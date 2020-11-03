Jon Hamm Films No Sudden Move in Detroit, Plus Selma Blair and Ron Carlson, Diplo and More
Camera Ready
Jon Hamm is seen in full character filming No Sudden Move in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.
Flower Power
Selma Blair receives a large bouquet of flowers from boyfriend Ron Carlson at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Sunday.
Beach Day
Diplo goes for a dip in the ocean in Miami on Sunday.
On the Green
Pierce Brosnan is in great spirits, playing a round of golf on Sunday in Hawaii.
Soulful Show
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during McDonald's I'm Loving It Live on Sunday at The Printworks in London.
Retail Therapy
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are seen running errands in Berlin on Sunday.
Speaking Out
Amy Schumer speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
‘Get Out’ the Vote
Daniel Kaluuya attends the Get Out the Vote event and film screening hosted by the BLM Youth Vanguard on Saturday in L.A.
Celebrating Civic Duty
Marisa Tomei hands out Milk Bar cookies to early voters as part of the Election Super Centers project at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in L.A.
A True Treat
Ellen Pompeo hands out supplies at Baby2Baby’s Halloween Drive-Thru Distribution presented by Paul Mitchell on Friday in L.A.
Busy Bundles Up
Busy Philipps steps out in a layered look for a walk with her dog around N.Y.C. on Friday.
On the Move
Ben Affleck keeps things cozy while out and about on Saturday in L.A.
Well Suited
Mark Strong looks sharp while filming an episode of the TV series Temple in London on Monday.
Sugar and Spice
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch showed off their Powerpuff Girls group costume for Halloween in Vancouver.
Family Day
Heidi Klum and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz went shopping in Germany.
Take a Hike
Amber Heard was spotted enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with her dog.
Ghoulish Gals
Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attended The Haunting of Hopewell party in Atlanta, dressed as Catwoman and a Playboy bunny respectively.
Undercover Lord
Scott Disick dressed up in a Ace Ventura costume in Santa Monica, California, for Halloween.
Stars on the Stump
Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy encouraged voters to cast their ballots in Philadelphia.
Casual Costume
Sandra Lee was in the Halloween spirit in Malibu, California.
Sweet Smooch
Lily Allen and husband David Harbour took their face masks down briefly to share a kiss in New York City.
Speedy Rider
Paris Hilton wore a 'Make America Hot again' hat and a Simple Life sweater while riding a scooter in New York City.
Cruisin'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted riding around Beverly Hills with their dog in a red convertible.
Date Night
Quavo and Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.
Rock the Vote
Lil Yachty attended a When We All Vote & More Than A Vote Early Voting event at the Georgia International Plaza in Atlanta.
Boss Babe
Rihanna is seen shooting a music video in downtown L.A. on Friday.
Fun Run
Shia LaBeouf jogs through L.A. on Friday, wearing a blue sweatshirt, joggers and sneakers.
Ready in Action
Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Friday in N.Y.C.
Peace & Love
Post Malone throws up a peace sign outside of BOA Steakhouse on Friday in West Hollywood.
Home Sweet Home
Jennifer Garner visits her new home, which is under construction, on Thursday in L.A.
Camera Ready
Justin Bieber is seen filming a music video on Thursday at the beach in L.A.
City Stroll
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing a black mask, lavender pants and black boots.
Speed Racer
Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter during the 2020 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday in Imola, Italy.