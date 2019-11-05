Jada Pinkett Smith Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus  Katie Holmes, Chris Evans & More

Coat of Many Colors
A smiling Jada Pinkett Smith dons a “Fur Free Fur” Coat while arriving to her New York City hotel on Monday.
Heads Together
Marisa Tomei and Katie Holmes hang out on Monday at a luncheon for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and Tribeca Film Institute, at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.
Stepping in Sync
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their way through New York City together on Monday.
Boston Proud
Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday, a solo Chris Evans.
At the Red-y
Danica Patrick grabs a seat on Monday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in New York City.
Color Block
A bright Elizabeth Banks heads to Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
Winter Wonderland
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja snuggle up on Sunday at the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie Screening Event in L.A.
Endless Energy
Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Saturday.
Need for Speed
Matthew McConaughey is off to the races after the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
Fast Lane
Pink performs on a pink set piece at the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Shoot for the Stars
Katharine McPhee looks stellar in white as she attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday in Mountain View, California.
Having a 'Ball'
Prince Harry cracks a smile while talking with a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena on Saturday in Tokyo.
Raise a Glass
Jamie Foxx and The Black Godfather co-producer Nicole Avant speak at the Netflix film’s AMPAS L.A. Tastemaker screening on Sunday in West Hollywood.
Honoring a Friend
Nicole Kidman hugs Charlize Theron as she presents her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award during the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Jennifer Hudson is the spitting image of Aretha Franklin while filming the upcoming biopic RESPECT in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Keep an Eye on These Two ...
Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley hang out at Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch even in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday.
Dog Days
Host Kaley Cuoco matches Todd the Pitbull’s expression at the 9th annual Stand Up for Pits event at The Mayan on Sunday in L.A.
Tourist Things
Shawn Mendes is spotted wearing a Sydney sweatshirt while visiting the Australian city on Sunday.
Playing Around
Jane Krakowski and Marisa Tomei have a blast at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C. Sunday.
Sweet Celebration
Taron Egerton poses beside an elaborate three-tiered cake at a cocktail reception celebrating his film Rocketman ahead of his birthday on Saturday in L.A.
Get Your Glow On
Demi Lovato is all smiles while speaking at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit at Goya Studios on Saturday in Hollywood.
Once Upon a Cast Reunion
Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite for a special screening of their film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in L.A. on Saturday.
Feeling Animated
Green Eggs & Ham co-executive producer Ellen DeGeneres and voice actress Diane Keaton cuddle up at the premiere of the Netflix adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic at Post 43 in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Tongue-Tied
Dua Lipa poses with a fan at the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.
Who's 90? This Guy!
Mark Hamill poses with birthday boy Ed Asner at his 90th birthday celebration in Hollywood on Sunday.
For the Love of Gucci
Laura Dern, Donald Glover and Beck rock Gucci while attending the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in L.A. on Saturday.
Light It Up
Brie Larson gets glammed up in Gucci for the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Smiles for Miles
Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue pose after completing the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday in N.Y.C.
She's Got Moves
Jennifer Lopez sizzles at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2019 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Saturday.
Host with the Most
Kristen Stewart goes with a casual look after hosting Saturday Night Live in New York City.
Pretty (and Handsome!) in Pink
Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and Swedish singer Zara Larsson coordinate looks for the premiere of Klaus at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Saturday.
Strike a Pose
Dita Von Teese and Jaime King link up and show off their costumes at the A Day of the Dead Celebration with Bea Åkerlund and Miranda Dickson at the home of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in L.A. on Saturday.
Twinning
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinate mother-daughter looks at the A Sense of Home Gala on Friday in Los Angeles.
Holy Halloween
Cardi B dresses as a nun for the opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Brawn and Beauty
Adriana Lima celebrates the launch of her new collection with PUMA at the PUMA Flagship Store in New York City on Friday.
Casual Katie
Katie Holmes attends the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly panel on Friday in New York City.
Rise and Shine
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are all smiles at the photo call for their new series The Morning Show in London on Friday.
Sew What?
Southern Charm star and Sewing Down South founder Craig Conover helps Bluprint celebrate makers at a holiday launch party in New York City.
Transitional Wardrobe
Hugh Jackman takes his coat off as the sun comes out while he waits for a taxi in New York City on Friday.
Game On
Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White pose alongside Jeopardy‘s Alex Trebek at the ceremony honoring the game shows’ executive producer Harry Friedman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Hollywood.
Set Life
Anna Kendrick wears a bright red coat while filming Love Life in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Friday.
Romantic Outing
David Harbour and girlfriend Lily Allen are seen beaming while holding hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Friday.
Morning People
Jennifer Aniston and costar Reese Witherspoon pose together at a special screening of The Morning Show at Ham Yard Hotel on Friday in London.
'Building' Suspense
Michael Kelly stops by Build Studios to chat about season two of Jack Ryan on Friday in N.Y.C.
Wigging Out
Mariah Carey gets into the groove as a retro 80’s hair metal rocker at Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween Party, presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale in New York City on Thursday.
Winning at Twinning
Also at Heidi Klum’s star-studded bash: David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris looking unrecognizable as the Olsen Twins in layered all-black ensembles.