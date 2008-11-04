Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 4, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 15

'TWO'-TONED

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

Talk about a bold fashion statement! Gwyneth Paltrow takes a style risk in her revealing dress Tuesday at the Paris premiere of her movie Two Lovers. The actress costars with Joaquin Phoenix in the indie drama, which will open in February in the U.S.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PERSONAL SHOPPERS

Credit: Scott A.-Gabriel S./Bauer-Griffin

Miley Cyrus and her Justin Gaston enjoy a few laughs as they cruise the counters at a local mall in Los Angeles on Monday.

3 of 15

MAKING 'CHANGE'

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Beyoncé wears her support on her hat as she takes the stage Monday at the "Promote the Vote" block party in Philadelphia. Also speaking out at the rally: husband Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

GREY MATTERS

Credit: ANG/Fame Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys being the center of attention Monday at the Paris premiere of his action flick Body of Lies, which opened in the United States last month.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FREEZE FRAME

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX Online

Britney Spears enjoys an icy drink after a pit stop at a Studio City, Calif., Starbucks on Monday. The pop star has earned her treat: She's been working out as she ramps up for the Dec. 2 release of her new album, Circus.

6 of 15

DAPPER DUTY

Credit: Flynet

A sharp-dressed Hayden Christensen takes a sophisticated sip of his drink Monday on the Los Angeles set of his crime thriller Bone Deep.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

CREAM OF THE CROP

Credit: Goff/INF

Days after hosting a celeb-studded early Halloween bash at her California home, Kate Hudson bundles up for a stroll through London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

'GARDEN' PARTY

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

50 Cent teams up with Bette Midler to launch the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden – a living classroom for neighborhood children – in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. Midler got the rapper involved with the garden, part of her New York Restoration Project. "When Bette calls you, you don't say no," he said. "Not if you want your reputation to stay the way it is!"

Advertisement

9 of 15

CROSSING PATHS

Credit: Eaglepress/INF

Keira Knightley and a faithful, four-legged costar adopt an identical stare Monday while on the set of her new drama, Last Night, currently shooting in New York's Meatpacking District.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BOARD WALK

Credit: MauiPix/Flynet

Owen Wilson goes to great lengths for a water workout Sunday, hitting the clear, blue sea for a paddleboard session while on vacation in Maui.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: SLY/Fame Pictures

Josh Duhamel and fiancée Fergie let their pups lead the way during a hike Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SPREADING HER WINGS

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton reveals her latest project – the new perfume, Fairy Dust – before a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SETTING THE SCENE

Credit: INF

She got out the vote for Barack Obama – and now Sarah Jessica Parker has arrived in Washington, D.C. But she's not marching on Capitol Hill! The actress goes behind the camera Monday on the set of Washingtonienne, a new TV pilot she is producing for HBO.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

ONE BIG STEP

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Back in the Big Apple, Parker's husband Matthew Broderick spends time with son James Wilkie, 6, as he leaps ahead with his afternoon on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TEA TIME

Credit: Brian Rasic / Rex

How quaint! Ozzy Osbourne sits down for high tea with rocker Slash at London's Dorchester Hotel on Monday. The rock legends will meet again – in a cooler setting – when Slash presents the Black Sabbath singer with a living legend trophy at the Classic Rock Awards later that night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff