Star Tracks - Tuesday, November 4, 2008
'TWO'-TONED
Talk about a bold fashion statement! Gwyneth Paltrow takes a style risk in her revealing dress Tuesday at the Paris premiere of her movie Two Lovers. The actress costars with Joaquin Phoenix in the indie drama, which will open in February in the U.S.
PERSONAL SHOPPERS
MAKING 'CHANGE'
Beyoncé wears her support on her hat as she takes the stage Monday at the "Promote the Vote" block party in Philadelphia. Also speaking out at the rally: husband Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
GREY MATTERS
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys being the center of attention Monday at the Paris premiere of his action flick Body of Lies, which opened in the United States last month.
FREEZE FRAME
Britney Spears enjoys an icy drink after a pit stop at a Studio City, Calif., Starbucks on Monday. The pop star has earned her treat: She's been working out as she ramps up for the Dec. 2 release of her new album, Circus.
DAPPER DUTY
A sharp-dressed Hayden Christensen takes a sophisticated sip of his drink Monday on the Los Angeles set of his crime thriller Bone Deep.
CREAM OF THE CROP
Days after hosting a celeb-studded early Halloween bash at her California home, Kate Hudson bundles up for a stroll through London on Tuesday.
'GARDEN' PARTY
50 Cent teams up with Bette Midler to launch the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden – a living classroom for neighborhood children – in Queens, N.Y., on Monday. Midler got the rapper involved with the garden, part of her New York Restoration Project. "When Bette calls you, you don't say no," he said. "Not if you want your reputation to stay the way it is!"
CROSSING PATHS
Keira Knightley and a faithful, four-legged costar adopt an identical stare Monday while on the set of her new drama, Last Night, currently shooting in New York's Meatpacking District.
BOARD WALK
Owen Wilson goes to great lengths for a water workout Sunday, hitting the clear, blue sea for a paddleboard session while on vacation in Maui.
DOUBLE DUTY
Josh Duhamel and fiancée Fergie let their pups lead the way during a hike Monday in Los Angeles.
SPREADING HER WINGS
Heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton reveals her latest project – the new perfume, Fairy Dust – before a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday in New York.
SETTING THE SCENE
She got out the vote for Barack Obama – and now Sarah Jessica Parker has arrived in Washington, D.C. But she's not marching on Capitol Hill! The actress goes behind the camera Monday on the set of Washingtonienne, a new TV pilot she is producing for HBO.
ONE BIG STEP
Back in the Big Apple, Parker's husband Matthew Broderick spends time with son James Wilkie, 6, as he leaps ahead with his afternoon on Monday.
TEA TIME
How quaint! Ozzy Osbourne sits down for high tea with rocker Slash at London's Dorchester Hotel on Monday. The rock legends will meet again – in a cooler setting – when Slash presents the Black Sabbath singer with a living legend trophy at the Classic Rock Awards later that night.