Jada Pinkett Smith Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus  Katie Holmes, Chris Evans & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Nick Maslow, Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 05, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 89

Coat of Many Colors

Splash News Online

A smiling Jada Pinkett Smith dons a “Fur Free Fur” Coat while arriving to her New York City hotel on Monday.

2 of 89

Heads Together

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Marisa Tomei and Katie Holmes hang out on Monday at a luncheon for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and Tribeca Film Institute, at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.

3 of 89

Stepping in Sync

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their way through New York City together on Monday.

4 of 89

Boston Proud

The Image Direct

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday, a solo Chris Evans.

5 of 89

At the Red-y

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Danica Patrick grabs a seat on Monday during her visit to People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in New York City.

6 of 89

Color Block

Raymond Hall/GC Images

A bright Elizabeth Banks heads to Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

7 of 89

Winter Wonderland

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja snuggle up on Sunday at the Amazon and L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie Screening Event in L.A.

8 of 89

Endless Energy

Tom Cooper/Getty

Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Saturday.

9 of 89

Need for Speed

Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey is off to the races after the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

10 of 89

Fast Lane

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Pink performs on a pink set piece at the 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

11 of 89

Shoot for the Stars

Taylor Hill/Getty

Katharine McPhee looks stellar in white as she attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday in Mountain View, California.

12 of 89

Having a 'Ball'

Tomohiro Ohsumi - Pool/Getty

Prince Harry cracks a smile while talking with a boccia athlete during his visit to the Nippon Foundation Para Arena on Saturday in Tokyo.

13 of 89

Raise a Glass

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jamie Foxx and The Black Godfather co-producer Nicole Avant speak at the Netflix film’s AMPAS L.A. Tastemaker screening on Sunday in West Hollywood.

14 of 89

Honoring a Friend

David Livingston/Getty

Nicole Kidman hugs Charlize Theron as she presents her with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award during the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

15 of 89

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

MEGA

Jennifer Hudson is the spitting image of Aretha Franklin while filming the upcoming biopic RESPECT in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

16 of 89

Keep an Eye on These Two ... 

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley hang out at Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch even in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday.

17 of 89

Dog Days

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Host Kaley Cuoco matches Todd the Pitbull’s expression at the 9th annual Stand Up for Pits event at The Mayan on Sunday in L.A.

18 of 89

Tourist Things

SplashNews.com

Shawn Mendes is spotted wearing a Sydney sweatshirt while visiting the Australian city on Sunday.

19 of 89

Playing Around

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jane Krakowski and Marisa Tomei have a blast at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C. Sunday.

20 of 89

Sweet Celebration

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Taron Egerton poses beside an elaborate three-tiered cake at a cocktail reception celebrating his film Rocketman ahead of his birthday on Saturday in L.A. 

21 of 89

Get Your Glow On

Sarah Morris/Getty

Demi Lovato is all smiles while speaking at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit at Goya Studios on Saturday in Hollywood. 

22 of 89

Once Upon a Cast Reunion

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite for a special screening of their film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in L.A. on Saturday.

23 of 89

Feeling Animated

Charley Gallay/Getty

Green Eggs & Ham co-executive producer Ellen DeGeneres and voice actress Diane Keaton cuddle up at the premiere of the Netflix adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic at Post 43 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

24 of 89

Tongue-Tied

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dua Lipa poses with a fan at the MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. 

25 of 89

Who's 90? This Guy!

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Mark Hamill poses with birthday boy Ed Asner at his 90th birthday celebration in Hollywood on Sunday.

26 of 89

For the Love of Gucci 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Laura Dern, Donald Glover and Beck rock Gucci while attending the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in L.A. on Saturday. 

27 of 89

Light It Up

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Brie Larson gets glammed up in Gucci for the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, on Saturday in Los Angeles.

28 of 89

Smiles for Miles

Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty

Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue pose after completing the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday in N.Y.C.

29 of 89

She's Got Moves 

JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez sizzles at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2019 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Saturday. 

30 of 89

Host with the Most 

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart goes with a casual look after hosting Saturday Night Live in New York City. 

31 of 89

Pretty (and Handsome!) in Pink

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and Swedish singer Zara Larsson coordinate looks for the premiere of Klaus at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Saturday. 

32 of 89

Strike a Pose

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Dita Von Teese and Jaime King link up and show off their costumes at the A Day of the Dead Celebration with Bea Åkerlund and Miranda Dickson at the home of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, in L.A. on Saturday.

33 of 89

Twinning

WWD/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinate mother-daughter looks at the A Sense of Home Gala on Friday in Los Angeles.

34 of 89

Holy Halloween

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Cardi B dresses as a nun for the opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas.

35 of 89

Brawn and Beauty

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Adriana Lima celebrates the launch of her new collection with PUMA at the PUMA Flagship Store in New York City on Friday.

36 of 89

Casual Katie

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Katie Holmes attends the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly panel on Friday in New York City.

37 of 89

Rise and Shine

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are all smiles at the photo call for their new series The Morning Show in London on Friday.

38 of 89

Sew What?

Alex Cherney/Bluprint

Southern Charm star and Sewing Down South founder Craig Conover helps Bluprint celebrate makers at a holiday launch party in New York City. 

39 of 89

Transitional Wardrobe

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman takes his coat off as the sun comes out while he waits for a taxi in New York City on Friday. 

40 of 89

Game On

David Livingston/Getty

Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White pose alongside Jeopardy‘s Alex Trebek at the ceremony honoring the game shows’ executive producer Harry Friedman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Hollywood. 

41 of 89

Set Life 

INSTARImages.com

Anna Kendrick wears a bright red coat while filming Love Life in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Friday. 

42 of 89

Romantic Outing

Backgrid

David Harbour and girlfriend Lily Allen are seen beaming while holding hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Friday. 

43 of 89

Morning People

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and costar Reese Witherspoon pose together at a special screening of The Morning Show at Ham Yard Hotel on Friday in London. 

44 of 89

'Building' Suspense

Jim Spellman/Getty

Michael Kelly stops by Build Studios to chat about season two of Jack Ryan on Friday in N.Y.C. 

45 of 89

Wigging Out

Craig Barritt/Getty

Mariah Carey gets into the groove as a retro 80’s hair metal rocker at Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween Party, presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale in New York City on Thursday.

46 of 89

Winning at Twinning 

Noam Galai/Getty

Also at Heidi Klum’s star-studded bash: David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris looking unrecognizable as the Olsen Twins in layered all-black ensembles.

47 of 89