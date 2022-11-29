Minka Kelly Holds Hands with Dan Reynolds in L.A., Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Lovato and More

01 of 80 Hand to Heart The Image Direct Things seem to be heating up for Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as they walk arm-in-arm through L.A. on Nov. 27.

02 of 80 Solids and Stripes Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her refined sense of style in a bright yellow trench coat and zebra print boots on Nov. 28 in NY.C.

03 of 80 Getting Fresh Air The image Direct Demi Lovato and her musician boyfriend Jutes look sweet and sporty while hiking in Los Angeles's Fryman Canyon Park on Nov. 27.

04 of 80 Talent in Tribute Eugene Gologursky/Getty On Nov. 28, Grammy winner Jon Batiste plays the melodica at the press preview of the Eyes on Iran exhibition for Woman Life Freedom at New York City's Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park.

05 of 80 Hang in There! Splash News online Actor Harvey Guillen does his own stunt work while shooting his series What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto on Nov. 27.

06 of 80 Courtside Smiles Backgrid Based on his big thumbs up and even bigger grin, Pete Davidson looks thrilled sitting next to Emily Ratajkowski at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

07 of 80 Island Time Backgrid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky bring their vibrant style to Bridgetown, Barbados, the capital of the singer's home country, on Nov 27.

08 of 80 Jurassic Encounter Michael Tullberg/Getty Danny Trejo meets his reptilian match in one overzealous velociraptor while supporting Marine Toys For Tots at the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.

09 of 80 Bundled Up Backgrid On a walk through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu link hands for a stroll on Nov. 23.

10 of 80 Sweater Weather Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keeping it cool and casual in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber steps out in an oversized sweatshirt, sneakers and a baseball cap on Nov 27.

11 of 80 Team of Two Paras Griffin/Getty Porsha Williams and her new husband Simon Guobadia snuggle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat game on Nov. 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

12 of 80 Raise a Glass Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Stephen Colbert and his Nov. 21 guest Daniel Craig share cheers and a drink on The Late Show in New York City.

13 of 80 Only Human David Fisher/Shutterstock Pharrell Williams launches his brand Humanrace at London department store Selfridges on Nov. 25.

14 of 80 Staying Hydrated Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Liev Schreiber heads out of an East Hampton pharmacy, bottles of water in hand, on Nov. 27.

15 of 80 Holiday Bonding MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia, 12, and son Dominic, 9, smile together at the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 26.

16 of 80 Best Buds Araya Doheny/Getty Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles.

17 of 80 London Gal Mattpapz / BACKGRID Rita Wilson makes a stylish exit from the Claudian Winkleman show in London on Nov. 27 wearing a striking bright dress and knee-high suede boots.

18 of 80 Tokyo Time Jun Sato/WireImage Hayden Christensen speaks on stage at the celebrity talk event during Tokyo ComicCon 2022 at Makuhari Messe on Nov. 27 in Chiba, Japan.

19 of 80 Cool Crooner David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Stormzy performs at the This Is What I Mean House, presented by Stormzy and Amazon Music's +44, on Regents Street on Nov. 27 in London.

20 of 80 Rocking Rod Burak Cingi/Redferns Rod Stewart performs at the O2 Arena on Nov. 25 in London.

21 of 80 Cute Couple TheImageDirect.com Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka go to Nobu for dinner in New York City on Nov. 25.

22 of 80 Snow Day Fun Jan Hetfleisch/Redferns Sean Paul poses for a picture ahead of the Top of the Mountain Opening Concert on Nov. 26 in Ischgl, Austria.

23 of 80 Date Night Gareth Cattermole/Getty for GAY TIMES Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley coordinate with one another and pose during a portrait session at the Gay Times Honors Awards, held at Magazine London on Nov. 25.

24 of 80 Style File David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Bulgari Eve glitters at the launch event for the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis immersive experience exhibition at Saatchi Gallery in London on Nov. 24.

25 of 80 Around the World Jun Sato/WireImage James McAvoy attends the opening ceremony for Tokyo ComicCon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Nov. 25.

26 of 80 Think Pink Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Sheryl Lee Ralph brings the pink to the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

27 of 80 Neon Dream Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Quinta Brunson has some pops of color on her coat at the 103rd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

28 of 80 Sing Thing Gotham/GC Paula Abdul waves to the crowd during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 24.

29 of 80 Heart You Noam Galai/Getty Jimmy Fallon shares the love during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 24.

30 of 80 Helping Hands Alexander Tamargo/Getty for Sean "Diddy" Combs Diddy brings his kids Chance, D'Lila and Jessie and rumored girlfriend Yung Miami to volunteer at The Caring Place in Miami on Nov. 24.

31 of 80 Earth Angel Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Project Angel Food "Weird Al" Yankovic spends Thanksgiving volunteering at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

32 of 80 Bond, James Bond Mike Marsland/Getty Daniel Craig channels James Bond at a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 years of the iconic franchise in London on Nov. 23.

33 of 80 Across the Pond MEGA Kate Hudson heads to BBC Radio 2 Studios for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

34 of 80 Dog Days Emily Ratajkowski steps out in chilly New York City with her dog wearing a leather jacket, denim skirt and cowboy boots on Nov. 23.

35 of 80 Bumping Along Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Chrissy Teigen carries bouquets of flowers and shows off her growing baby bump in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.

36 of 80 Bundle Up Backgrid Katie Holmes tries to keep warm in New York City as temperatures drop on Nov. 22, wearing a long coat and scarf while out and about in SoHo.

37 of 80 Pretty in Pink Backgrid Florence Pugh goes shopping in West Hollywood on Nov. 22 dressed in a silky pink dress and platform leather boots.

38 of 80 Date Night Backgrid Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello leave Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, with their dog in tow, on the night of their seventh wedding anniversary.

39 of 80 Showtime Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Elton John performs at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday windows unveiling and light show in New York City in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Nov. 22.

40 of 80 Holiday Cheer Leon Bennett/Getty Mandy Moore shows off a closet filled with adorable children's clothes at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 21

41 of 80 All Smiles Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kristen Bell seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

42 of 80 Aca-Awesome Dia Dipasupil/Getty Flula Borg, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland, stars of the new show Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, rehearse for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

43 of 80 Sweet Symphony Dia Dipasupil/Getty Joss Stone rehearses for the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on Nov. 22.

44 of 80 Hair Care Rosalind OConnor/NBC/Getty Michael Strahan helps Jimmy Fallon apply beard oil from his skincare and grooming brand during their interview on Nov. 22 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

45 of 80 Laced Up MEGA The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen seen out with her daughter, Sophia, on Nov. 22 at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

46 of 80 Winter Wear Raymond Hall/GC Images Gabrielle Union shows her keen sense of style in New York City, wearing a dark blue dress, black slingback heels and a fuzzy lined coat on Nov. 22.

47 of 80 Out of Office MEGA Kim Kardashian looks cool and casual in sunglasses and an oversized top while leaving her office in L.A. following a photoshoot on Nov. 22.

48 of 80 Pocketful of Poise David Fisher/Shutterstock Looking smart in an all-black pantsuit, Margot Robbie walks the London red carpet for the latest BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event on Nov. 22.

49 of 80 Page Turners BFA Nicky Hilton and alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet pose with psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy for a photo in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while celebrating the release of his book Family Values.

50 of 80 Generous Pour Courtesy Singer Josh Groban grins with a bottle of Josh Cellars wine in L.A. for his Veteran's Day charity collaboration with the winery aptly titled Joshgiving.

51 of 80 Hello Yellow Courtesy In a yellow dress to match the lemonade in her hand, comedian and talk show host Ziwe brightens up her event with beverage brand Loyal 9 in New York.

52 of 80 Sweet Tooth Courtesy Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi uses Ziploc bags while leading a holiday baking class with a recipe from her new cookbook, All About Cookies, in Los Angeles.

53 of 80 Almost Show Time Taylor Hill/WireImage Lea Michele sings her heart out on Nov. 21 while rehearsing for the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she and her Broadway costars will perform music from their show Funny Girl.

54 of 80 Major Muscle MEGA Zac Efron looks in shape and in character in New Orleans on Nov. 18, where he's filming his upcoming A24 flick The Iron Claw, in which he plays wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

55 of 80 Smile Season Robert Kamau/GC Images Mariah Carey steps out into the Manhattan night wearing festive red and chic black on Nov. 21.

56 of 80 Coat On, Knives Out Noam Galai/Getty In a houndstooth coat and statement frames, Janelle Monáe speaks onstage at the N.Y.C. tastemaker screening of her new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Nov. 21.

57 of 80 In the Spotlight Josh Mellin Patti Smith lights up the Music Box Theatre while performing during the Chicago Humanities Festival on Nov. 20.

58 of 80 Talk Show Chic Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Carey Mulligan struts along in a black leather outfit for her Nov. 21 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

59 of 80 City Stroll The Image Direct Bradley Cooper bundles up in a puffer jacket for a walk about New York City on Nov. 21.

60 of 80 Wearing the Limelight Steve Granitz/FilmMagic With an over-the-shoulder smile, Jessica Chastain glows in a chartreuse gown while attending the L.A. premiere of Showtime's George & Tammy on Nov. 21.

61 of 80 Gift of Song Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Ingrid Michaelson serenades her London audience while performing at Union Chapel on Nov. 21.

62 of 80 Night Out Gotham/GC Images The Hills alumna Kristin Cavallari takes on N.Y.C. in a black sparkly mini dress on Nov. 21.

63 of 80 Shimmer On Mike Marsland/WireImage Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir hit the red carpet for the U.K. gala screening of Matilda The Musical in London on Nov. 21.

64 of 80 Movie Magic Don Arnold/WireImage Sam Worthington and wife Lara Bingle dress it up for the Avatar: The Way of the Water premiere in Sydney on Nov. 21.

65 of 80 Under Cover The Image Direct Kiernan Shipka dons head-to-toe green while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 21.

66 of 80 Radio Waves Emma McIntyre/Getty Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon look festive on Nov. 21 while arriving to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles.

67 of 80 Tiny Dancer Steve Granitz/FilmMagic JoJo Siwa steals the show as she arrives at the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

68 of 80 Wowing the Crowd Michael Kovac/Getty Elton John dazzles in a shiny ensemble as he performs at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 during a live Disney+ event.

69 of 80 Ode to a Legend Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Brandi Carlile wears an eye-catching ensemble as she arrives to the Disney+ Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium Yellow Brick Road event in L.A. on Nov. 20.

70 of 80 Golden Girl Leon Bennett/Getty Issa Rae is glowing after receiving the ADCOLOR Adweek Beacon award at the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards in L.A. on Nov. 20.

71 of 80 Costar Love Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira share a tight embrace while at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

72 of 80 All Black Everything Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Demi Lovato and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

73 of 80 Model Behavior Alix Newman/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner is in good spirits while leaving a photoshoot for FWRD on Los Angeles in Nov. 20.

74 of 80 Icon Living BFA Legendary singer Dionne Warwick attends a special preview performance of Some Like It Hot in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

75 of 80 Becks Approved Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock David Beckham applauds while watching the England vs. Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar on Nov. 21.

76 of 80 Dapper Gentleman Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa looks dapper on the red carpet of the BAFTA Scotland Awards held in Glasgow on Nov. 20.

77 of 80 Hot Mic Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles while at the Apple Original Films and A24 screening of Causeway at Linwood Dunn Theater in L.A. on Nov. 20.

78 of 80 Family Affair Jon Kopaloff/Getty Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins, Alexander and Violet, are super adorable while at the "CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays" event at The Grove on Nov. 20 in L.A.

79 of 80 Strike a Pose Vivien Killilea/Getty Actress Ana de Armas attends Netflix's Blonde L.A. Tastemaker event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 20.