New York City.

GIRL ON THE GO

Credit: X17online

After exploring L.A.'s Cemetery of the Stars with beau Andrew Garfield, birthday girl Emma Stone (she turns 24 today!) makes a solo exit from a West Hollywood salon on Monday.

6 of 15

WHEEL CUTE

Credit: AKM-GSI

Sweet ride, Willow! Pink and husband Carey Hart take their 17-month-old for a spin through Venice Beach, Calif., on Monday.

FUR REAL

Credit: Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan makes a fashionable (and fuzzy) attempt to keep warm as temperatures dip in N.Y.C. on Monday.

COLD FRONT

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

An in-character Colin Farrell bundles up and broods Monday on the N.Y.C. set of Winter's Tale, which also stars Matt Bomer, Will Smith and Russell Crowe.

BARE ARMS

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Halle Berry strikes another stylish pose at the German premiere of Cloud Atlas in Berlin on Monday.

VOICE OVER

Credit: Adam Nemser/StarTraks

The Voice gets a friendly homage Monday at the N.Y.C. taping of Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween special, in which hosts Ripa and Strahan channeled judges Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green.

THIGH & MIGHTY

Credit: Splash News Online

These boots were made for strutting! Miranda Kerr turns the streets of N.Y.C. into her own personal catwalk on Monday.

LIKE A BOSS

Credit: Jason Reed/Reuters/Landov

Waves all around! In a final campaign push before Election Day, President Barack Obama buddies up with Bruce Springsteen during a Madison, Wis., rally on Monday.

BUCKLE DOWN

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Looking lovely in leather, Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at a photo call for her latest film, Venuto Al Mondo (Twice Born), Monday in Rome.

HONOR ROLL

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

School's back in session for Sarah Jessica Parker and her backpack-sporting student, James, 10, who scoots along to class Monday in N.Y.C.

SWING OF THINGS

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

And, action! Chris Evans gets into character Monday on the Los Angeles set of A Many Splintered Thing, a comedy costarring Aubrey Plaza and Anthony Mackie.

