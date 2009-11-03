Star Tracks: Tuesday, November 3, 2009
ABOUT FACE
And the trophy goes to . . . Lady Gaga, who continues to turn heads in her outrageous getups at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards Monday in New York, where the pop star received the Stylemaker award from Marc Jacobs.
'HIGH SCHOOL' REUNION
Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale leave a casual lunch date at Paty's Restaurant in Burbank, Calif. on Monday. During their meal, Tisdale Tweeted, "Wishin Nessa was here! Its been too long."
VAMP IN BLACK
A dapper Robert Pattinson – who recently revealed that costar Kristen Stewart inspires him onscreen – attends a press conference for the Twilight sequel, New Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday.
IN THE CLUB
Ever the fashionista, Rihanna isn't afraid to show a little skin while heading over to Jay-Z's 40/40 club in New York Monday night. The singer, who was just named Glamour's Woman of the Year, will release her fourth album, Rated R, on Nov. 23.
FAMILY MATTERS
Paris Hilton sticks by sister Nicky at a launch party for Jimmy Choo's new line for HampM on Monday at a private residence in Los Angeles. Inside the bash the duo held court on some white couches with their mom, Kathy.
EASTERN ARRIVAL
A bearded Brad Pitt lands at Japan's Narita International Airport on Tuesday – just days after taking his kids trick-or-treating in L.A. with Angelina Jolie.
FLOWER 'GIRL'
Now that's a party dress! Leighton Meester arrives in style – in Prabal Gurung – at the Young Lions gala Monday at the New York Public Library.
BRIT CHECK
En route to Perth for the Australian stretch of her Circus tour, Britney Spears waits for her carry-on luggage to be screened at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
VESTED INTEREST
Sporting a smile and a warm puffy vest, Carrie Underwood turns heads as she arrives Monday at The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.
SWING TIME
How high can you fly! Hugh Jackman prepares daughter Ava, 4, for a swinging good time during an afternoon at a New York City playground on Monday. While PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive hopes for a repeat win, the Aussie actor will pass the torch when a new sexy star is revealed on Nov. 18.
TAKE COVER
Zip it! A black-clad Fergie bundles up against the cold as she heads into New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday. The singer was in town to celebrate Halloween at Avenue nightclub with fellow singer Kylie Minogue and designer pal Marc Jacobs.
PURPLE HAZE
Singer Leona Lewis beams while performing tracks from her latest album, Echo, during a concert at London's storied Hackney Empire theatre Monday night.
PHOTO OP
Gotcha! Kelly Ripa plays amateur photographer Monday while watching her children compete in a school sports tournament in New York City's Central Park.
DUTY CALLS
Officer Affleck at your service! A uniformed Ben Affleck finds himself on foot patrol while filming scenes for The Town in Boston on Monday.
RISE & SHINE
Looks like he's a morning person! Meanwhile, Affleck's buddy Matt Damon gets an energetic start to his day, happily arriving to the set of The Adjustment Bureau in New York's Fort Tryon Park on Monday.