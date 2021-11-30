Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell Hit the Catwalk in London, Plus Matthew Macfadyen, Kristen Stewart & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff November 30, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 93

Decades of Style

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell hit the runway on Nov. 29 during the star-studded Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Doggie Duty

Credit: Shutterstock

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen takes his dog for a walk in London on Nov. 29.

3 of 93

Hi Times

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Honoree Kristen Stewart greets the cameras with a smile on Nov. 29 at the 2021 Gotham Awards in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

Big Winners

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards at the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 29.

Advertisement

5 of 93

With Honors

Credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Rihanna stands tall for an important milestone on Nov. 29, looking on as her native Barbados transitions to an independent republic led by new president, Sandra Mason. Prince Charles was also on hand for the ceremony, where Rihanna was honored as a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

6 of 93

Belt It Out

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ariana DeBose has a blast on Nov. 29 at the West Side Story premiere at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Mini Moment

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Zoë Kravitz keeps her cool on Nov. 29 at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite event during Art Basel in Miami Beach. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Brotherly Love

Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Tom Holland brings brothers Sam and Harry to the Ballon D'Or ceremony on Nov. 29 at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

Advertisement

9 of 93

Style and Grace

Credit: YOAN VALAT/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Holland's girlfriend, style icon Zendaya, slays the red carpet at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris on Nov. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Sky-High Selfie

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Porsha Williams celebrates the release of her memoir The Pursuits of Porsha, and the premiere of her new series Porsha''s Family Matters, from atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on Nov. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Guitar Hero

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Andrea Bocelli and daughter Virginia perform together at Prostate Cancer Research Foundation's 25th New York Dinner at The Plaza hotel on Nov. 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

In Memory of

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris Elba pays homage to the late Virgil Abloh, former artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, backstage at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Pop of Color

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Priyanka and Nick Jonas bring color to the red carpet at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Holiday Hang

Credit: The IMage Direct

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh step out with friends in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

'Tis the Season

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty

Gwen Stefani channels Cinderella during her performance for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

Holiday Shopping

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Nic Cage and wife Riko Shibata head to N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood to do some shopping after Thanksgiving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Main Attraction

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kel Mitchell rides through the 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in L.A. on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

Festival of Lights

Credit: Chandler Allen/BFA.com

Honorary Mayor Eugene Levy hosts the Palisades Village menorah lighting on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Live and Unplugged

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga reunite to film MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at the Angel Orensanz Center in N.Y.C., which will air on MTV and across platforms on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Center Stage

Credit: Patrick Batard / Abaca/Sipa

Tom Felton takes the stage at TGS Toulouse Occitanie in Toulouse, France, on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

A Christmas Story

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Writer, director and star Aml Ameen and host David Oyelowo get together to introduce the special screening of holiday film Boxing Day at Warner House on Nov. 28 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

He Comes in 'Peace'

Credit: Bill Watters/Getty

John Cena surprises fans during Comic-Con: Special Edition as his character from the new HBO Max series Peacemaker at the San Diego Convention Center on Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Courtside Views

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin enjoy date night at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game at the Staples Center in L.A. on Nov. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

High Honors

Credit: Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty

Director Fernando León de Aranoa poses with Javier Bardem, after being nominated for the 36th edition of the Goya Awards, on Nov. 29 in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Holiday Cheer

Credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Vice President Kamala Harris supports small businesses during a visit to the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Wild Thing

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a chic animal-print ensemble for a conversation about her book My Body during The WOW Foundation's Shameless! Festival at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Play Ball

Credit: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty

Jamie Foxx flashes a smile before the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

K-Pop Party

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

James Corden films a segment with BTS for The Late Late Show at CBS Studios in L.A. on Nov. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Cat Woman

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum rocks leopard print from head to toe for a stylish outing in L.A. on Nov. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Gift of Giving

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Malin Akerman and January Jones smile while serving food at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

New York Minute

Credit: TheImage Direct

Irina Shayk totes some goodies as she heads out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Parade Pals

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cecil Glenn and Steve Gibson — a.k.a. Tag Team — ride atop a float in the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

City Slicker

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

A$AP Rocky pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

Fancy Pants

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Claire Foy attends the premiere of the new BBC drama A Very British Scandal at London's May Fair Hotel on Nov. 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

Close Cuts

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd get goofy on Nov. 25 during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

Winter Wear

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Darren Criss joins the fun on Nov. 25 at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jon Batiste smiles for the cameras from atop a float in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

Color Wonder

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps of Girls5Eva wave to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

Loading Up on Laughs

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Dane Cook and Tiffany Haddish join forces on Nov. 25 at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at the comedy club in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Warming Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas

Broadway legend Joel Grey gets cozy in N.Y.C. with Brooklyn Diner's famed matzo ball soup, now renamed in the actor's honor. For every bowl sold during the upcoming holiday season, a portion of profits will be donated to Broadway Cares.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Test 1, 2

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Kelly Rowland hits the high notes on Nov. 24 while rehearsing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Film Forum

Credit: Backgrid

Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill are in the dark on Nov. 24 while filming Enola Holmes 2 outside the Royal Oak Pub in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Hot Stuff

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas stop for a photo while filming their Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Glamour Girls

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan get all dressed up for the Annabel's x Swarovski Holiday façade unveiling party in London on Nov. 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

Mic Check

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama hits the stage at the opening night fan event for Disney's Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

Belles of Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira pose at the opening night afterparty for the new Broadway play Clyde's at Bryant Park Grill in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is a bright spot on Nov. 24 as she arrives for a visit to Nower Hill High School in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Stage Right

Credit: Paul Aphisit

Tasha Smith and Mary J. Blige head backstage on Broadway on Nov. 23 to congratulate Thoughts of a Colored Man star Bryan Terrell Clark.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

Gucci Gang

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

JoJo Siwa smiles while arriving to the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

So Smooth

Credit: Backgrid

The guys of BTS show off their moves on Nov. 23 while filming a segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

'Tis the Season

Credit: BFA

Michelle Obama shines in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while helping unveil Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in partnership with the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Label Maker

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld goes bold on Nov. 23 while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Island Life

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Tyler Cameron serves up Heineken to New York Islanders fans at the Heineken Terrace Bar inside the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Nov. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

Good to See You

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sandra Bullock steps out for the first time in a while, arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

Cool Costars

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim attend the New York City premiere of National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax on Nov. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

Warm Fuzzies

Credit: RCF / MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld goes bold during a New York City outing on Nov. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

All Dressed Up

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji smile for the cameras inside the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

Color Wonder

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Cynthia Nixon stands out from the crowd on Nov. 22 while filming And Just Like That ... in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Vested Interest

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman has a look of surprise on Nov. 22 while heading home from a grocery store in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Sign of the Times

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mariska Hargitay greets a doting fan while filming Law & Order: SVU in Queens, New York, on Nov. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

Newlywed Bliss

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Malala Yousafzai and new husband Asser Malik attend a special gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in support of The Malala Fund at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Nov. 22.